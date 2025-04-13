5 Members Of Trump's Inner Circle That Are Older Than You Realized

When it comes to age, Donald Trump's cabinet is a bit of a mixed bag. According to Axios, the average age of the president's cabinet members, in his second term in office, was 54.1. In fact, his choices were only slightly older than the predecessor who had the youngest picks, George H.W Bush, whose average cabinet member age was 51.5. As a result, it's unsurprising that some members of Trump's inner circle have made history because of how young they are.

At just 26, Karoline Leavitt became the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history. However, it may be hard for some to believe that achievement since Leavitt has dressed older than she actually is numerous times. Meanwhile, Pete Hegseth became the second youngest Defense Secretary thus far, following Donald Rumsfeld, who was 43 when he served. Although JD Vance may not be faring very well with the public (or the president), he can still rest easy knowing that he also made history by becoming the third youngest vice president ever at 40.

Of course, the divisive politician hasn't shied away from hiring older people either. In fact, during an October 2024 interview at the Economic Club of Chicago, then-78-year-old Trump asserted that he wouldn't hesitate to hire a CEO his own age, reasoning, "I know guys in their 80s that won't leave the company, like family companies where they don't want the kids to take over because they're much more competent than their kids," (via CBS News). Of course, by then, the former real estate tycoon had seemingly figured out that the best way to please everyone was to hire older people who didn't look their age.