Kelly Ripa's Most Out-Of-Date Outfits

She's been in the spotlight since kicking off the '90s with her first appearance on "All My Children," so Kelly Ripa has stepped out in too many head-turning outfits to count. She can be a trendsetter whose fresh, modern looks quickly sell out online, but she's also not afraid to look like a blast from the past. In fact, she might get buried in an outdated outfit.

On a 2024 episode of "Live with Kelly & Mark," Ripa revealed the morbid way she's prepared for her funeral. According to the talk show host, she has already chosen the last look she'll ever wear because she's fearful that her husband, Mark Consuelos, might make good on his threat to dress her in something "crazy" when she's laid to rest. "Let me remind you where the outfit hangs. It is labeled. ... It's a Dolce & Gabbana black dress," she told Consuelos (via People). Of course, Ripa could remain in the land of the living for several more decades, so isn't she worried about the dress looking démodé when she does depart this world? Well, according to the modern-day Morticia Addams, the designer piece was already retro when she picked it out. "It's 10 years old. It's elegant, it's gorgeous," she said.

In her defense, a black dress can be timeless, and trends are cyclical. This is why Ripa being a clothes hoarder isn't a bad thing — some of the garments she's held onto for decades might now be the vintage pieces that stylish Zoomers scour thrift shops for. But then there are the fashion fossils that need to remain buried — and the ensembles that just look like they're from a bygone era.