The Worst Hair Moments From MAGA Men Who Desperately Need To Look In The Mirror

It's a well-known phenomenon that, when it comes to personal style, you can't veer too far into idiosyncrasy if you're part of the MAGA world. Styles for men and women are equally strict, and while MAGA women get to enjoy fun colors and get glam, the focus for men is looking as "powerful" and statesmanlike as possible. The goal is to look good on camera, whether TV or still image, and also make it seem like you don't care too much about your appearance, lest you come across as "unmanly."

Of course, that's all smoke and mirrors for how vain and appearance-obsessed a lot of the MAGA men have proven themselves to be. Even with that, however, there are times when it seems incredible that these men checked their appearance and thought they were good to leave the house like that — especially when it comes to some of the hairstyles many of them have sported over the years.