Pete Hegseth's Awkward Posing With Wife Jennifer Screams Dull Marriage
Taming the wild spirit of the beleaguered Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, is no simple task. Hegseth boasts a messy love life and a penchant for bravado. When he's not challenging his coworkers to feats of strength, Pete is most likely being corralled by his wife, Jennifer Cunningham Hegseth. Considering their marriage started out as an affair, it would make sense that Jennifer would want to keep a close eye on the former "Fox and Friends" co-host. However, if the couple is trying to present a united front by appearing in photos together, their awkward posing is giving them away.
There's been plenty of times Pete and Jennifer have accidentally let it slip that they might not be fully comfortable having their photos taken together. Pete has a penchant for needing to put his masculinity on display at all times, which often leads to Jennifer trying to paw at his stiff arms or trying to catch up as he walks ahead of her. Like many fellow out of touch political couples, the Hegseths struggle to take photos together that show off their ordinary side. Whether it's an anniversary post on social media where one of them can't find the camera or Pete's inability to not be constantly flexing, there's ample evidence to suggest that two might be trying to cover up for a boring love life.
Pete Hegseth gave Jennifer a lukewarm anniversary post
Though there are rumors about just how messy the marriage between Jennifer Cunningham Hegseth and Pete Hegseth might be, it seems the couple is doing their best to awkwardly ignore them. The anniversary post Pete made on Instagram in August of 2024 was a carousel of haunted images, starting with one where Jennifer isn't even looking at the camera. Pete has his hair slicked back in an unsettling way, and Jennifer's arm around him feels like she's trying to remind him that she's even there.
Pete and Jennifer Hegseth had strange priorities on Valentine's Day
On Valentine's Day 2025, Pete Hegseth and wife Jennifer Cunningham Hegseth decided it would be romantic to watch a military parade. While Jennifer is smiling and holding Pete's hand, Pete seems more intent on watching the men in uniform. The way Pete is standing makes it appear as if he's flexing, his arms out at his sides also make it seem like holding Jennifer's hand was an afterthought. All in all, there's an overwhelming lack of chemistry between Pete and Jennifer in this photo.
Jennifer and Pete Hegseth had an awkward ice cream date
Though Pete Hegseth's life before becoming the Secretary of Defense most likely included more romantic dates, the above golden hour photo from August 2025 shows Pete and Jennifer Cunningham Hegseth trying to enjoy some time together outside Ben and Jerry's. However, the couple is neither looking at each other, nor are they sitting close together. The space between them could spell trouble in paradise, as Jennifer's face also doesn't seem too happy. Hopefully neither ordered rocky road, as that would be a little too on the nose.
Pete and Jennifer Hegseth were awkward around the Trumps
During a September 11 special event in Arlington, Virginia, Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Cunningham Hegseth joined Donald Trump and Melania Trump for the occasion. There's a palpable awkward energy in the above photo, which could be due to Pete's embarrassing moments while working for the president. For his part, Pete looks like he's in trouble, and Jennifer appears to be trying to figure out her next steps as Donald reaches to pat her shoulder. As if wanting nothing to do with any of it, Melania stands stone still, seemingly zoning out.
Pete Hegseth seems to ignore Jennifer
Considering the affair rumors that might plague Pete Hegseth forever, it would suit him well to slow down and get in stride with Jennifer Cunningham Hegseth. Spotted here in October, Pete is all business, lurching forward, intent on what's ahead. Though Jennifer is smiling, she's also gripping Pete's arm, as if trying to keep up with him or possibly even remind him she's by his side. There's a stiff and strained tension between the two, like Pete wants to pull away from her, but can't.
Pete and Jennifer Hegseth are stiff around each other
In a November 20 Instagram post, Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Cunningham Hegseth tried to show off how much fun they were having at a state dinner at the White House, but didn't stick the landing. In the above photo, Pete is strained and stiff, his body turned away from Jennifer. Sandwiched in the middle, Jennifer has to turn to her side, making herself smaller to accommodate the two men. Had Pete wrapped an arm around Jennifer, he could have made more room for her.
The Hegseths struggle to present a unified front
Attending the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors together on December 7, Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Cunningham Hegseth once again posed as if their marriage lacked any sense of spice. Pete, who survived several controversial moments during his first year as Secretary of Defense, is standing stiff, arms heavy at his sides. Once again, Jennifer has to seemingly remind him that she's there by reaching for his arm. She also appears stiff and uncomfortable, her body tucked away behind Pete just a bit. If anything, this photo seems to sum up their marriage — Pete takes up space and Jennifer reaches for him.