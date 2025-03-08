Harper Beckham's Glamourous Style Transformation
Harper Seven Beckham's age hadn't yet surpassed her middle name when she began blessing the fashion world with iconic moments and sartorial serves. When she was just 3 years old, she had a front-row seat at New York Fashion Week, where she watched her mother's designs come down the catwalk while seated next to none other than Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Clad in a darling black Bonpoint dress with a white collar, Harper pulled a stunt that would probably earn other celebrities a Met Gala ban a la Donald Trump — she picked her nose. Proving that she wasn't without her own clout in the clothing industry, Harper would keep taking a seat next to Wintour at her mother's fashion shows for years to come.
Harper is the youngest of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's four kids. As the daughter of the designer formerly known as Posh Spice — the '90s' most sophisticated girl group member — Harper seemed destined to become a style star herself someday. When she was born in 2011, there was even speculation she was named after the fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar. However, David revealed on Facebook (via The Guardian) that her namesake is Harper Lee, the author of "To Kill a Mockingbird."
According to Victoria, Harper became enamored with one of her most famous Spice Girls outfits after watching the movie "Spice World" in 2018. "She now wants a 'little Gucci dress,'" Victoria wrote on her Instagram Story (via Glamour). However, Harper would later develop her own unique aesthetic, which included a little dash of Sporty Spice and was possibly influenced by her soccer star dad. But when her fashion journey started, she was at the mercy of her maternal stylist.
Baby Harper Beckham was all about the hair accessories and became her mom's favorite shopping accessory
Harper Beckham started living lavishly as an infant. When the tot was just 2 months old, Victoria Beckham told the Daily Mail, "We went into Prada yesterday and she loved it. It was as if she was saying, 'Mummy I'm home!'" Victoria was also photographed rocking sky-high platform heels and cradling her baby daughter while perusing the racks at Marc Jacobs Soho in 2011.
Harper quickly became her mom's new favorite accessory, and Victoria often coordinated their outfits. The duo even dressed to the nines for an outing to the FAO Schwarz toy store, with Harper clad in navy Chloé leggings that matched her mom's color-block dress. The rest of Harper's outfit consisted of a checked gray A-line dress by Bonpoint and a matching headband. During her early months, Harper wore a lot of classic patterns, including plaid, gingham, stripes, and ditsy florals. Victoria loved to further doll up her daughter with barrettes and headbands adorned with tiny bows. David Beckham was also fond of her hair accessories. "She has so many little dresses. I didn't realize how excited I would get over buying hair bows!" he told Us Weekly in 2011 (via the Mirror).
Harper's wardrobe also included some sportier pieces, including a pair of burgundy Nike sneakers. In 2012, she was spotted wearing them with matching Bonpoint pants and a dusky blue blouse.
Harper Beckham found her inner grunge princess and built an impressive shoe collection
Harper Beckham owns some of the most expensive outfits worn by celebrity kids, and before her second birthday, she had already procured an impressive collection of shoes. They included lambskin Hermès booties, Burberry Mary Janes, and the Zara Kids boots she rocked while shopping in Paris with her mother. She wore them with 7 for All Mankind jeans and a heart-print top from Little Marc Jacobs.
There were also the Chloé moccasins Harper wore while sitting in her father's lap at Victoria Beckham's 2013 New York Fashion Week show. Victoria later tweeted photographic evidence that the toddler had actually managed to coax a smile out of Anna Wintour, but David Beckham told E! News he had been concerned about the proximity of his daughter's feet to the fashion industry icon — and it had nothing to do with her choice of footwear. Because Harper kept squirming around, he feared she would kick Wintour. "She was standing up and she was sitting down, she was saying, 'I like the pink dress. I like the white dress,'" he recalled.
Harper wore a pink dress of her own during an NYC outing with her dad in 2013. She gave the princessy Bonton frock an edgy upgrade by pairing it with black Doc Martens, making it evident that what her mom's girl group was missing was a Grunge Spice.
She got stylishly bundled up and had David Beckham to thank for her best accessory at the Burberry show
According to David Beckham, his daughter quickly became a decisive dresser. "[A]nything which I pick out, which I think looks great, she puts back in. She's 2½!" he said on "The Jonathan Ross Show" in 2013 (via Life & Style). But Harper Beckham clearly knew what she was doing. The following year, she joined her family for lunch at the French eatery Balthazar in New York, and she looked both cozy and chic in a fuzzy gray coat from Little Marc Jacobs, tan Marie-Chantal ballet flats with bow details, and white stockings.
Harper wore her hair up in a topknot, so it wasn't possible to tell how long it was. However, it tumbled down to her waist a year later when she sat with her dad at Burberry's "London in Los Angeles" show. Harper's Burberry trench dress was another on-target outfit choice, but her Rapunzel locks really stole the show. According to David, Harper had him to thank for their length. "About a year ago, my wife said, 'Maybe we should cut Harper's hair,'" he recalled to Yahoo Style in 2015. "And I was like, 'No! We need to grow it. Do. Not. Touch.'"
