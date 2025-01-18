Lauren Boebert Is Completely Unrecognizable In Throwback Pic With Toby Keith

It's practically impossible to read about politics and not see something involving Lauren Boebert, a controversial politician known for her right-winged stances, such as her pro-life viewpoint and her staunch support of the Second Amendment. Wearing her signature specs and questionable outfits, as well as standing at only 5 feet tall, Boebert is easily recognizable. However, fans and non-fans of the mother of four will have a hard time discerning that it is, in fact, Boebert in a throwback photo with the late musician Toby Keith. When he passed away from stomach cancer in February 2024, Boebert shared her condolences on X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted an undated snapshot of her and Keith.

From her blonde highlights to her glasses-free face, Boebert looked completely different. The 2000s-era teal headband also transforms Boebert into someone else. The backdrop of the photo features a banner for Country Jam, a music festival that takes place in Colorado every year. One person on X commented on Boebert's photo, "Is this the same Country Jam performance where you were arrested and threatened to call Fox News?"

The country music world lost a true legend today. Toby Keith's music and patriotism will live on forever and ever. We love you, Big Dog Daddy! pic.twitter.com/PY4xKEq15N — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 6, 2024

Back in 2015, a 28-year-old Boebert was detained at the festival after allegedly getting into an argument with police, supposedly telling other detainees who were caught drinking underage to run away from authorities. Boebert also pulled the "Do you know who my friends are?" card and said she had connections at Fox News who'd investigate her "illegal arrest" (via Colorado Newsline). She was charged with disorderly conduct, but it was ultimately dismissed.

