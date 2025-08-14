Who Has Been The Best Dressed Royal Of 2025 So Far?
The public has a fascination with royalty, and who could blame them? It's a world filled with handsome princes, beautiful princesses, and enough glamour, romance, and scandal to rival your favorite daytime drama. At the heart of it all is the fashion, and royals commonly find themselves atop many best dressed lists. So which royal is leading the impeccable pack in 2025? According to some style writers, the answer might surprise you (spoiler alert: it isn't fan favorite Catherine, Princess of Wales). How do those in the fashion know decide who is slaying the game? According to Tatler, a publication famous for its annual "Best Dressed in Britain" list, it comes down to "timeless elegance" and a "modern je ne sais quoi," qualities that those of regal breeding have always possessed in spades.
Whether they are watching a match at Wimbledon or waving from a castle balcony, the royals are always perfectly turned out for the occasion. Designer dresses, beautiful ballgowns, and dazzling displays of diamonds are just another Tuesday night in the busy life of these blue bloods, and the public can't get enough. Why our collective obsession? "We all have dreams of wealth and fame and happiness and style and social influence and so on, which starts early with fairy tales and the way we raise our kids," Dr. Frank Farley, a professor and psychologist at Temple University, told Time. "Royals and other people, like Hollywood figures and Kardashian types, keep that phenomenon alive."
Princess Beatrice belonged on the list for this Wimbledon hit
Fashion critics have never held back from calling out her fashion fails and most inappropriate outfits, but in recent years, even they couldn't ignore the fact that Princess Beatrice has had a style transformation from worst dressed to best dressed. Known for some of her more outlandish choices (like the hat she wore to her cousin Prince William's wedding), Sarah Ferguson's daughter has always put her own whimsical spin on style. Since becoming a wife and mother, however, the princess has refined and redefined her look, and it has not gone unnoticed. The blue and white striped Sandro set she wore to attend Wimbledon, for example, was a grand slam among both critics and fans, many of whom took to X to praise the princess for her classically chic choice. "A very good color and look on PB, and the stripes provide a nice contrast and detail. Game, set, match for her!" one observer posted (via Daily Mail). Another noted, "What a perfectly refreshing summer's day outfit for Wimbledon tennis."
Fashion writer Laura Bulla told Marie Claire that Beatrice's evolution is simply part of her maturity, but she also acknowledged some outside help. "I do think a big shift in the way she's presented her wardrobe comes with working with her stylist, Olivia Buckingham," Bulla said. "We see a leaning away from these more polarizing patterns and colorways and towards more neutral colorways and refined silhouettes." Whatever the reason, we're here for it.
Let's not overlook Queen Letizia
The stunning transformation of Queen Letizia of Spain has captivated audiences everywhere. The former journalist turned royal is widely admired for her regal beauty and her stylish silhouettes. When it comes to dressing the part, the beautiful brunette has almost always understood the assignment and has turned to classic designers including Caroline Herrera and Ferragamo for her effortlessly elegant looks.
The mother of two is very much in step with fashion, though she has made what some have deemed a few questionable choices. According to Royalista (via Daily Mail), "Queen Letizia is quite conservative in her choice of clothing, but once in a while, she raises a few eyebrows by wearing short dresses — way too short if you ask some royal followers." One of Letizia's best fashion moments became one of her more controversial when she attended a journalism awards ceremony in Madrid wearing a short, chic white dress, with her gorgeous gams sheathed in sheer black stockings. Some quickly criticized the look as inappropriate, but wardrobe coach Kay Davidson of Alicia Kay Style disagreed. "If she was going to the opening of a children's hospital, I would not have suggested this dress for her. But given that she is at an awards ceremony in a creative industry, she is wearing an appropriate outfit," she told Daily Mail. "Although Queen Elizabeth might raise an eyebrow if the Duchess of Cambridge was to turn up in something like this, Queen Letizia is a modern queen and she's continental — it's perfect for her.'
Princess Andre isn't royal, but she's a queen of style
She may not be a royal, but Princess Andre was described by Tatler as "the face of a new generation of British pop culture royalty" when she nabbed the second place spot on its 2025 "Best Dressed in Britain" list. The beautiful blonde is the daughter of model Katie Price and '90s pop star Peter Andre, which resulted in a double dose of good looks and great style. She made waves with more than her mermaid hair when she inked a lucrative modeling gig with the brand PrettyLittleThing before she was old enough to vote. A source told Daily Mail that the collaboration was a match made in style heaven. "The partnership was born organically after Princess posted on Instagram about wearing the brand, it's naturally a great fit for both parties." Since then, she has landed multiple modeling jobs, and like any good nepo baby, she got her own reality show on ITV2.
