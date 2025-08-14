The Most Tragic Details About Barron Trump's Life Since Becoming An Adult

Donald and Melania Trump's only child, son Barron Trump, has really started coming into his own since entering adulthood proper. In a June 2024 interview with Fox News, Donald proudly shared that the first son had several great options for his higher education after finishing high school. As a result, it's surprising that Barron chose to enroll in a more liberal college, NYU's Stern School of Business. But, during a September 2024 appearance on Fox News, Melania noted that she had encouraged Barron to make his own decisions growing up. So, when Barron told her that he wanted to attend NYU, she didn't push back. When Donald appeared on the "Pod Force One with Miranda Devine," in June 2025, he pointed out that Barron's choice also had ties to his maternal grandmother.

"He wanted to be there because his grandmother was gonna stay and wait for him in an apartment near the school and she passed away," the president said at the time. However, that wasn't the only tragic part about his unique college situation. In the first lady's own January 2025 Fox News interview, she acknowledged that Barron likely wouldn't have a stereotypical college experience because he would have to remain far more "vigilant" about who he befriended. Speaking on "Fox & Friends" in December 2024, the first lady detailed the advice she had given Barron to help him navigate his abnormal college experience: "Make your dreams come true. This is your road. This is your life, and make sure that you listen to yourself and your likes and dislikes." Barron is likely holding those words especially close as he deals with the rather sad aspects of his adulthood.