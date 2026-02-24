The Absolute Worst-Dressed Fox News Anchors Of All Time

The Fox News world may not be known for being on the cutting edge of fashion, but that is not to say the network's anchors don't take some... curious style swings. Of course, trying out a new look may require some level of bravery, but it never hurts to take a second — or even third — glance in the nearest mirror before trotting out some of these ensembles.

Looking back on some of her past sartorial moves in a 2025 chat with Page Six, Dana Perino shared that she felt her style improved significantly once she started working with the Fox News wardrobe team. This, as far as she's concerned, made her better at her job. "If you're going to be interviewing somebody, you don't want to feel inferior or fussing. You want to feel powerful so that you are in control and you can think about what you're going to say rather than what you look like or what you're wearing," she said. "I wish someone had told me that it was okay to take half an hour to go to the tailor when I was the White House press secretary and ask them to make everything fit me better."

Alas, Perino — like many of her Fox News colleagues — still fails to stick the sartorial landing from time to time. Here are some of the network's biggest fashion flops in recent years.