Once ridiculed by online trolls for her looks, Princess has had the last laugh and cashed in on her youthful exuberant style. She looks equally comfortable in a cropped sweatshirt and baggy joggers as she does in an elegantly draped designer gown. Chances are she learned a bit about the fashion game at the knee of her model mom. A source told Daily Mail that Kate was a huge inspiration to her daughter and that Princess had always had aspirations of following in her famous footsteps.
Meghan Markle's post-royal style deserves an honorable mention
Ever since she entered Prince Harry's world, Meghan Markle has stirred up royal gossip. Her sometimes inappropriate wardrobe choices in particular made headlines, especially in comparison to the always on point Princess Catherine. To be clear, there are many fashion rules that British royals don't actually have to follow, but they are implied. Regardless of how much Markle tried to adhere to them, her innate sense of style was not to be watered down. She often flirted with too-high hemlines and said no to hats and hosiery. She even made her royal debut as Harry's girlfriend wearing (gasp!) ripped jeans to the Invictus Games.
Since she and Harry have stepped back from their royal duties, however, Markle has worn what she wants, when she wants, and has embraced some of the sexier styles that probably caught Harry's eye in the first place. Some of Meghan Markle's most risqué looks since leaving the royal family have included thigh-high slits, plunging necklines, and lots of bold red. "Most of the time that I was in the U.K., I rarely wore color — there was thought in that," Markle revealed in Episode 3 of the Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan" (via Harper's Bazaar). She explained that there were rules about not wearing the same colors as certain senior family members. "So I wore a lot of muted tones, but it also was so I could just blend in." Clearly, she was born to stand out.
Hats off to Harry's laid-back looks
Maybe it's his wife's influence, but since stepping down, Prince Harry has stepped it up when it comes to the way he dresses, and we are loving his more mature, California cool vibe. Gone are his often rumpled, schoolboy-looking basics, and in their place are carefully curated casual looks that reflect a maturity and confidence befitting someone of his stature. He and Meghan Markle often present a united fashion front when out on the town, cutting a stylish swath through their professional and personal lives. "Meghan certainly seems to have affected Harry sartorially," notable stylist Manina Weldon of Red Leopard told Daily Mail. "He is more aware of how he is putting himself together, and it looks as if they are trying to coordinate their appearance slightly."
The younger Wales sib has always been more of a free spirit than his older brother when it came to style, probably because his chances of landing on the throne are slim to none. Today, he has channeled that "devil may care" attitude toward style into something more defined. Handsome Harry has evolved from purchasing clothing off the racks from the discount store T.K. Maxx (that's T.J. Maxx to you Americans), to embracing designers like Loro Piana and Giorgio Armani, and he seems to share his wife's love of all things Dior. His style evolution is proof that Prince Harry the royal rule breaker has continued to do things his way and hasn't looked back.
Don't count Kate out yet
In what could be deemed a royal upset, Princess Catherine of Wales was notably absent from the 2025 Tatler list of best dressed Brits, but make no mistake, the princess still rules the fashion world. Perhaps her omission was because we have come to expect nothing less than the best from Catherine, thanks to her exquisite taste and the way she has expertly embraced her role as the wife of the future king of England. There are a few royal rules that Princess Catherine has been caught breaking, but they are usually more subtle slights than flagrant fouls. Besides, many of the fashion risks Catherine has taken have paid off, like the time the sporty princess wore athletic shorts in a charity sailing race, prompting public praise. "Of course shorts are an appropriate sporting attire, and it's great to see them promoting a healthy, active outdoor lifestyle, along with gardening, nature walks, all top for families!" one fan wrote on X.
In contrast to other royals (or ex-royals), it has always seemed that Catherine could do no wrong. The mother of three has made it clear that she understands the power of fashion and has effectively used her wardrobe to convey messages of support, strength, or solidarity, whether she's attending church with her family or entertaining foreign leaders. As the stunning transformation of Catherine from princess to future queen consort continues, you can bet she will always put her best designer-clad foot forward.
Prince William's style is fit for a king
My, oh my, how Prince William has changed over the years. From heartthrob teen status to father of three to his impending role as the king of England, the prince has worn many royal hats, both literally and figuratively. Unlike his younger brother, Prince William's place in the royal hierarchy has not afforded him a large margin for error when it comes to the way he has presented himself to the public, but that hasn't stopped the handsome prince from taking cues from his oh-so-stylish spouse and elevating his wardrobe to reflect a more modern monarchy. On a visit to Cape Town, the prince explained (via Hello), "I can only describe what I'm trying to do and that's trying to do it differently and I'm trying to do it for my generation," and added, "I'm doing it with maybe a smaller r in the royal, if you like, that's maybe a better way of saying it."
In contrast to his somewhat stuffy father, William's style is giving "future king, but make him approachable." He has embraced a beard and is often spotted sporting his favorite pair of eco-friendly trainers from Purified Shoes, much to the delight of his fans. According to Hello, one royal follower praised the future king's choice of footwear and said, "Think he'll be a 'cool' king," while a second noted: "Good to see him a little more dressed down and relaxed." We couldn't agree more!
