10 Workout Pics From The Stars Of Days Of Our Lives That Get Our Pulses Racing

Many soap opera actors are well-known for their dedication to physical fitness. Unsurprisingly, a videotape was produced in 1993 called "Christy Curtis' Soap Star Workout," featuring several popular actors of the day — including Cheryl Richardson (Jenny, "General Hospital") and Bobbie Eakes (Macy, "The Bold and the Beautiful") among several others. The video provided viewers with an exercise routine that could fit into a busy workday — much like the actors who work long hours on their soaps.

Many fan-favorite stars enjoy posting about their diet and exercise on social media. For example, former "GH" actor Ingo Rademacher (Jasper "Jax" Jacks) posted a picture of himself at the beach with a cup of coffee on Instagram in November 2020, with the caption, "Nothing like a good coffee in the morning. Mixed with @gardenoflife MCT oil and some butter." After becoming cancer-free, "The Young and the Restless" star Eric Braeden has been all over the internet discussing health. On September 24, 2023, he posted a motivational video of a woman working out at a gym and offered tips, including: "By incorporating regular strength training into our fitness routines, we can help counteract muscle loss, improve bone density, enhance mobility, and boost metabolism."

"Days of Our Lives" cast members have also been traditionally open about their physical fitness. Here are and several of their workout pics that get our pulses racing.