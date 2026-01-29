Brittany Mahomes' Lips Look More 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Than Ever In Jarring Video

As the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes has already weathered her fair share of rumors and controversy. But ever since making some sly indications she might be a supporter of President Donald Trump in 2024, her reputation has taken an even bigger hit. Of course, in the wake of the tiny scandal Trump has done his best to make any mention of the Chiefs about himself, but that hasn't taken the heat off of Brittany. If anything, it's become a bit more obvious that Brittany might be falling for one of the more popular beauty trends in MAGA land — "Mar-a-Lago face." This was put on full display during a video Brittany posted to her Instagram stories that put her overfilled lips front and center.

In the disappearing video, Brittany was discussing a dog food brand she seemingly has an affiliate partnership with. However, her wonky lips ended up distracting from her message. Brittany's top lip is almost as full as her bottom lip, causing it to lose definition and appear a bit swollen. As for her lower lip, though it could be argued there's a potential use of a filter here, it still looks a little uneven.

While using filler is an incredibly common practice, the jump scare of seeing Brittany's lips so much more full seemingly overnight is still alarming. Considering this type of lip is popular with the likes of Kimberly Guilfoyle and others within MAGA circles, it's certainly not helping Brittany recover from her Trump scandal.