7 Outdated Kayleigh McEnany Outfits That Should've Never Left Her Closet

Even with her storied career of serving in the White House and hosting several shows for Fox News, Kayleigh McEnany still struggles to nail her everyday sense of style. The former press secretary has battled her fair share of hard times, but none seem to be harder than finding an updated wardrobe to display on a daily basis. While there's been times McEnany has showed off her killer legs, it appears it might be a habit to possibly distract from her outdated outfits.

Like many other conservative women with zero flair, McEnany seems to appreciate blazers stuck in the 1980s, shoulder pads and all. She also has a penchant for grandma-inspired sweaters and other looks that should have possibly remained shoved in the back of her wardrobe. From a dress that looks like it took a ride on the Mayflower to cardigans complete with giant buttons, there's been plenty of times McEnany has appeared confused as to what year it is. Case in point, here are seven examples of McEnany boldly rocking some rather out of date trends.