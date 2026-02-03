Unfiltered Images Of Lauren Sánchez Prove Her Makeup Shouldn't Be Captured Up Close

Though there's much to be known about Lauren Sánchez Bezos, wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos, the way she presents herself feels like a fairly open book. There's been a handful of times Lauren has suggested that her sense of style isn't as refined as it could be. Lauren has worn some trophy-wife-gone-wrong outfits, making her not look as polished as she might want to be. There's certainly been a few makeup fails Lauren has fallen for too, and it seems as if she enjoys repeating history.

When caught up close and personal, some of her mistakes can make us wish that Lauren would go makeup-free more often. From wearing rather visible powder on her face and under her eyes to overly drawn-on contour, Lauren has fallen into some familiar pitfalls when it comes to personal styling. Though she can use filters on her social media to smooth out any errors, unfiltered photos of Lauren make it clear where her mistakes lie. As Lauren's face continues to go on its ever changing journey, hopefully she can avoid some of these blunders in the future.