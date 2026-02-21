Jarring Pics Of Celeb Eyebrows That Have Us Begging Them To Look In A Mirror

While the modern-day internet provides countless avenues for fame and fortune, many contemporary A-listers and household names had to grind their way to the top. Whether you win a Grammy, an Oscar, or a Tony, or land a high-ranking position in the government, hard work (and nepotism) can be the keys to a career most people dream of. In an era of spectacle and curated online profiles, could eyebrows be our greatest equalizer?

Living in constant fear of "eyebrow blindness" (a TikTok trend calling out everyone's makeup skills) can definitely keep your waxing appointments regular and your pencils sharp, but some celebs have let their status get to their head. Whether it's a failed attempt at a new trend, being too casual for comfort, or even just bad taste, jarring celebrity brows can turn an A+ glam look into a D- at best. While some stars are left floundering without their glam squad, others are getting dubious instructions ahead of red carpet appearances and high-profile events. The public has witnessed a plethora of questionable celebrity fashion and beauty trends, but there are some eyebrow mistakes that should never catch on. Hopefully this list can act as a mirror for some stars who need to take a hard look into one before stepping out.