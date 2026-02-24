The Absolute Worst-Dressed Fox News Anchors Of All Time
The Fox News world may not be known for being on the cutting edge of fashion, but that is not to say the network's anchors don't take some... curious style swings. Of course, trying out a new look may require some level of bravery, but it never hurts to take a second — or even third — glance in the nearest mirror before trotting out some of these ensembles.
Looking back on some of her past sartorial moves in a 2025 chat with Page Six, Dana Perino shared that she felt her style improved significantly once she started working with the Fox News wardrobe team. This, as far as she's concerned, made her better at her job. "If you're going to be interviewing somebody, you don't want to feel inferior or fussing. You want to feel powerful so that you are in control and you can think about what you're going to say rather than what you look like or what you're wearing," she said. "I wish someone had told me that it was okay to take half an hour to go to the tailor when I was the White House press secretary and ask them to make everything fit me better."
Alas, Perino — like many of her Fox News colleagues — still fails to stick the sartorial landing from time to time. Here are some of the network's biggest fashion flops in recent years.
Martha MacCallum's plunging Ash Wednesday neckline
Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum has certainly worn some inappropriate outfits, including the vibrant pink suit she sported in February 2023. All pink and satin should have been a good look for her — the color does not wash her out, and the actual cut of it would have been pretty on any other day — but as she stood right next to a priest on Ash Wednesday, one of the most solemn days in the Christian calendar, the fit did not seem totally fit for the occasion. The accompanying Instagram post where she showed off this outfit and pledges to fast and pray every day of Lent only further accentuates how not demure the outfit was.
Rachel Campos-Duffy's dangerously short dress
On paper, the outfit Rachel Campos-Duffy wore for Fox News' All-American New Year special in 2021 was not bad. The dark navy blue color was nice, the neckline was flattering, and the garment's pop of glitter was just the right amount of festive without being too much under the production lights. However, the hem of the skirt, which hit right in the middle of the thigh, probably wasn't ideal for sitting down on a tall barstool in front of a camera for an extended amount of time.
Laura Ingraham's super busy pants
Laura Ingraham of Fox News fame is no stranger to rocking an absolute fashion fail, and at this point it almost seems like she tries to be more daring than she really needs to be with her on-screen ensembles. It seems that she takes swings with her more "casual" outfits, too — and no, she does not always hit home runs. Look no further than this dark blue shell top with ruffles and pink pants combination. The pattern on the trousers, which looked a bit like the Overlook Hotel carpet, almost created a dizzying effect. There was really just too much going on overall, and it did not flatter her in the slightest.
Maria Bartiromo's comically long pants
You can't go wrong with a classic pantsuit, right? Eh, turns out you can. When Maria Bartiromo was set to go to the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building for an important interview with FBI director Kash Patel, she decided to go with an understated but classy light gray pantsuit and crisp white dress shirt. The only problem is that in all the pictures of Bartiromo actually in the suit, the pant legs look comically long and almost completely swallow her pointy-toed heels that she paired with it. A tailor could clean up that tripping hazard relatively easily.
Ainsley Earhardt's cowgirl look
Ainsley Earhardt has sported more than one outfit that totally missed the mark — yes, even when she attempts to rock an on-theme ensemble. On a trip to Nashville in 2019, she tried her best to create a cowgirl-inspired look, with some new boots from Durango that were gifted to her. The boots were definitely appropriate, but the mid-calf length of the dress plus the balloon sleeves plus the repurposed tablecloth look of the material did not exactly coalesce. So close to cute, but she's no Taylor Swift.
Maria Bartiromo's failed attempt at ski chic
In 2025, Maria Bartiromo headed to Davos, Switzerland, and shared some snaps of her Alps-inspired fashions. "I will be asking all US CEO's how they plan to help #PresidentTrump accelerate growth," she wrote on Instagram alongside some photos of her winter fits. In one of the pics, she posed in a huge fur coat and quilted sandy gold hat that kind of looked like it was fashioned out of her hotel comforter. It's definitely a look, but not necessarily a good one.
Jesse Watters' extremely jacked-up shoes
The devil really can be in the details when it comes to a good outfit. In 2025, Jesse Watters put together a smart casual maritime-inspired look with a blue and white striped polo, off-white pants, and a dark blue sport jacket, matching nicely with wife Emma Watters in her white dress. It all appeared reasonably well-considered until you take a closer look at what seems to be a pair of beat-up boat shoes. They totally throw off the rest of the polished outfit. As one Instagram user commented, "Did you walk through mud with those shoes?"
