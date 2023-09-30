10 Workout Pics From The Stars Of Days Of Our Lives That Get Our Pulses Racing
Many soap opera actors are well-known for their dedication to physical fitness. Unsurprisingly, a videotape was produced in 1993 called "Christy Curtis' Soap Star Workout," featuring several popular actors of the day — including Cheryl Richardson (Jenny, "General Hospital") and Bobbie Eakes (Macy, "The Bold and the Beautiful") among several others. The video provided viewers with an exercise routine that could fit into a busy workday — much like the actors who work long hours on their soaps.
Many fan-favorite stars enjoy posting about their diet and exercise on social media. For example, former "GH" actor Ingo Rademacher (Jasper "Jax" Jacks) posted a picture of himself at the beach with a cup of coffee on Instagram in November 2020, with the caption, "Nothing like a good coffee in the morning. Mixed with @gardenoflife MCT oil and some butter." After becoming cancer-free, "The Young and the Restless" star Eric Braeden has been all over the internet discussing health. On September 24, 2023, he posted a motivational video of a woman working out at a gym and offered tips, including: "By incorporating regular strength training into our fitness routines, we can help counteract muscle loss, improve bone density, enhance mobility, and boost metabolism."
"Days of Our Lives" cast members have also been traditionally open about their physical fitness. Here are and several of their workout pics that get our pulses racing.
Camila Banus stays in style at the gym
On June 4, 2022, Camila Banus (Gabi Hernandez) posted photos of herself on Instagram wearing snakeskin leggings, captioning it, "Feeling strong and beautiful in this snake skin print from @buffbunny_collection. This set makes me wanna go workout!! Happy Saturday!!!" She's very into proper workout attire, also posting on Instagram on September 29, 2022, "Not wanting to [go] the gym vs the reason I want to go to the gym! Fitness fashion is one of the many reasons I love to workout, looking cute to go workout is a huge motivator."
Daniel Feuerriegel works out no matter what
Along with a photo of himself doing pushups at the beach, Daniel Feuerriegel (E.J. DiMera) encouraged various fitness routines in an Instagram post from January 2021, writing, "Were you a #danimal today? Let me know what you did to better yourself in the comments below. While at the beach, #danimal had to improvise. Beach circuits, swimming, kayaking & paddle boarding. Keep the momentum going wherever you are." One fan jokingly responded to his question, "Not technically but I ate a strawberry Danimal this morning does that count?"
Alison Sweeney is enthusiastic about staying in shape
Along with her YouTube video, "FULL WORKOUT: 8 Workout Moves with Alison Sweeney," the actress — who portrays Sami Brady — also discussed her diet with SELF Magazine. "I eat small meals throughout the day: oatmeal with cinnamon to start, fruit and yogurt as a snack, and vegetables or salad with chicken or tuna, and a healthy carb, like a yam, for lunch," she stated, adding, "I avoid carbs at dinner and usually have a salad — I love lettuce. I'm a rabbit!" (via Soap Opera Network). The soap star often posts about her workouts on Instagram with the hashtag #FitnessFriday.
Carson Boatman makes being fit look easy
The always convivial Carson Boatman (Johnny DiMera) posted pics of himself stretching outside on Instagram on November 26, 2019. "Out here just quad stretchin'," he wrote. On August 12, 2023, he posted a motivational healthy diet video of himself talking about the egg whites and rice he was preparing, with the caption, "Anybody else trying to get their #summerbody by the time Christmas rolls around? Same..." He noted that constantly cooking meat, rice, and vegetables is tedious and showed a great, simple way to easily get more protein in your diet.
Victoria Konefal focuses on her overall health
Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady), in an interview posted on June 3, 2020, explained to Soap Opera Digest, "I hate cardio, so my go-to for that is the Stairmaster because it gets my cardio done very quickly. It also works out my quads and my glutes, so it's two birds with one stone." She'll also do free weights and has learned to take at least one day off a week from exercising. Her diet consists of protein shakes in the morning, avocado toast mid-day, and protein-heavy meats like chicken, along with some vegetables, for dinner. Her advice: "Stick to a routine and find consistency."
Robert Scott Wilson knows how to keep a 6-pack
Robert Scott Wilson (Alex Kiriakis) shared his body-sculpting secrets with Soap Opera Digest. He explained, "My cheat code for abs is weighted crunches. It's like a rope workout above your head, but that really builds your top abs, so you can kind of get away with eating a little bit more lax when you're building your top abs because they fill out a little bit more. Lower abs is truly diet." (via Daily Soap Dish). Regarding his own diet, he said, "I'm a big fan of juicing, green juices, cleanses, and things like that." Wilson is also a fan of boxing to keep in shape.
Linsey Godfrey is a muscle machine
In a December 16, 2021 Instagram post, Linsey Godfrey (Sarah Horton) shared amazing photos of herself flexing, captioning them, "Little but mighty but little.. but mighty also." She's posted several videos and pics of herself working out on Instagram, and on August 3, 2022, she wrote, "Woof, these are hard, but it's so much fun learning a new skill. I'm always grateful for the way weightlifting has changed my relationship with my body. I just get excited about getting stronger." The included videos showed her doing ring dips, and she encouraged, "Lift heavy, train hard, have fun, and the rest will come."
Eric Martsolf is all about having a good time
Eric Martsolf (Brady Black) gave diet and exercise tips to Soap Opera Digest. "I don't believe in diets. I don't believe in depriving yourself of anything. I'm a believer in moderation, which means I enjoy my cocktail at night, but I pay for it in the morning during my workout," he stated. He exercises four times a week, and his ultimate advice was to make exercising fun, explaining, "If you hate what you're doing in order to keep yourself in shape, you're never going to uphold it." Martsolf sure keeps things entertaining when working out with his sons.
Jessica Serfaty keeps things moving
Jessica Serfaty (Sloan Petersen) enjoys her workout routine, which is wide and varied. She explained to Soap Opera Digest, "I love doing Pilates and hot yoga; I like taking dance, boxing, and spin classes. I'm in and out of the gym in an hour. It's an easy goal. You can do almost anything with resistance bands. Ankle weights are also good" (via Soap Spoiler). She made it easier for people who don't want to go to a gym by further explaining, "That's all you need if you're going to do something at your house."
Steve Burton encourages a daily practice
Steve Burton (Harris Michaels) posted a picture of his shredded body on Instagram, noting, "Don't focus on the results. Focus on making a little progress every single day." He continued in his May 24, 2023 post, adding, "Becoming better every day and the outcome will be what you want it to be. The magic is in the process. We can't control everything, but we can control what we do every day to build ourselves. So are you?" A thankful fan took his words to heart, responding, "Inspiration is what I need. Thank you."