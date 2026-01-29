Brittany Mahomes' Lips Look More 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Than Ever In Jarring Video
As the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes has already weathered her fair share of rumors and controversy. But ever since making some sly indications she might be a supporter of President Donald Trump in 2024, her reputation has taken an even bigger hit. Of course, in the wake of the tiny scandal Trump has done his best to make any mention of the Chiefs about himself, but that hasn't taken the heat off of Brittany. If anything, it's become a bit more obvious that Brittany might be falling for one of the more popular beauty trends in MAGA land — "Mar-a-Lago face." This was put on full display during a video Brittany posted to her Instagram stories that put her overfilled lips front and center.
In the disappearing video, Brittany was discussing a dog food brand she seemingly has an affiliate partnership with. However, her wonky lips ended up distracting from her message. Brittany's top lip is almost as full as her bottom lip, causing it to lose definition and appear a bit swollen. As for her lower lip, though it could be argued there's a potential use of a filter here, it still looks a little uneven.
While using filler is an incredibly common practice, the jump scare of seeing Brittany's lips so much more full seemingly overnight is still alarming. Considering this type of lip is popular with the likes of Kimberly Guilfoyle and others within MAGA circles, it's certainly not helping Brittany recover from her Trump scandal.
Brittany Mahomes has been struggling to rebuild her image
After it leaked that Brittany Mahomes possibly had a soft side for Donald Trump, her top tier WAG status seemed to slip a bit. Not only did this jeopardize Mahomes' friendship with Taylor Swift, but it also put her under a microscope she might not have been ready for. Although keeping up appearances is par for the course these days, especially for someone so in the public eye as the wife of Patrick Mahomes, every time Brittany gets work done it seems to get people talking for all the wrong reasons.
Instead of just presenting things as routine maintenance, it appears that Brittany's ever-filling lips are almost trying to align with the aesthetics within conservative circles. Though Brittany is a far cry from the transformation of the likes of Kimberly Guilfoyle, there are some similarities. Considering how drastic and unrecognizable Brittany looks in throwback photos before her purported plastic surgery, it seems she's choosing to continue to pursue a specific aesthetic. While fans of her pal Swift might not approve of Brittany's alignment with a more MAGA-friendly vibe, it hasn't seemed to hamper her spirits or branding opportunities.