5 Things Usha Vance Should Never Wear To Avoid Classic MAGA Beauty Blunders

Usha Vance's personal style is vastly different from that of her fellow Trump women, which is a welcome change. Just a few months into the second administration, the wife of Vice President J.D. Vance was already winning raves for her unassuming outfits and embrace of a more natural look. Unlike many of Usha's counterparts, who grew up wearing fancy labels, the Yale grad comes from a less ostentatious background and doesn't spend much time fussing with her appearance. As she explained to The Free Press, "I was working as a lawyer, and I had the wardrobe of a person with three children who likes to do things outdoors, who has a dog, who doesn't like things to be too precious."

Then came the 2024 presidential elections, and suddenly, Usha was thrust into the spotlight without a personal stylist or any advisors to guide her on how a second lady should look. As a result, she had to rely on her own taste and common sense when it came to her personal style, and so far it's worked out quite well for her. As the second lady acknowledged, "People don't seem to care all that much what I look like."

Still, there's always the risk that Usha might be tempted to blend in with the likes of First Lady Melania Trump, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Alina Habba, Kristi Noem, Kimberly Guilfoyle. It's hard to imagine Usha with the characteristic "Mar-a-Lago Face" and a crystal-embossed "Save America" handbag, but anything is possible. In particular, the lawyer should steer clear of the following style traps.