Blake Lively's Biggest Wardrobe Mishaps

Blake Lively has showcased some seriously gorgeous looks on the red carpet, and the "It Ends with Us" star would love for all of us to believe that she can do no wrong when she's putting together an outfit. "When people ask me, 'Oh, what's the greatest fashion mistake or who's the worst dressed?' — I don't think there's such a thing," she once told Yahoo! News. Unfortunately, she's discovered the hard way that clothing doesn't always cooperate when you're trying to create aesthetic perfection. Fabric can be too flimsy, undergarments can make unexpected appearances, and styling mistakes can foul up the most fabulous of gowns.

For instance, Lively learned just how quickly a cute dress can get destroyed in 2008 when she was walking the streets of Manhattan with her Maltipoo Penny. Her pet's coppery color complemented her casual outfit: a camel-colored mini dress and brown gladiator sandals. But Lively had been toting her tiny dog around like an accessory and paid the price when the paparazzi photographed her rocking an unwanted addition to her look: a dark spot, courtesy of her canine companion. Lively had to hide the urine stain with a huge Container Store bag that did not go with her outfit.

In 2024, Lively tried to undo another fashion flub by wearing the same look two days in a row. In the photo above, you might notice that the Versace label on her underwear band is backward. When she stepped out rocking the exact same ensemble but with the logo reading the right way, she explained the rare outfit repeat to a small group of fans. "I wore my underwear inside-out," she said (via Getty). "So, I wore it wrong and I can't do that to Versace." By then, Lively was a seasoned pro at dealing with style snafus, but she hasn't always lucked out with a smooth recovery.