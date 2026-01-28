5 Times Donald & Melania Trump Tried To Copy The Obamas' Outfits

For years, President Donald Trump has signaled his power and influence in and out of the White House. From appearing on TV shows and movies to pardoning famous people, Trump seems to want to get America's attention in as many ways as possible. But the twice-elected commander-in-chief doesn't run the show on his ideas alone, and his inability to let go of Elon Musk is a testament to Trump's need for inspiration.

First Lady Melania Trump isn't as influential as her husband, but her life before the Oval Office indicates that she welcomes attention just as much. Melania has a track record of showing off her legs and turning heads, and she loves wearing a meaningful outfit whenever her husband's active in politics. Some of Melania's best looks are seemingly inspired by historical figures or fictional characters, although she was one of the worst-dressed people at Trump's 2025 inauguration.

The Trumps also seem highly aware of where they stand with others, and their fashion sense reflects that, along with their wealth and influence. Donald constantly turning allies into enemies creates a need to appeal to America differently. Emulating the style of Barack and Michelle Obama — arguably the faces of a totally different era — might be the best way to go about it.