Unfiltered Images Of Lauren Sánchez Prove Her Makeup Shouldn't Be Captured Up Close
Though there's much to be known about Lauren Sánchez Bezos, wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos, the way she presents herself feels like a fairly open book. There's been a handful of times Lauren has suggested that her sense of style isn't as refined as it could be. Lauren has worn some trophy-wife-gone-wrong outfits, making her not look as polished as she might want to be. There's certainly been a few makeup fails Lauren has fallen for too, and it seems as if she enjoys repeating history.
When caught up close and personal, some of her mistakes can make us wish that Lauren would go makeup-free more often. From wearing rather visible powder on her face and under her eyes to overly drawn-on contour, Lauren has fallen into some familiar pitfalls when it comes to personal styling. Though she can use filters on her social media to smooth out any errors, unfiltered photos of Lauren make it clear where her mistakes lie. As Lauren's face continues to go on its ever changing journey, hopefully she can avoid some of these blunders in the future.
Lauren Sánchez forgot to properly blend her powder concealer
Spotted in the above photo from May of 2012, Lauren Sánchez was partying at the Pussycat Dolls Burlesque Saloon in Las Vegas. In what might be a makeup mistake that Sánchez Bezos will never live down, her face is smothered in white powdered concealer. Of course, it can be argued that this was the era of needing extra powder to prevent an oily look, but not blending it in gives her an eerie, striped appearance that's not the cutest she's ever looked. Unfortunately, this was neither the first nor the last time she made such a mistake.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos should ditch the powder concealer
Lauren Sánchez Bezos gets to live the lavish life with Jeff Bezos, which can include fun things like attending fancy events — but Lauren might want to find a new makeup artist for her closeup. Seen here attending the LACMA ART + FILM GALA in November of 2021, Lauren once again made the same mistake she did in 2012 — her white powdered concealer was clearly visible. Spreading out under her eyes and swooping up to her eyebrows, what was possibly meant to keep her face looking fresh made her look doll-like and ghostly.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos can't quit the wrong shade of concealer
In a strange mix of repeating old habits and having them fail, Lauren Sánchez Bezos is spotted in the above photo attending a benefit in New York City in May of 2022. What's odd about her styling here is that once again it seems she's used a lighter shade of concealer under her eyes and on her nose, but this time it's glossy and looks strangely cool-toned. This causes the whole look to feel slightly sweaty instead of dewy and polished.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos used too much bronzer
While attending the 2023 ELLE's Women in Hollywood Celebration, Lauren Sánchez Bezos showed off her jaw-dropping plastic surgery transformation, as well as some fatal makeup mistakes. Here her eye makeup looks slapdash and a bit smudged, but it's her blush and bronzer that really take the cake. Her cheekbones are a shade too dark and too orange to properly match her skin tone, and her lip color pulls in a different direction — not popping enough to distract from the rest of the look.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos caked on the glam
Though Lauren Sánchez Bezos' overdone lips pulled focus from her look at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, the rest of her makeup was also a bit of a disaster. Not only is the contouring on her cheeks a bit too intense, the line below her cheekbone is severe and not properly blended in, but the rest of the makeup feels heavy. When zoomed in close everything is just a bit too cakey, weighing her down instead of giving her a fresh glow.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos went a little too bland
Slowly morphing into a tuned-up MAGA housewife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos attended a fundraiser dinner in September of 2025 with whittled cheekbones and hair with some issues. However, what really stood out was her makeup foibles, in fact, everything was so toned down here it gave her a bland presentation. The gentle beige of her eye shadow and blush would have been fine had she chosen a more bold lip, but this muted color washed her out and made it look like she forgot to get ready at all.