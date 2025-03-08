Harper Beckham's Glamourous Style Transformation

Harper Seven Beckham's age hadn't yet surpassed her middle name when she began blessing the fashion world with iconic moments and sartorial serves. When she was just 3 years old, she had a front-row seat at New York Fashion Week, where she watched her mother's designs come down the catwalk while seated next to none other than Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Clad in a darling black Bonpoint dress with a white collar, Harper pulled a stunt that would probably earn other celebrities a Met Gala ban a la Donald Trump — she picked her nose. Proving that she wasn't without her own clout in the clothing industry, Harper would keep taking a seat next to Wintour at her mother's fashion shows for years to come.

Harper is the youngest of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's four kids. As the daughter of the designer formerly known as Posh Spice — the '90s' most sophisticated girl group member — Harper seemed destined to become a style star herself someday. When she was born in 2011, there was even speculation she was named after the fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar. However, David revealed on Facebook (via The Guardian) that her namesake is Harper Lee, the author of "To Kill a Mockingbird."

According to Victoria, Harper became enamored with one of her most famous Spice Girls outfits after watching the movie "Spice World" in 2018. "She now wants a 'little Gucci dress,'" Victoria wrote on her Instagram Story (via Glamour). However, Harper would later develop her own unique aesthetic, which included a little dash of Sporty Spice and was possibly influenced by her soccer star dad. But when her fashion journey started, she was at the mercy of her maternal stylist.

