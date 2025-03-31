Tiffany Trump's Tacky Leather Gloves Hint She Takes Style Cues From Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Tiffany Trump's style has evolved over the years, but her outfits continue to be hit-or-miss. She's been photographed wearing inappropriate ensembles for political events and normal outings, while certain looks just completely missed the mark. But Donald Trump's youngest daughter scored only home runs during the inauguration weekend in January 2025 when she slayed formal maternity dressing. A day before her dad's inauguration ceremony, Tiffany, who is pregnant with her first child with her husband Michael Boulos, donned a belted gray Zuhair Murad coat dress and black leather point-toed stiletto boots when she joined her family for a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. She seemingly rewore the boots the following day, but this time paired them with a gorgeous floor-length navy blue coat dress for the inauguration. Tiffany ended the busy day looking stunning in an off-the-shoulder gray Zuhair Murad dress at the inaugural ball later that evening.

Advertisement

However, Tiffany followed up her series of hits with yet another miss. A little over a week after the ceremony, she shared photos of herself seemingly channeling Sarah Huckabee Sanders while posing outside and in various rooms of the White House. Dressed in a dark red cape dress, opera-length black leather gloves, and what appeared to be the same stiletto boots she'd worn throughout inauguration weekend, Tiffany looked less first daughter and more TV series villain hatching some evil plot in the Oval Office.

Trump supporters were all praise for Tiffany's look in the comments section of her Instagram post, but some users noticed that her ensemble wasn't entirely suitable for a happy occasion for the family. "When is your flight to Transylvania?" one critic commented. Another likened her look to the iconic deep red dresses and capes worn by handmaids in "A Handmaid's Tale," writing: "[Handmaid's] Tale right there. Perfect fit."

Advertisement