Wednesday Addams apparently served as style inspiration for Harper Beckham at her mom's 2016 NYFW show
Harper Beckham's long pigtails and all-black ensemble were giving Wednesday Addams when she hit the street ahead of her mom's autumn/winter show during New York Fashion Week in 2016. Her gothic garb consisted of a textured Burberry dress, a cashmere cardigan, stockings, and patent leather Gucci horsebit shoes. For the show, she also wore a caped Burberry coat with gold buttons and red piping on the collar and pocket flaps. It brought to mind what Wednesday might look like if she brought her brand of mysterious and spooky mayhem to a military academy.
Harper's shoes had a low block heel. Victoria is notorious for her love of stilettos — she even wore a pair to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding while seven months pregnant with Harper. According to Victoria, Harper had also mastered the ability to maintain her balance in the footwear by age 5. "She has been able to run in a pair of high heels for a long time. I'm so proud," she said on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" in 2016. That same year, Victoria gushed to The New York Times, "Harper is incredibly chic ... She's a very stylish little thing with her own sense of how she wants to dress."
Harper Beckham added purses to her ensembles and broke one of her mom's fashion rules
In a 2018 interview with British Vogue, Victoria Beckham revealed at exactly what age Harper Beckham had gained her crucial ability to sprint in stilettos. "She's been able to run in Alaïa platforms since she was 3," Victoria boasted. However, she added, "[S]he would never be allowed to leave the house in heels." Harper was doing exactly this in August 2018 when the Beckhams joined Gordon Ramsay and his family to celebrate his wife Tana Ramsay's birthday. Some critical commenters zeroed in on the high-heeled sandals Harper had on in an Instagram photo taken at the gathering, deeming them inappropriate for a girl her age.
Victoria also told British Vogue she didn't let her then-6-year-old daughter wear makeup outside their home, so Harper likely had few beauty essentials to tote around with her to events. However, she was allowed to start accessorizing her outfits with purses. For London Fashion Week in 2018, she carried a black cross-body Bonpoint bag embellished with white marabou feather cherries. It matched her black dress with a white lace collar. A year earlier, she had been spotted at New York Fashion Week with a Goyard handbag that featured a geometric print.
Anna Wintour met her mini-me at London Fashion Week after Harper Beckham chopped off her hair
There are some celebrities whom Anna Wintour can't stand, but Harper Beckham most certainly isn't one of them. The media mogul and the nepo baby crossed paths again at Victoria Beckham's London Fashion Week show in 2019, where Harper looked like she was auditioning to play a beatnik in a Wes Anderson movie in her all-black outfit, which included a turtleneck, tights, and ankle boots. She was also sporting the same pageboy bob as Wintour.
David Beckham posted an Instagram photo taken right before Harper got her hair chopped off. He had his bottom lip stuck out in a slight pout as he admired her long locks one last time, and he wrote in the caption, "Someone's happy & someone's not so happy." However, he added that Harper looked "beautiful" with her new hairstyle. She appeared pleased with it in a snapshot Victoria shared on Instagram in August 2018. She wasn't yet rocking blunt bangs, and her hair was cut slightly angled so it looked a bit like Posh Spice's iconic bob. However, her outfit had more of an equestrian vibe: Le Chameau Wellington boots, black leggings, and a crisp white shirt with bishop sleeves and eyelet detailing.
Harper Beckham sparkled in her NYE look and played designer with her custom-made christening dress
Harper Beckham kicked off 2019 in style. On January 1, Victoria Beckham shared an Instagram photo of her and her daughter ringing in the New Year together, and Harper was rocking a regal look for the occasion: a yellow gown with a crystal-embellished sheer cape. She had her nails painted black, and it's possible her polish had been applied by a pro. In 2015, Victoria posted a snapshot of Harper — who was 4 at the time — getting a manicure from Tom Bachik, whose work has graced the nails of Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and Victoria's good friend, Eva Longoria.
Longoria also happens to be Harper's godmother and was in attendance at the then-8-year-old's baptism later in 2019. Harper was clearly in her magpie era. Her christening dress also featured some shimmery details on the bodice. On her Instagram Story (via Hello!), Victoria revealed that Harper played designer by choosing the fabric for the custom gown and shared that the matching embroidered cape was cashmere.
While she was embracing classic elegance for some special occasions, Harper went a totally different route for Halloween in 2019. Instead of dressing up like a princess, she transformed into Billie Eilish by rocking a baggy white shirt, sweatpants, blue hair, and the singer's signature black tear streaks. "Harper Seven LOVES @billieeilish (and a heavy eye!)," Victoria wrote on Instagram.
Harper Beckham spiced up her wardrobe with colorful patterns
Harper Beckham also experimented with color and patterns in 2019. Her vacation style was on point in yet another Bonpoint dress when the Beckham bunch headed to Miami for a little fun in the sun. Posing for a family photo, she stood out in her apron-style frock with multicolored horizontal stripes and roomy front pockets. She completed her breezy summer outfit with a matching scarf headband and gold flip-flops.
