Shady Relationship Rumors That Have Plagued Meghan Markle Since Becoming A Royal

Ever since Meghan Markle exchanged vows with Prince Harry in May 2018 in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, her life has been under constant scrutiny. Critics have dug through every aspect of her past looking for dirt, and many of her family members have been happy to provide the public with tidbits and tasty morsels to eat up. Her sister, Samantha Markle, has been in a long and public feud with Meghan and Harry for years, and she's been the target of a savage roast by her own father, Thomas Markle.

Along the way, a conspiracy theory cottage industry has cropped up around Meghan, accusing her of countless terrible things. She's been accused of plotting to tear down the British Monarchy, using her royal status for money and connections, and even hiring child actors to pose as her kids in her social media posts. Some have claimed that her "flirty," touchy-feely behavior with William, Prince of Wales may have led to the drama between Harry and William in the years to come.

As the conspiracies ebb and flow and change with time, there are a few rumors about Meghan's love life that continue to pop up time and again. While Meghan has largely ignored these rumors, and others around her have flat-out denied them, they persist among the corners of the internet in which Meghan can never catch a break. From claims that she was involved in a relationship when she began dating Harry, to wild speculation regarding a supposed secret marriage, here are some of the shady rumors that have swirled around the Duchess of Sussex ever since she first joined the royal family.