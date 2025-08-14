Who Has Been The Best Dressed Royal Of 2025 So Far?

The public has a fascination with royalty, and who could blame them? It's a world filled with handsome princes, beautiful princesses, and enough glamour, romance, and scandal to rival your favorite daytime drama. At the heart of it all is the fashion, and royals commonly find themselves atop many best dressed lists. So which royal is leading the impeccable pack in 2025? According to some style writers, the answer might surprise you (spoiler alert: it isn't fan favorite Catherine, Princess of Wales). How do those in the fashion know decide who is slaying the game? According to Tatler, a publication famous for its annual "Best Dressed in Britain" list, it comes down to "timeless elegance" and a "modern je ne sais quoi," qualities that those of regal breeding have always possessed in spades.

Whether they are watching a match at Wimbledon or waving from a castle balcony, the royals are always perfectly turned out for the occasion. Designer dresses, beautiful ballgowns, and dazzling displays of diamonds are just another Tuesday night in the busy life of these blue bloods, and the public can't get enough. Why our collective obsession? "We all have dreams of wealth and fame and happiness and style and social influence and so on, which starts early with fairy tales and the way we raise our kids," Dr. Frank Farley, a professor and psychologist at Temple University, told Time. "Royals and other people, like Hollywood figures and Kardashian types, keep that phenomenon alive."