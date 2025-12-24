Pete Hegseth's Awkward Posing With Wife Jennifer Screams Dull Marriage

Taming the wild spirit of the beleaguered Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, is no simple task. Hegseth boasts a messy love life and a penchant for bravado. When he's not challenging his coworkers to feats of strength, Pete is most likely being corralled by his wife, Jennifer Cunningham Hegseth. Considering their marriage started out as an affair, it would make sense that Jennifer would want to keep a close eye on the former "Fox and Friends" co-host. However, if the couple is trying to present a united front by appearing in photos together, their awkward posing is giving them away.

There's been plenty of times Pete and Jennifer have accidentally let it slip that they might not be fully comfortable having their photos taken together. Pete has a penchant for needing to put his masculinity on display at all times, which often leads to Jennifer trying to paw at his stiff arms or trying to catch up as he walks ahead of her. Like many fellow out of touch political couples, the Hegseths struggle to take photos together that show off their ordinary side. Whether it's an anniversary post on social media where one of them can't find the camera or Pete's inability to not be constantly flexing, there's ample evidence to suggest that two might be trying to cover up for a boring love life.