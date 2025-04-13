5 Members Of Trump's Inner Circle That Are Older Than You Realized
When it comes to age, Donald Trump's cabinet is a bit of a mixed bag. According to Axios, the average age of the president's cabinet members, in his second term in office, was 54.1. In fact, his choices were only slightly older than the predecessor who had the youngest picks, George H.W Bush, whose average cabinet member age was 51.5. As a result, it's unsurprising that some members of Trump's inner circle have made history because of how young they are.
At just 26, Karoline Leavitt became the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history. However, it may be hard for some to believe that achievement since Leavitt has dressed older than she actually is numerous times. Meanwhile, Pete Hegseth became the second youngest Defense Secretary thus far, following Donald Rumsfeld, who was 43 when he served. Although JD Vance may not be faring very well with the public (or the president), he can still rest easy knowing that he also made history by becoming the third youngest vice president ever at 40.
Of course, the divisive politician hasn't shied away from hiring older people either. In fact, during an October 2024 interview at the Economic Club of Chicago, then-78-year-old Trump asserted that he wouldn't hesitate to hire a CEO his own age, reasoning, "I know guys in their 80s that won't leave the company, like family companies where they don't want the kids to take over because they're much more competent than their kids," (via CBS News). Of course, by then, the former real estate tycoon had seemingly figured out that the best way to please everyone was to hire older people who didn't look their age.
Kimberly Guilfoyle has apparently tried her hardest to hide her age
In December 2024, Donald Trump announced that he wanted his son Donald Trump Jr.'s former fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle to be the new U.S. ambassador to Greece. At the time, Guilfoyle was 55. However, many may argue that she looked about a decade younger because of her reported plastic surgery use and tendency to post overly-edited photos of herself on social media. And yet, in an exclusive interview with The List, a cosmetic dermatologist proclaimed that Guilfoyle's fillers weren't actually hiding her age. After looking at pics of the former Fox News anchor from both the 2020 Republican National Convention and the 2024 event, board certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso, who is based out of Beverly Hills and Miami, spotted several changes.
"First, she has significantly aged shown by her hollowing under her eyes, accentuation of her nasolabial folds (smile lines), increased jowls and skin laxity of the neck," the expert professed. "These changes contrast with the increased size of her lips most likely due to the addition of dermal fillers." Unfortunately, that only led the media personality to take her photoshopping skills to the next level.
In fact, some of Guilfoyle's most over-edited Instagram pics of all time proved that she had given up on trying to make the edits subtle in any way. For instance, in a 2023 Valentine's Day post, she photoshopped her face to the point where she didn't even appear to have lips. However, at the very least, Guilfoyle still looked like herself, which isn't something that we can confidently say about an October 2022 selfie.
Pam Bondi seems ageless
While many members of Donald Trump's inner circle look younger or older than they actually are, it can be hard to discern Pam Bondi's age in the first place because of her extensive cosmetic surgery. However, at the time of Trump's appointment in January 2025, his chosen attorney general was actually 59 years old. Needless to say, Bondi has been plagued by countless plastic surgery rumors over the years because of her eerily ageless look. Additionally, some even suspect that Bondi's weight loss transformation has caused her to look more youthful. In a chat with The Irish Star, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNally pointed out that although it had likely caused noticeable changes to her face, her significant weight loss wasn't the sole reason for the politician's transformation.
The expert believed that she may have had fillers or skin grafting done in her cheeks to regain the fullness she had beforehand. As he noted, "Her neck skin looks less lax than I would expect for someone who just lost 50 pounds in their late 50s," elaborating, "She may have had minimally-invasive skin tightening with Renuvion or RF microneedling to help address this area." Likewise, plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Rosenberg suggested to the Daily Mail that she may have had a neck lift since her neck didn't have the natural sag that a woman her age would have. However, he also reckoned that good makeup techniques also played a part. Meanwhile, in cosmetic surgeon Dr. Bruce Hermann's "Nip Talk Show" podcast, he posited that two decades of regular Botox would keep Bondi's forehead wrinkle-free.
