Lauren Boebert Is Completely Unrecognizable In Throwback Pic With Toby Keith
It's practically impossible to read about politics and not see something involving Lauren Boebert, a controversial politician known for her right-winged stances, such as her pro-life viewpoint and her staunch support of the Second Amendment. Wearing her signature specs and questionable outfits, as well as standing at only 5 feet tall, Boebert is easily recognizable. However, fans and non-fans of the mother of four will have a hard time discerning that it is, in fact, Boebert in a throwback photo with the late musician Toby Keith. When he passed away from stomach cancer in February 2024, Boebert shared her condolences on X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted an undated snapshot of her and Keith.
From her blonde highlights to her glasses-free face, Boebert looked completely different. The 2000s-era teal headband also transforms Boebert into someone else. The backdrop of the photo features a banner for Country Jam, a music festival that takes place in Colorado every year. One person on X commented on Boebert's photo, "Is this the same Country Jam performance where you were arrested and threatened to call Fox News?"
The country music world lost a true legend today.
Toby Keith's music and patriotism will live on forever and ever.
We love you, Big Dog Daddy! pic.twitter.com/PY4xKEq15N
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 6, 2024
Back in 2015, a 28-year-old Boebert was detained at the festival after allegedly getting into an argument with police, supposedly telling other detainees who were caught drinking underage to run away from authorities. Boebert also pulled the "Do you know who my friends are?" card and said she had connections at Fox News who'd investigate her "illegal arrest" (via Colorado Newsline). She was charged with disorderly conduct, but it was ultimately dismissed.
Lauren Boebert has a history of shocking old pics
This isn't the first time Lauren Boebert's throwback photos have caused a stir online. Pics allegedly of the future congresswoman on an Explore Talent page went viral, and they depicted a completely different side to the woman the source claimed was Boebert — however, Boebert denied the scandalous photos were actually of her (via The Hill). In the snapshots on the site for aspiring models, the young woman, with a face full of makeup, wore a skin-tight minidress and glitzy high heels — not exactly the best look for a politician promoting family values.
We probably shouldn't pick Congresswomen from Explore Talent websites either 🙄 pic.twitter.com/b23L0LxgMQ
— Paige #🟦🟧Ex GOP 🌻🥥🌴🇺🇸🦅 (@ItWasACoup) July 15, 2021
Moreover, there are confirmed photos of the politician that are super awkward, such as when she pretended to relate to her constituents by posting a pic of a member of her team cleaning the back of her skirt after sitting on lipstick. This backfired, though, because normal, everyday people don't have stylists on hand to fix any blunder.
Another time is when she wore a dress with the phrase, "Let's Go Brandon" on it, while posing with her BFF Donald Trump. That slogan is a G-rated way to say, "F*** Joe Biden." While Toby Keith may not have been as big of a Trump supporter as Boebert is, he still performed at Trump's inauguration back in 2017 — a concert Boebert probably would have loved.