The 2024 List Beauty Awards

The List Beauty Awards are an annual presentation of our top picks for products in the worlds of skincare, hair care, makeup, and fragrance. We selected our categories to represent a holistic beauty experience based on the most popular, trustworthy, and reliable products on the market — that also offer great value for most budgets.

Starting with over 100 selections, our expert editorial team further filters them into 10 categories, judging each on performance, quality, value, and more. Additionally, because we believe beauty doesn't have to break the bank, we curated our entire product review list to cost $50 or less (at the time of our review).

We take the time to discuss the best qualities of all products evaluated, so you can feel fully informed before embarking on your next self-care shopping spree.