Jarring Pics Of Celeb Eyebrows That Have Us Begging Them To Look In A Mirror
While the modern-day internet provides countless avenues for fame and fortune, many contemporary A-listers and household names had to grind their way to the top. Whether you win a Grammy, an Oscar, or a Tony, or land a high-ranking position in the government, hard work (and nepotism) can be the keys to a career most people dream of. In an era of spectacle and curated online profiles, could eyebrows be our greatest equalizer?
Living in constant fear of "eyebrow blindness" (a TikTok trend calling out everyone's makeup skills) can definitely keep your waxing appointments regular and your pencils sharp, but some celebs have let their status get to their head. Whether it's a failed attempt at a new trend, being too casual for comfort, or even just bad taste, jarring celebrity brows can turn an A+ glam look into a D- at best. While some stars are left floundering without their glam squad, others are getting dubious instructions ahead of red carpet appearances and high-profile events. The public has witnessed a plethora of questionable celebrity fashion and beauty trends, but there are some eyebrow mistakes that should never catch on. Hopefully this list can act as a mirror for some stars who need to take a hard look into one before stepping out.
Nicole Kidman's bushy brows look wildly unkept against her sleek style
Nicole Kidman's thin arched brows showcased the '90s trend at its absolute best, inspiring countless young women to try to emulate the actress's foxy, seductive look. While the "Eyes Wide Shut" actress has definitely managed to maintain her position in the limelight, her eyebrow blindness has taken center stage. Why she decided to turn to the early 2010s trend of bushy brows over a decade too late is still uncertain, but the look only amplifies her staggering face transformation. Her refined style isn't quite bohemian enough to complete the Cara Delevingne look, but it definitely channels some fury in the aftermath of her divorce from Keith Urban.
Erika Kirk needs to drop the eyebrow spoolie and pick up a hairbrush
A quick tip for the disheveled look: Don't overfill your eyebrows. When Erika Kirk attended the swearing-in ceremony for the U.S. ambassador to India at the White House two months after her husband's murder, the Turning Point USA CEO seems to have made her best attempt at looking messy. Her long blonde extensions were frizzy and flat, prompting consolation hugs and handshakes from President Donald Trump himself. Her glaringly overdone eyebrows, however, betray the notion that she didn't have the energy to look presentable for the appearance. Comically overdrawn and unnatural, the blocky brow is far from her worst eyebrow offense.
Blake Lively has us begging her to put the tweezers down
While actress Blake Lively might have been the "it girl" on the renowned CW show "Gossip Girl," her natural brows are far from "it." Uneven and front-heavy, the tails look overplucked and uneven in most makeup-free photos. Cosmetics have definitely helped to soften the harshness of her look, but there's only so much her stylists can do (or not do). Potentially a symptom of over-plucking earlier in her career, the deliberate choice to maintain the upside-down Nike swoosh shape is one nobody quite understands. Embrace your natural shape, but please put the tweezers down.
Lauren Boebert must keep Sharpies in her makeup bag
Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is serious about a lot of issues, but she can't be taken seriously with her dramatically overdrawn, pitch-black brows. Her reluctance to let go of the 2016 trend is evident, as it's almost impossible to spot the politician out and about without them. Besides her 2017 mugshot that shows her sans makeup, we have no idea what the current state of her natural eyebrows looks like, as her Sharpie look conceals any visible trace of hair. Not even Boebert's black-rimmed glasses can conceal the mass of product constantly looming over them — all we can do is hope that the product isn't permanent.
Ariana Grande's bleached brows completely wash-out her face
While award-winning singer and actress Ariana Grande has been meme'd to death for her shapeshifting appearance (here's her complete evolution), the "Wicked" star's current iteration isn't "Popular." At the expense of some of her most dazzling red carpet looks, stubby bleached brows completely wash the "7 rings" singer out. Besides giving the Italian-American A-lister a ghostly glow, they also give the powerhouse artist an uncharacteristically timid and frightened look. While Grande has been pushing back against comments on her appearance, we can't help but hope she'll say "thank you, next" to this eyebrow choice.
Katie Miller's skinny brows are absolutely cartoonish
Though many MAGA ladies are overdoing it with the eyebrow product, Katie Miller's round, skinny brows swing to the opposite side of the spectrum. The wife of Homeland Security Advisor Steven Miller is far from emblematic of the "Mar-a-Lago" face trend (though throwback photos show she wasn't immune to it). The thin, semi-circle look above is a far cry from how Miller used to do her eyebrows, but that's hardly to say there's been much improvement. The face-framing feature gives the former DHS spokesperson an uncanny expression that — while potentially useful for disarming critics on Piers Morgan's "Uncensored" — doesn't help someone who wants to be taken seriously.
Jamie Lynn Spears' blocky eyebrows are definitely a choice
Despite an early start to her career on Nickelodeon's smash-hit "Zoey 101," Jamie Lynn Spears has faded into C-list obscurity over the last decade. Clinging to relevance through reality TV appearances, there's absolutely nothing real about the blocky eyebrow look she's been sporting. In an Instagram post showing off her done-up look (above left), Spears is apparently self-aware, captioning the photo dump: "Good lighting+tons of make-up+pounds of fake hair really make a difference." The difference is striking, especially compared to another post showcasing a much more natural look (above right). The overdrawn, crazy arches are a rather odd preference, but they barely scratch the surface of Spears' eyebrow blindness.