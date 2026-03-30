The Worst Hair Moments From MAGA Men Who Desperately Need To Look In The Mirror
It's a well-known phenomenon that, when it comes to personal style, you can't veer too far into idiosyncrasy if you're part of the MAGA world. Styles for men and women are equally strict, and while MAGA women get to enjoy fun colors and get glam, the focus for men is looking as "powerful" and statesmanlike as possible. The goal is to look good on camera, whether TV or still image, and also make it seem like you don't care too much about your appearance, lest you come across as "unmanly."
Of course, that's all smoke and mirrors for how vain and appearance-obsessed a lot of the MAGA men have proven themselves to be. Even with that, however, there are times when it seems incredible that these men checked their appearance and thought they were good to leave the house like that — especially when it comes to some of the hairstyles many of them have sported over the years.
Trump's huge, awkward cowlick
President Donald Trump's hair is basically infamous for how weird it can get (including the forgotten hair look that may be even worse than his current disaster 'do). The problem with putting together that odd comb-over he does, however, is that it doesn't take a lot to muss it up, which is exactly what happened on a windy day in 2012 when his hair made contact with static from a balloon. The result is that Trump ended up looking like he was sporting some kind of next-level cowlick. It's definitely a bold look, but the effect is hilarious.
JD Vance's aborted haircut
Vice President JD Vance's appearance has definitely been a topic of discussion since he was announced as Trump's right-hand man during the election, including whether or not he wears eye makeup or if he's just got the thickest eyelashes ever. This deeply unfortunate haircut, however, was definitely something he needed to go back and have fixed. It looks like someone took clippers but, for some reason, decided to shape the world's tiniest undercut right at the top of his dome. It's not flattering at all, and it's not even clear if he knows it looked like that.
Matt Gaetz' electroshock-chic look
Anyone who's ever looked at former congressman Matt Gaetz is very aware that he's a very severe-looking man. Since he's lost some weight (and potentially undergone cosmetic surgery) over the past few years, he's lost a lot of the softness on his face that was hiding exactly how odd he can look, especially with those extremely long and arched eyebrows. But this hairstyle and moment in particular make him look like he stuck his finger in an electrical outlet just before going on stage or like some kind of mad scientist on his soapbox.
Trump's gravity-defying mullet
It's simultaneously impressive and baffling that President Trump manages to find new ways to get his hair to behave differently, especially when it's so obviously thin and fine that it must be absolutely loaded with product. But none is more baffling than in December 2024, when he made an entrance sporting this slicked-back mullet, which looks like a mishmash of three different hairstyles in a trench coat. It's possible that the applause his entrance was getting made him think it was a winning look, but this one really is terrible.
Pete Hegseth is using way too much product
Many controversial things have come out about Secretary of State Pete Hegseth, including a good amount of terrible accusations against him. So while it might not be one of the main things to criticize about him, a moment has to be taken for this particular look he was sporting, which honestly kind of looks like someone dared him to find out exactly how much product his graying hair is able to take. There's a difference between a slick back and whatever this oil spill disaster he had going on is, and he just ended up looking a mess.
Donald Trump Jr.'s harsh slick back
The severe scraped-back look has, on and off, been a trend between the men of MAGA over the years, and clearly Donald Trump Jr. wanted in on this particular trend. Not even the fact that the hair on his head is so dark could hide exactly how much this look doesn't work for him, in contrast to his beard, which has begun to betray his actual age more than anything else. Maybe there was some kind of looks challenge he felt the need to take part in — his daughter is an influencer, after all.
Elon Musk's failed brush-back
Elon Musk is many things: an entrepreneur, a former partner to many women, a dad to numerous kids, and a divisive figure with several strange things about him people ignore. It's hard to believe that even his most ardent fans would have backed him up on this wildly unflattering haircut, however. Musk is a man who desperately wants to seem cool and young, with this clearly being an attempt at that. He is a big guy with a massive head, and this really just accentuates the absolute melon he's carrying around in the worst way. The fade started off too harsh, and it wasn't much better grown out.
Marco Rubio's hairline
Marco Rubio was never going to be president, but for a minute there, he really tried to position himself as a viable candidate for the highest office. However, his numerous public appearances made it clear that one thing definitely wasn't viable: that thinning hairline. There's absolutely no shame in losing your hair, but at some point, there are things you can do instead of just putting up with the situation at hand or hoping that nobody notices. That crown was looking sparse for years, and the teenage, emo comb-over really wasn't hiding anything despite his best attempts.