Laura Ingraham's sequined mess of a dress
Laura Ingraham has a knack for picking out a flop of an outfit, whether she realizes it or not. You'd think at something like Fox News' Patriot Awards that every Fox presenter and newscaster would be dressed to the nines in their absolute best, but Ingraham came out in yet another mess. Decked out in a black dress with a bizarre sash-like sequined piece that was not even the right length for her and stopped bizarrely high above her underwhelming black pumps, Ingraham found herself unable to beat allegations that she dresses in the dark more often than not.
Ainsley Earhardt's cheer squad throwback
Ainsley Earhardt once again did not score a sartorial touchdown in this bright pink cheerleader-esque number. We can't help but wonder if she saw Toni Basil in the "Mickey" music video while getting ready for work that morning and let it fuel her wardrobe choice for the day. While there's nothing wrong with the color of this particular dress, Earhardt really did look like she geared up for an after-work pep rally. She was just missing pom-poms and some ribbons in her hair.
Rachel Campos-Duffy wore another impractical skirt
You would think that someone would learn their lesson after the first (or even second time), but apparently that is not the case for Rachel Campos-Duffy and her penchant for inappropriate outfits. The all-white jacket and skirt combo she sported on "The Will Cain Show" was a relatively cute look when she was standing up. However, once again it seemed she totally forgot to consider how much the hem of the skirt would ride up when she was sitting down in front of the camera. At least the notes she had on her lap could provide extra coverage if necessary.
Martha MacCallum's inappropriate color choice
After rock legend Ozzy Osbourne died in 2025 at the age of 76, Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum broke the news to the network's viewers wearing an all-white ensemble. It was not the most appropriate color for announcing someone's death — let alone the passing of the Prince of Darkness. Of course, she did not know that she'd be reporting on Osbourne's death when she got ready for work that day, but it's unfortunate she happened to be in something that called to mind both a '00s frat boy and a sci-fi villain. Adding insult to fashion injury, her popped collar wilted to one side as she spoke.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's glam carnival look
Kimberly Guilfoyle sure can rock glamorous, if outdated outfits. She's always dressed up and painted for the gods, but sometimes there are situations where, even just for your own comfort, it's better to be dressed down a little bit. For something like visiting the carnival, where there's a lot of walking around and eating fun snacks, a more casual look would have been perfect — but Guilfoyle decided a sparkly bodycon dress and some sky-high Louboutins were the move. Her feet must have been crying out in pain after an evening clomping around from attraction to attraction in those shoes.
Rachel Campos-Duffy's overly casual work look
We have to give points to Rachel Campos-Duffy for wearing something that's comfortable to sit in while on camera, but this outfit seemed to have gone the opposite way in terms of not being appropriate for work. Her jeans and tank top were dressed up a little bit thanks to the structured jacket and heels she's wearing, but next to the other two presenters — both of whom are suited and booted — she looked like she was headed to happy hour after her slot on Fox & Friends Weekend.
Maria Bartiromo's massive hat
If there's one thing Maria Bartiromo likes to do with her outfits, it is go for it with the accessories — especially headwear. The look she picked for Belmont Stakes in 2024 that was literally topped with a massive hat was not a total fail, but the color and the size of the headpiece were questionable at best. Of course, wearing a hat to the races is both encouraged and expected, but the way this particular chapeau not only cast a massive shadow over her face that basically covered her eyes did was not ideal for an on-camera news anchor. Better luck next race day.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's sheer mishap
While her commitment to being glam can result in some good outfits, sometimes it seems that Kimberly Guilfoyle's range of dressed-up looks might be improved by someone just checking whether they're appropriate or not. While the black dress she wore to a 2019 New York Fashion Week event should have been absolutely classic for the red carpet, she apparently forgot to check how it would look under the bright light of a camera flash. The mesh material her dress was made out of definitely called for a slip, because this outfit appeared to be far too sheer in photos — and not on purpose.
Sean Hannity's white dinner jacket
When it comes to men's formal outfits, it can be tempting to spice your look up with a suit that is not a traditional suit color — think black, brown, navy, or gray — or trying a unique cut altogether. That was the case for Sean Hannity when he donned an off-white dinner jacket with black lapel trim at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards. While such a look worked for Frank Sinatra, it totally washed out Hannity. Ol' Blue Eyes, he is not.
Laura Ingraham's gold number
Laura Ingraham strikes again. In 2022, the Fox News presenter sported a gold puffed sleeve number that left us wanting more — or should we say less? If you told us the billowy blouse was made out of an old parlor curtain or even a graduation party tablecloth we might just have to believe you. What's more, the color — and the way it caught the studio lights — was a complete whiff and did not do her any favors.
