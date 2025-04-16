Here's What The Trump Family Really Eats

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many American families, differing political views can make planning Thanksgiving get-togethers an exasperating exercise, but for the Trumps, the most divisive issue might be what to include on the menu. While some members of the Trump family fill up on fruits and greens, if there's anything Donald Trump hates more than windmills, sharks, and low-flow toilets, it's a vegetable.

The master of the word salad has marveled over the offerings of supermarkets, saying during a March 2025 Women's History month event, "The cost of groceries. A word that I used a lot on the campaign. It's like an old-fashioned word, but it's a beautiful word, it's a very descriptive word." But if he ever visits a grocery store, don't expect to see him in the produce section. Of his desperation to get Trump to eat vegetables in some form during his first presidential term, his former physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, told The New York Times, "We were putting cauliflower into the mashed potatoes." Meanwhile, Trump may have been daydreaming about the taco bowls and pork chops on a stick he snacked on during his campaign.

Trump's legendary love affair with fast food means he's better acquainted with quick-service restaurants like KFC than supermarkets, and his unfussy palate has seemingly been passed on to his grandchildren. Ivanka Trump once revealed in an Instagram Story that her daughter, Arabella Kushner, likes to snack on skewers of marshmallows and hot dog wieners (via Teen Vogue). Yum. She might be the member of her family responsible for coming up with the oddest food combo, but there are a few other eyebrow-raising eating habits scattered amongst the Trumps' varied diets.