Jared Kushner's plastic, doll-head style
It seems a MAGA man has never encountered a hair product that he didn't love and subsequently use far too much of, but this look from Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner, isn't only bizarre because of that. Despite being a relatively young man in his mid-40s, Kushner decided that he was going to try and emulate the eccentric comb-over of his almost-octogenarian father-in-law because, apparently, one day, he hopes to grow into a man who's never looked into a mirror in his entire life.
Mike Waltz kind of looks like a cauliflower
Because of the heavily gendered standards within the MAGA sphere, there are sadly only so many hairstyles that men are actually "allowed" to have. This is a shame for anyone who has even a hint of a wave, such as Congressman Mike Waltz, who clearly tried to emulate the deeply dull side part that most of the other MAGA men sport. Unfortunately, because of his hair's texture, the result is that he kind of looks like a gray cauliflower, even with the aforementioned side part making it clear just how much his hairline has receded.
Trump's hairstyle is absolutely not wind-proof
You'd think that after years of doing his hair the same way, parting it every which way, and securing it down with hopes and dreams, a man with hair as overly coiffed and thin as Donald Trump's would have learned that it's an indoor-only creation. Unfortunately for Trump, though, one of his favorite activities is spending lots of time outdoors golfing, and particularly in windy, rainy Scotland, at that.
Jared Kushner looks like an evil doll
It feels like kind of a cheap shot to suggest that Jared Kushner looks like a haunted child doll (as many outlets have), but it's also hard not to when, in this particular look, he resembles both a Ken doll and something from "Goosebumps" at the same time. His hair is just so flat that it almost looks like it was painted onto his head, and while he probably thinks it's a classic look, it's really more of a classic horror cosplay. You wouldn't want to see him sporting this style in a badly-lit hallway in the middle of the night, that's for sure.
Ben Shapiro will be sporting the same look until the day he dies
When it comes to severe looks, there's no better example than the one Ben Shapiro has been trying to rock for the last decade. While he's tried something new recently with his hilariously huge, new eyebrows, it's clear that Shapiro will be slicking his hair into that same unflattering, plastic doll-style until the day he kicks it, by which time there probably won't be any hair gel left for anyone else to use.
Peter Thiel looks like a cartoon character
Peter Thiel is known for many things, but his style definitely isn't one of them. One of the most obvious things to do when you aren't sure what style you want is to take an inspiration picture to the salon or the barber; someone probably should have warned Thiel, though, that asking to look like Coach Buzzcut from "Beavis and Butt-Head" isn't a flattering look for anyone, no matter how rich and powerful they might be.
Pete Hegseth's receding hairline only gets harsher
The paradox of the MAGA man is that caring about your appearance isn't seen as "manly" while at the same time being deeply vain and aware that your appearance is also linked to your power. In the case of Pete Hegseth, who prides himself on being the secretary of war, this vanity leads to doing your hair the same way every day despite it becoming more and more clear that your hairline is receding all the way back to the 1990s. One day, the MAGA men will discover wigs — and maybe even wear them.
Steve Witkoff got his hair brushed backwards
There's so much going on in this photo that it's difficult to know where to start. Why does Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff look like he just got told off by his teacher? Why does Trump look like he's having a conversation with the wall several feet away? Why is Pete Hegseth making that facial expression? And most importantly, why does Witkoff look like someone just brushed his hair backwards? Did he watch a tutorial on how to get easy volume and attempt his own blowout? We can only guess.
Stephen Miller held onto the hair dream for far too long
Former speechwriter Stephen Miller made quite a name for himself during Donald Trump's first term and even now has a role as deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor. He's been outspoken on a number of issues (mostly his issues with immigration and his anger when Trump didn't win in 2020), but one thing that has taken up a lot of focus surrounding him is how long he held onto the dream of having hair on his head. Once again, there's nothing shameful about losing your hair or it becoming thinner, but Miller let his cling on for far too long in a way that truly aged him far beyond his 40 years.
