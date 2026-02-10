The Tackiest Romantic Gestures MAGA Men Have Ever Made

MAGAland is for — lovers? There's no shortage of romance among the members of Donald Trump's inner circle, but it can sometimes feel like we're watching their love stories unfold through the lens of David Lynch's camera. One day a MAGA-ite is kissing the ring at the White House, and the next, they're kissing their sweetie at one of Donald's bizarre Mar-a-Lago parties as dancers wearing dog head masks and 18th-century court dress swirl by. And MAGA men's romantic gestures can get just as weird as the "Let them eat kibble!" goings-on at the so-called "Winter White House."

If you're one of the MAGA elite planning a wedding, you'll probably feel obligated to get hitched at Mar-a-Lago or another Trump property. And if you're really lucky, the MAGA king might verbally bless your union. During his daughter Tiffany Trump's Mar-a-Lago wedding toast, Donald ranted about money, telling guests he refused to rent a tent because it cost too much.

Donald also gave a speech at the wedding of political advisor Stephen Miller and podcaster Katie Miller, who had an Elvis Presley impersonator at their Trump International Hotel nuptials. Of course, Donald made the moment about himself, as he is wont to do, by complaining, "He is the only one who could have a damn wedding in the middle of Presidents' Day weekend. I'm sure it didn't affect anybody here" (via Vanity Fair). Sadly, the president's attempts at romantic gestures for his wife, Melania Trump, are worse than his wedding speech content.