5 Days Of Our Lives Characters Who Could Always Make You Laugh

Over the years, "Days of Our Lives" viewers have grown used to seeing some wild and wacky storylines on the iconic soap opera. Longtime fans have witnessed some truly intense and even comical moments throughout the decades including Marlena Evans' exorcism, Sami Brady disguising herself as a man named Stan so that she could hide in plain sight, and Rex and Cassie Brady's experience as alien-like beings.Oh, and lest we forget Steve Johnson, Hope Brady, and John Black's history of being brainwashed by the DiMera family, not to mention several presumed dead Salemites returning from beyond the grave. Of course, the bizarre "Days of Our Lives" plotlines aren't the only source of silliness and fun on the sudser. Many characters on the show have had a reputation for being hilarious, as well, often unintentionally.

Characters like Calliope Jones (Arleen Sorkin) always delivered fun and eyebrow-raising moments with her interesting outlook on life and her over-the-top fashion, per Soap Hub. Calliope's love interest, Eugene Bradford (John de Lancie), was also always good for a laugh. He even built his very own time machine and traveled through time, which left everyone in Salem believing he was dead for a while.

Eugene and Calliope were two fun and fascinating characters who even held a wedding for their dogs. However, the pair aren't the only giggle-inducing characters to ever pop up in Salem.