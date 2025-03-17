Throwback Pics Of Kimberly Guilfoyle & Dana Perino That Prove They Need Some Styling Tips

The anchors and personalities who rotate through the Fox News arena all set out to make their own names for themselves, while also maintaining friendships and working relationships along the way. One such pairing would be the friendship between "America's Newsroom" co-host Dana Perino and embattled conservative party girl, Kimberly Guilfoyle. While there's plenty to know about Guilfoyle, Perino has often kept many secrets to herself, making their friendship all the more odd. However, considering the two spent seven years together on "The Five," they were destined to see each other outside of work at some point.

Of course, Guilfoyle is a notorious fashion nightmare, often sporting inappropriate outfits on the campaign trail for Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. As much as Guilfoyle appeared to annoy everyone within Trump's inner circle, it cannot be denied that she has a captivating presence — one that often inspires those around her to slowly morph into something similar. Case in point: Ivanka Trump recently channeled Guilfoyle in revamping an outdated hair trend. However, it seems that Perino and Guilfoyle might have swapped pointers with each other all too often during their tenure together. In fact, there were several times both Guilfoyle and Perino desperately needed to hire a stylist, and we found the throwback pics to prove it.

