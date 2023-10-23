The Most Iconic Soap Opera Love Triangles Of All Time

What happened when a charismatic corporate raider and a ruthless mobster fell in love with the same beguiling brunette? For Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher), Michael "Sonny" Corinthos (Maurice Benard), and Brenda Barrett (Vanessa Marcil), the answer was one of the most iconic love triangles in the 60-year history of "General Hospital."

After coming out on the losing end of a love triangle involving Karen Wexler (Cari Shayne) and Jagger Cates (Antonio Sabato Jr.), Brenda vowed the next man she fell for would fall for her just as hard. Enter Sonny Corinthos, a magnetic mob boss with dimples to die for and a bad reputation that preceded him. Brenda ignored warnings to keep her distance, and the sexy flirtation between Sonny and Brenda soon evolved into a passionate love affair. Brenda's insecurities and Sonny's lies about the true nature of his business come between them, culminating in a heart-wrenching break-up scene (via YouTube).

Jax helped Brenda pick up the shattered pieces of her broken heart. What started as fun and games blossomed into a sexy, sweet romance. Even though she loved Jax, going as far as to marry him, Brenda couldn't put Sonny behind her. Their connection remained strong, threatening the stability and safety she'd found in her relationship with Jax and sparking a perpetual feud between Sonny and Jax despite Brenda ultimately not ending up with either man (so far).