Princess Charlotte is one to watch
In some ways, the only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales is just another tween. She loves Taylor Swift, horses, and gymnastics. She takes dance lessons and plays a variety of sports. But the truth about Princess Charlotte is that she could one day become the queen of England and is therefore anything but your average kid. Despite that fact, her parents have tried to make sure that the princess and her two brothers enjoy as close to a normal life as possible. But there are still royal duties, and young Charlotte has already proved that she is coming into her own in terms of style and poise at these events. But what else would you expect from the granddaughter of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, and the daughter of Catherine, Princess of Wales? Iconic taste runs in her blood, and Charlotte is often spotted twinning or complementing her mum's OOTD as she learns to hone her own style.
Unlike her younger brother, Prince Louis, whose silly personality has stolen the show at many a Trooping the Colour, Charlotte has always managed to appear well-behaved and suited to the demands of public appearances. "It's truly her personality — it's not forced," childrenswear designer Amaia Arrieta, who has met Charlotte several times, told People. "She looks very confident and at ease with herself and the environment she's in. The maturity that comes with that responsibility — she seems to nail it every time."
Princess Alexia gets it from her mama
Princess Alexia of the Netherlands nabbed the fifth spot on Tatler's 2025 "Best Dressed in Britain" list, and why wouldn't she? Her mother, Queen Maxima, has been turning heads for years with her ageless beauty and fashion sense. Her taste is so good, in fact, that Alexia once raided her mother's closet and rewore one of her most recognizable gowns. The princess made a strong, beautiful statement in the daring and dazzling red dress with its V-neck, long, flowing skirt, and ruched waist, proving that high-quality style has no expiration date.
Known for her minimal makeup and shiny mane of hair, Alexia bears a strong resemblance to her mother and has clearly inherited her fashion sense — with an edgier, modern twist. But fashion isn't the only example set by Queen Maxima. On the contrary, her work ethic and commitment to education are both traits that she passed down to Alexia, who studied civil engineering at University College London. According to Queen Maxima, she has been inspired by all three of her daughters and hopes they have been inspired by her. "As a working woman, I often had to leave the children and my husband behind. My mother's heart has always broken a little," she confessed to Hello. "But in doing so, they have also had a mother as an example — a mother who always worked and always went for it. I hope that they will do the same."
Zara Tindall went from sporty to sophisticated
From rebellious royal to poised and put together, Zara Tindall's style transformation has been stunning to watch. Apparently, Tatler agreed, honoring her with the No. 7 spot on its 2025 "Best Dressed in Britain" list. Princess Anne's equestrian Olympic champion daughter proved that her fashion sense is as strong as her horse sense as she began appearing in clothing that reflected a maturity and appropriateness that some said was lacking in her early days. "Having completely overhauled her image, her fun fashion choices have been replaced with clean lines, tailored dresses, and fitted coats," fashion expert Amber Graafland told Fabulous (via The Sun).
Some have attributed the change to Annie Miall, a stylist who has been working with Tindall to help her define her personal panache. Together, they have created looks that befit her status and have elevated her from so-so to so-stylish. "Zara's style has evolved to wearing sharply cut, figure-skimming pieces that flatter her figure and translate well on camera," said Graafland, and added that she may have taken a page or two out of Princess Catherine's style playbook with some of her choices, including the showstopping blue Laura Green coatdress she wore to attend the Coronation of King Charles III. "[Catherine] knows exactly what flatters her figure, sticks to protocol, and doesn't deviate from her tried and trusted formula," Graafland said. "And we can see that Zara is adopting the same tactics."
Princess Eugenie reigned supreme
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the most fashionable royal of all? While she didn't make Tatler's famous list, Hello! style writer Alessia Armenise named Princess Eugenie as the most fashionable royal of 2025. "In previous years, all eyes were on the Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but this year, Sarah Ferguson's daughter has quietly been elevating her wardrobe, and it's impossible not to notice," she wrote.
She's not wrong. Once maligned for some frivolous and often outdated choices (Prince William's wedding, anyone?), the stunning style transformation of Princess Eugenie has been impressive to say the least. Gone are the ill-fitting, frumpy dresses and outlandish hats of her past. In their place, the mother of two is now choosing more sophisticated, figure-flattering ensembles that reflect her maturity while still embracing her sense of whimsy. Some of Princess Eugenie's best looks yet are often a mix of high- and low-end designers. "I love Sandro and Maje," she told Harper's Bazaar. "Zara is great for work, and bits from Topshop. My favorite is my lace bomber jacket from Essentiel Antwerp. And I live in my Rag & Bone ankle boots." Is Eugenie's evolution complete? Don't count on it. She is known for being artsy and creative, and you can bet she will continue to explore what works and what doesn't in terms of her personal style. "I love trying new looks," she said. "I don't want to be pigeonholed."