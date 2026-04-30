You Probably Never Realized These Celebs Went To High School Together

Hollywood can often feel like a carefully curated, PR-orchestrated bubble within which optics and professional alliances reign supreme. Among the industry's often transactional relationships, however, there exist some friendships that trace their way back to purer, more innocent days when these celebrities were just regular kids going to school.

A lot of high-profile public figures have known each other well before they found the spotlight doing what they are now famous for, all the way from politics to music and acting. And several of these childhood or teenage friendships — which were forged in family neighborhoods, school hallways, senior year plays — successfully managed to survive the onslaught of exacting work schedules, professional rivalries, and motions of adulthood.

Here's a list of celebs you probably didn't know went to high school together.