Katie Pavlich's series of choices
Katie Pavlich really may be one of the worst-dressed news personalities. When she saw "Reagan" in 2024, she went a little too wild with her Western wear. After watching the flick, she posted a series of photos she took and thanked Young America's Foundation for saving the Reagan Ranch. In the pics, she can be seen in a solid, neutral outfit of jeans, a black T-shirt, and a denim button-down shirt. She added a turquoise necklace that totally overwhelmed her, a braided tan and white belt, a turquoise cuff bracelet, turquoise earrings, and an off-white hat with yellow ribbon that totally clashed with everything else she wore.
Harris Faulkner's veggie dress
Though this certainly was not the worst Fox News presenter look we've seen, Harris Faulkner still missed the mark at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards in 2025. While a more muted hue might have worked, the bright veggie green of Harris' dress combined with the crimped material made her look like a walking stalk of broccoli, or possibly a very long leaf of kale. The result bordered on supermarket cosplay rather than an evening gown for an awards show.
Dana Perino's truly confusing dress
At the 2025 Nation Patriot Awards, Dana Perino decided landed on a dress that can only be described as three looks in a trench coat. The strapless black minidress with neckline sequins — and shoulder sequins! —was doing too much and trying to be too many things at once. It almost looked like whoever made the dress changed course mid-creation. Hopefully Perino never attempts to make this frock work again — and especially not with those plain black pumps that were definitely better suited to the office than an award show.
Cheryl Casone's frumpy yellow jumpsuit
In 2025, Fox Business anchor Cheryl Casone went to an event at Le Jardinier in NYC in honor of Nicky Hilton and wore a yellow jumpsuit that made us want to avert our eyes. Between the color, the awkward fit, and the way the waist tie just hangs there? This, at best, looked like something one might wear as a swimsuit coverup, not to an event celebrating a literal Hilton sister with a step and repeat. The attempt to elevate it with the white jacket and open-toed pumps only made matters worse.
Rachel Campos-Duffy's Supreme Court mini-skirt
If there's one spot you might think would call for an outfit that is both demure and mindful, it would probably be a visit to the United States Supreme Court. Apparently Rachel Campos-Duffy didn't get the memo when she went with her kids to watch Sean Duffy get sworn in. Yes, her outfit was more than appropriate from the neck up — that Chanel boucle jacket silhouette and a black overcoat is always a classic look — the strappy heels and mid-thigh skirt both kind of ruined the vibe.
Laura Ingraham's Jetsons-inspired top
Laura Ingraham's questionable style struck again in February 2022. Thanks to the sculpted, pointed shoulders of her top, the Fox News fixture looked like she could be a reporter on "The Jetsons." On top of that, the color — a grayish-beige shade that almost looked pale pea green in certain angles — was terribly drab and washed her out. If you're going to go intergalactic chic, maybe try a more flattering color instead of one that looks like spoiled oatmeal.
Tomi Lahren's punch of pink
Tomi Lahren has had some major fashion fails over the years, and she is certainly no stranger to sparking controversy with her sartorial choices. However, at the 2025 Patriot Awards, Lahren evidently wanted to go for a more modest look. The floor-length pink dress was not the best pick, to say the least. Those bulky shoulder pads, the asymmetrical ruffle on the skirt, and the overall cut fell flat. We love a pop of color, but this particular shade of pink combined with the overwhelming silhouette was too much.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's campaign mesh number
While the previously mentioned dress that Kimberly Guilfoyle wore to New York Fashion Week back in 2019 was unintentionally sheer, the black dress with a very high slit she donned while campaigning for Congressman Abraham Hamadeh was a different story. At the neckline and the leg slit, there were panels of illusion netting; pops of sheer were in full effect. It was definitely an interesting choice for the event, because it really looks more like she was gearing up for a night out. Suffice to say, it really stands out in comparison to the usual dark blue, black, and gray suits and ties worn by the other campaigners she took pictures with.
Megyn Kelly totally missing the point of the Met Gala
Megyn Kelly's career has gone up and down over the years, but in 2017, she was a star enough to secure a spot at the Met Gala. That year, the theme was celebrating the work of avant-garde Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo. Kelly wore a relatively straightforward floor-length gown. While it might've been fine at another event, it felt too safe for the Met Gala. That said, the color combination of the pattern is really a lot to take in all at once, and comes off less "avant-garde" and more "random explosion inside a paint can." Dare we say it reminds us of an old Axminster rug.
Maria Bartiromo's red hat look
As previously noted, Maria Bartiromo has tried to make a winter wonderland look work before, to no avail. Alas, that didn't stop her trying again while spending time in Davos. It was an odd choice to try to pair a massive, fluffy red hat with a toned-down dark blue cable-knit sweater and sleeveless jacket, and once again the result wasn't a good one for Bartiromo. Instead of looking après ski chic, she looked like she was wearing a knockoff Paddington Bear costume.