Trump Family Looks That Meant More Than You Realized

Members of the Trump family have made many outdated style choices over the years, but none of the Trumps are as firmly entrenched in the past as their patriarch. Donald Trump is also arguably his family's dullest dresser; however, his C-suite suits from a bygone era might be just as meaningful as some of Melania Trump's headline-snagging outfits.

If Gordon Gekko got so greedy that he stiffed his tailor, you might get a Trump suit: an ill-fitting '80s throwback that doesn't signal an interest in progress or innovation. His dumpy, regressive attire has been endlessly analyzed, and it's believed that he continued wearing his long-favored baggy suits from the Italian label Brioni when he decided to pursue a political career even though he was trumpeting his "America first" message at rallies. On why Donald favors such a spacious silhouette, Jatin Vengurlekar, the creative director for Sydney's Montagio Custom Tailoring, told The Sydney Morning Herald, "It looks as if Trump is trying [to] achieve an all-imposing look. The bigger the suit, the less you can ignore."

When Trump wears one of his frumpy jackets, his vanity is sometimes exposed. Tell-tale lumps reveal the presence of shoulder pads (as seen above), an artifice that further bolsters his bulk while creating the illusion of a slimmer waistline. The cherry on top is the red MAGA hat, which makes his look like business on bottom, and average Joe up top. A fake Time magazine cover posted on the official White House Instagram account made it blatantly obvious that Donald would like to replace that cap with a gold crown, as he was depicted wearing one. And monarchical references seem to be a through-line in many of the Trumps' most meaningful outfits. Here are some more looks worth noting.