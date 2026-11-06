Not All Of Lacey Chabert's Hallmark Channel Movies Have Been A Hit With Fans

You're not a true Hallmark fan if you don't know Lacey Chabert. Considered by many as the "Queen of Christmas" on the Hallmark Channel, Chabert has even expanded her repertoire in recent years by hosting Hallmark's first-ever unscripted show, "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert," which features a ton of must-see celebs and Hallmark guest stars. It's not surprising if you know how Chabert feels about Christmas in general. In 2023, she told SheKnows: "The day after Halloween, pumpkins are going away and Christmas trees are going up. I know that can be a little bit of a controversial point of view — people think it's too soon. But for me, it can't come soon enough." Chabert really is just that festive.

Chabert hasn't only done Christmas movies for Hallmark. Her entire catalog consists of over 40 movies and TV projects for the channel, and she shows no signs of stopping or slowing down. The problem with such a huge catalog, however, is that you run the risk of some of your movies not being as well received as others, which is exactly why we decided to take a look at Chabert's Hallmark Channel movies that have not been a hit with fans.