Throwback Pics Of The Oscars Show How Much Award Show Fashion Has Changed Since The '70s

"We're trapped in the 20th century still," suggested cultural theorist Mark Fisher in 2014 (via YouTube). "What it is to be in the 21st century is to have 20th-century culture on higher definition screens." In that case, perhaps the 1970s is the decade that casts the longest shadow across creative directors' style mood boards and high-end runways.

However, there are still many vintage 1970s celeb styles that would look seriously bizarre today. There may still be references to the decade at awards shows, take Damson Idris wearing Isaac Hayes-esque fluffy lapels at the Oscars in 2026, for example, but it's not quite as maximalist or bold as the real thing. Perhaps there's no better place, then, to see how awards show fashion has changed than to look back on Oscars outfits from the years when "One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest" and Kramer took on Kramer.

So, slip on your comically wide flares and pull your tinted glasses over your eyes. Let's review some Oscar looks that are as quintessentially '70s as shag carpets and glam rock.