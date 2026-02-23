Pics Of Katie Miller That Prove Her Makeup Shouldn't Be Captured Up Close
Podcast host and wife of Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, Katie Miller, has happily stepped into her own little spotlight. Snagging high-profile MAGA guests on her titular "Katie Miller Podcast" has helped earn her a level of notoriety within her own inner circle. With this elevation comes a sense of transformation, with there being evidence to suggest that Katie has fallen victim to the popular Mar-A-Lago face trend, possibly to keep up with her Washington, D.C. peers. This has included some rogue makeup routines that Katie might not want to have photographed up close.
Similar to many women within the conservative field, Katie has a hard time matching her lip color to her skin tone, much less any other part of her outfit. There have been times she's also worn too much blush as well as struggled with the proper amount of eye makeup — classic Mar-A-Lago face trends. Even with her improved makeup routine, Katie is still making some common mistakes. From pushing the tanner to reaching for outdated eye shadow, there have been plenty of times Katie has shown that her makeup method lacks a certain finesse.
Katie Miller didn't nail the natural look
In an April 2025 Instagram post, Katie Miller was possibly trying to go for a casual no-makeup look, but it backfired. Considering what Miller looks like without makeup, it's fairly clear here that she got a little glammed up for the White House Easter Egg Roll, but she still missed the mark. There's an eerie fake tan quality to her foundation. Though she kept her eye makeup muted, under her brows catches the light, making it look as if there's visible powder above her eyes. Plus, her lipstick makes her mouth fade into her face instead of standing out.
Katie Miller caked on the foundation
During her time working behind the scenes at the White House, Katie Miller stirred up the feud between Stephen Miller and Elon Musk. Spotted in the above photo, listening in to a May 30th meeting in the Oval Office between Musk and frenemy Donald Trump, Katie rocked several glaring makeup mishaps. Her foundation appeared to be thick and unnatural-looking, showing a lack of proper blending in the process. If Katie was wearing any lipstick, it appears to be in the process of shedding away, indicating that she might not have long-lasting lip wear in her beauty box.
Katie Miller struggles to find a lasting lip shade
In what might be a trend for her, Katie Miller was spotted in a December Instagram post boasting some questionable lipstick. Nestled between husband Stephen Miller and KISS frontman Gene Simmons, Katie doesn't quite shine through the noise. Her eye makeup is too dark, causing her eyes to get lost in shadow. Her foundation lacks proper blush or highlighter, causing her to appear flat. Then there's the lipstick, which might have been her trying to match her dress, but it appears to have worn off during the course of the evening — another reminder she should find something longer-lasting for events.
Katie Miller wore too much makeup for New Year's Eve
To ring in the new year, Katie Miller and husband, Stephen Miller, got dolled up and tried to party in style at Mar-A-Lago in Florida. However, not only was Stephen clearly having a dull New Year's Eve, but Katie missed the mark with her makeup. Even for a fancy event, her makeup is excessive. There's quite a bit of blush not properly blended in on her cheeks, which draws the eye towards her outdated lip color.
Step away from the eye shadow, Katie Miller
When Katie Miller isn't giving everyone the ick by oversharing about her marriage to Stephen Miller, she's possibly overdoing it with the eye shadow. Spotted in a February 2026 Instagram post interviewing rapper Nicki Minaj, Katie's look competed for attention. Not only is her lip color wrong for the pastel color scheme she went with, but it looks like a toddler did her eye makeup. The purple eyeshadow is overdone, reaching almost all the way up to her eyebrows. Her eyeliner is also a bit of a mess, making it look like Katie might have tried to go for Minaj's signature cat eye and failed miserably.