Harper turned to Bonpoint again when she needed something to wear to Victoria Beckham's London Fashion Week show. Proving that great minds think alike, she and Anna Wintour both attended the event in flowy, floral-print maxi dresses. Harper's was beige with a vine-like pattern, long sleeves, a full skirt, and a high ruffled neckline. Her gold flats were an inspired choice, and a blossom clipped on the neck of her dress was similar to those worn by some of the models on the runway.
Lest you think Harper was spending all of her free time in her mother's world, she was also spotted attending a 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup game with her dad, where she showed her support for England's Lionesses in a team T-shirt. She added a subtle hint of print to her outfit by wearing a red bandana as a headband.
To go shopping, Harper Beckham rocked an all-white ensemble but also loves a good floral print
In 2020, Harper Beckham spent some quality time with one of those rare nepo baby couples to find lasting love: her brother Brooklyn Beckham and his now-wife Nicola Peltz. Victoria Beckham captioned a mirror selfie snapped by Harper, "When @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz take their little sister shopping." The trio demonstrated Beckham brand loyalty by hitting up Victoria's London boutique, and for the outing, Harper chose a monochromatic white outfit that was fittingly giving blank fashion canvas: a denim jacket, a pair of Nike sneakers, and a midi dress with a gathered skirt and empire waist.
A few weeks later, Harper sported a dress with a similar silhouette for another appearance at London Fashion Week. However, it was no blank canvas; it featured a bold floral print in navy, orange, and green. It was a piece from her mother's label, but according to Victoria, Harper wasn't begrudgingly wearing it just to do her mom a solid. "Harper's favorite print this season!" she captioned a photo of a beaming Harper wearing the dress and a pair of dark blue tights.
She proved that she doesn't share Victoria Beckham's passion for heels by rocking sneakers with formalwear
Victoria Beckham once admitted to The Independent that she used to find the prospect of wearing flats scary, revealing that it was only when she swapped her pop career for one as a designer that she decided to make like Margot Robbie in "Barbie" and lower her soles to the ground. "I'm busier now — so I couldn't totter around in a tight dress and a pair of heels!" she said.
Victoria also mused, "As you get older, you get a different kind of confidence." So, she must think her daughter Harper Beckham is self-assured beyond her years because she was regularly spotted wearing sneakers with gowns in 2022. For her mom's Paris Fashion Week show, Harper wore Nike Dunk Low "Panda" sneakers with her black dress, which featured a deep, squared-off neckline trimmed with lace. Following the show, she rocked a dress with a similar design at an after-party, but it was yellow with black lace paneling on the bodice. Her comfy footwear was a matching dandelion hue. She appeared to have on the same shoes when she wore a black dress with a mesh overlay to a Christmas party for her mom's brand. They were identifiable as Air Jordans in photos from the event.
Harper Beckham embraced some big '90s trends
In a 2022 interview with Vogue Australia, Victoria Beckham revealed that her daughter had no interest in adopting one of the fashion fads that she helped popularize as Posh Spice. "She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I've seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,'" Victoria recalled. But while Harper wasn't a fan of Posh's slinky little tube dresses, she did start looking to the '90s for fashion inspiration as a tween.
Harper stayed close to her dad but looked very grown up when she attended Victoria's 2023 Paris Fashion Week show in a white spaghetti-strap dress that looked like something Kate Moss would have walked the red carpet in during her modeling heyday. And for a family get-together, Harper rocked a more demure look that a trendy '90s teen might have worn to church with a WWJD bracelet: a pink floral midaxi dress, a chunky white sweater cardigan, and matching slip-on platform sandals. The wide-legged, light-wash jeans she wore for a 2024 outing in Paris could have been purchased from a dELiA*s catalog, and leather bomber jackets like the one she had on also had their moment in the '90s. However, her oversized scarf and also-massive Goyard tote saved her outfit from looking dated.
Spaghetti-strap maxi dresses are clearly must-have wardrobe items for Harper Beckham
In 2023, Harper Beckham celebrated her 12th birthday at a venue that was very Posh Spice: the Prada Caffè in Harrods. She wore a lilac satin slip dress with lace details, which she paired with matching sneakers. While Victoria Beckham once made bodycon mini dresses her trademark, it seemed her daughter was gravitating toward a signature look with a much longer hemline. However, Harper's growing collection of maxi dresses with spaghetti straps could definitely be described as posh. She wore a slip dress in white satin to her mom's 50th birthday celebration in 2024 but traded her trainers for a pair of square-toed sandals.
After turning 13, Harper opted for designs that were slightly more daring. The pink slip dress she wore to Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show in 2024 featured a keyhole detail on the bust, as did the powder blue one she wore to the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, where she presented her mom with the entrepreneur award. The sophisticated dresses were from her mom's line. For an Anastasia Beverly Hills launch party, she switched things up by giving off major Y2K vibes in a bright pink bodycon dress with a tie-dye floral print.
As of this writing, Harper hasn't followed her mom into the fashion industry, but Victoria seemed on board with the possibility when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a card with her daughter's future goal written on it (via Hello!): "to create an amazing brand when I am older."