Elon Musk doesn't act his age
The majority of Donald Trump's most trusted advisers look to be a different age because of their intense fitness routines and alleged plastic surgery use. However, in Elon Musk's case, it's hard to believe that a man who was 53 at the time of the president's 2025 appointment could act so childish. The controversial tech billionaire infamously jumped around on stage like a little kid when he attended his first Trump rally in October 2024. Needless to say, being in the former "Apprentice" host's company obviously didn't help his case.
In fact, Musk reached new levels of immaturity with his antics on X, formerly known as Twitter, in February 2025. The SpaceX founder took a page from a teenage internet troll's book and changed his display name to "Harry Bōlz." Unfortunately, the so-called "prank" didn't end there as he later shared an X post to poke fun at CNN's Dana Bash for using the fake name on air while she read out one of his other posts. "Made them say my name," Musk wrote along with crying laughter emojis.
Further, Musk's petty Internet behavior proved he was taking lessons from Trump. The X owner got into a viral spat with Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" Hoyt after he cast doubt over his claim that he was great at a difficult game called "Path of Exile 2." In response, Musk unfollowed Hoyt, called him out for being more of an entertainer than a gamer, and leaked their private chats. Needless to say, the feud seemed more appropriate for two teenagers rather than a high-level employee of the U.S. government.
Kristi Noem's MAGA makeover makes her look more youthful
Kristi Noem, the new Secretary of Homeland Security, was 53 at the time of her boss Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025. But people may find it even more difficult to process that she actually became a grandmother a year prior. Like many other women in Trump's cabinet, Noem has had a MAGA makeover that has left everyone wondering if she got plastic surgery. During an exclusive chat with Nicki Swift, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Niccole confirmed that the politician likely had some work done, and that it cost a pretty penny to boot. After comparing photos of the Republican politician over the years, Dr. Niccole stated that some of her youthfulness could be attributed to her natural features like her "high cheekbones, full lips, and smooth, youthful skin."
While the expert noticed that Noem's face showed some signs of aging at one point, they have significantly reduced as the years went by. "It's likely she's undergone a neck lift and a mini facelift, possibly along with skin rejuvenation treatments like microneedling or a light erbium laser," the plastic surgeon concluded. Additionally, he also reasoned that her fuller lips could have resulted from fillers too. Dr. Niccole estimated that her cosmetic work would have made the secretary of homeland security's pockets around $25,000 lighter. Although Noem hasn't commented on the plastic surgery speculation, she once gave a glowing review of a dentistry clinic where she had some work done. Unfortunately, the former governor landed herself in a lawsuit because of her teeth and the endorsement.
RFK Jr.'s impressive physique conceals his age
Somewhat shockingly, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is only seven years younger than Donald Trump. At the time of his second inauguration, the secretary of health and human services was 71 years old, but the controversial politician arguably didn't look his age because of his impressively toned physique. Over the years, RFK Jr. has shared several social media videos of him exercising to showcase his strength. While some have accomplished their purpose of earning him praise, plenty of others have raised eyebrows.
For instance, in December 2024, RFK Jr. posted a strange video on Instagram of him doing a backflip of sorts on a pull-up bar while another man did a handstand on top of it. However, no amount of workout clips could break the belief that steroids are the dirty secret to RFK Jr.'s rock-hard abs. In July 2024, an X commentator shared two photos of a shirtless RFK Jr. from 2012 and 2023 respectively, to supposedly drive home the point that he couldn't possibly have achieved his transformation without steroids.
However, the divisive politician had already dispelled the steroid rumors during a July 2023 appearance on the "Lex Fridman Podcast," clarifying, "I'm on an anti-aging protocol from my doctor that includes testosterone replacement." RFK Jr. continued, "I don't take any anabolic steroids or anything like that, and the TRT use is bioidentical to what my body produces." However, that wasn't enough to convince well-known professional bodybuilder Greg Doucette that his transformation was all-natural, and he posted a YouTube video in March 2025 to call him out, once again, for using steroids.