JD Vance tried to look youthful and failed
One thing that MAGA men have in common when it comes to style is wanting to look older than they actually are — almost as if it makes them look more legitimate. So, it was a surprise when Vice President JD Vance attempted to do this fluffy side part for an important public appearance, which felt like a throwback to how all the boys were doing their hair in 2010. It's overall a hair and makeup fail that rivals even Donald Trump's biggest flops.
Donald Trump's hair is visibly falling out
Age comes for everyone in the end, and that's definitely happening to Donald Trump's hair these days (if it hasn't already been clear for a long time). He's been trying to cover it up for so long, and it raises the question of why a man like Trump, who isn't short of money, hasn't ever pursued some kind of hair transplant or hairplug situation, especially considering how much he cares about his appearance being a certain way. Despite his comments about the age of his various opponents over the years, Trump seems to have forgotten that he's not immune, and he's increasingly got less and less hair to even comb over in the first place. His hair has been looking worse than ever in these unflattering pics.
Sean Hannity looks like he got attacked by hairspray
There's a lot of pressure to look good for the cameras, and if you're a TV anchor, your appearance is your brand. There's been a lot of speculation about Sean Hannity's hair over the years, such as whether or not he's wearing a toupée or some other kind of hairpiece. Whether it's his real hair or not, there are definitely more flattering ways to style it that don't involve dousing it in what looks like an entire can of hairspray to fix it in place — that is, unless Hannity was expecting to do a news report from inside a wind tunnel.
Jesse Watters was going for big volume
Another man who feels pressure to look good for cameras is TV anchor Jesse Watters, and it might have been kind of someone else in the studio to tell him that sometimes you can actually add too much volume to your hair. While he's not exactly known for his great style and is even thought of as one of the worst-dressed Fox News anchors, you'd think the guy can at least see his own reflection and might have gone a little easier with the hot comb before ending up in this situation.
Everything going on with Steve Bannon's hair
Despite having been fired by President Donald Trump in his first term, Steve Bannon remains one of the most infamous MAGA men and political advisors Trump has ever had. And apparently, proximity to Trump makes you forget how to do your own hair, as Bannon has been looking extremely messy for a while now. It's the grown-out sideburns, overly long top, and several different hair colors all in one place — just everything going on with him in this picture, really. Get that man a haircut, stat.
Tucker Carlson forgot to wash his hair
Conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson is a very well-known figure, and his appearance has rarely changed over the years; the man has a set look that he sticks to and doesn't usually deviate from it. That only makes it weirder that he seemingly just crawled out of bed five minutes before taking this picture and didn't take the time to wash his hair or style his curls even slightly when meeting Iowa Governor candidate Zach Lahn. Not exactly good manners, Carlson.
RFK Jr.'s style doesn't ever change
Considering he's from a family dynasty that is known for their classic looks and good style, it's odd that RFK Jr. doesn't seem to put that same level of effort in. Of course, he's well known for his various health obsessions, but it might be fun for him if one of these days he becomes obsessed with going to the barber for some variety in his haircuts. Or given how much of his forehead is on show these days, even shaving the whole lot off and full-on rocking a bald head. Just an idea.
Trump's multi-directional 'do
When looking at a difficult piece of art, you sometimes stare at it for hours just trying to work out the technique or the mood behind it. It feels the same staring at this picture of Donald Trump's hair, which is famous for its weirdness but has somehow never had quite this much going on at the same time before. It's the different directions, varied hair colors, and greasiness that makes it hard to know what to focus on first, and the result feels a little bit like staring at the sun and giving yourself a headache.
Eric Trump's cartoon villain hairstyle
Another day, another MAGA man using far too much hair product to scrape his hair back beyond anything that looks flattering or comfortable. Eric Trump apparently took a leaf from both his father's and brother's books for this look. It also seems like he had less than a few minutes to get ready to leave the house and had to make a decision very quickly. The resulting stringy, greased-up look really wouldn't suit anyone, but Eric obviously thought he could convincingly take it out for a spin.
Matt Gaetz uses headphones as a hairband
Matt Gaetz is a man of few styles, so it's kind of fun that while working on his podcast, he took the opportunity to keep his hair out of his eyes by using his headphones as a hairband. It meant that he could go a bit lighter on the hair product, which is definitely something his scalp will be thanking him for, as too much tension can be bad for the hair, after all. Sometimes, it's just good fun to accessorize.