Unflattering Close-Ups Of Donald Trump Look Like They Could Be Part Of Bombshell Vanity Fair Story
In the wake of the monumental December 16 Vanity Fair exposé on the inner circle of President Donald Trump, there were some clear winners and losers. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was done dirty with her intense close-up and Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, has done her best to shrug off her comments. Since the article was about his team, one person was left out of the carousel of images — the president himself. Considering his fragile ego, it could be posited that he might be feeling just a bit miffed that his mug wasn't included in the brutal display. Luckily, there are plenty of close-up photos from his current and previous presidential stint that could have easily made the spread.
Though the president does have a fondness for his own photo, with Trump catering to his ego with his many presidential portraits, not all of them are flattering. Should a photographer be able to come in close, it often exposes Trump's poor decisions with bronzer or heightens his struggle with aging. From bad skin to un-buffed tan lines, there have been several examples of zoomed-in photos of Trump that could have easily joined the ranks of the iconic photos taken by Christopher Anderson.
Donald Trump couldn't hide his puffy eyes
Seen in the above photo participating in a briefing with the White House Coronavirus Task Force in April 2020, this photo heightens the tan evolution of Donald Trump. This close-up contains the startling revelation that Trump appeared to skip putting bronzer under his eyes, leaving the bags to look extra pink and protruding. There's also evidence that Trump missed filling in his tan around his hairline and ears. Being at odds with how deeply bronzed his forehead is, seeing his natural skin peek out creates a disjointed look, especially when up this clo
Zoomed in Donald Trump reveals pores and wrinkles
Though this may not be one of Donald Trump's biggest makeup fails, it just might come close when under such magnified scrutiny. While speaking to reporters in January 2025, Trump's blunders made for a distracting photograph. When widening his eyes, the lines of his crow's feet are accentuated in his natural skin tone, making it fairly obvious he neglected to smother every nook and cranny with bronzer. There's also the issue of the caking of makeup on his nose, which unfortunately does little to smooth out his struggling pores.
Donald Trump's natural skin up close is jarring
In March 2025, Donald Trump was snapped up close and personal, with the looming visage of Ronald Reagan in the background. While this framing feels fitting for the Vanity Fair article, it also points out how glaring Trump's true skin tone and bleached hair have become. His pale and blotchy cheeks appear weathered, and his furrowed brow unfamiliar without his signature orange spray tan. The lack of bronzer also accentuates just how bare his eyes are, the lashes seemingly nonexistent.
Donald Trump went full Oompa-Loompa
Spotted in this close-up from June 2025, Donald Trump was speaking at the NATO summit in the Netherlands. However, Trump's tan was extreme yet again, breaching into surreal territory and causing him to look like one of Willy Wonka's helpers. What this portrait especially highlights is the higher concentration of bronzer towards Trump's chin, making his makeup appear to be melting off. Though he did manage to throw some fake tanner under his eyes, it still couldn't prevent his true tone from peeking out around the lids. While it all might blend in from afar, this intimate portrait pulls no punches.
Donald Trump's age is on display up close
During a press conference in September 2025, Donald Trump's age was again put on blast by his lack of makeup. Without his staple bronzer — and especially when viewed up close and personal — much of Trump's telltale signs of aging come into focus. The wrinkles around his eyes are deep, his frown lines exaggerated, and the puckering of his mouth highlights his need for some exfoliating. Looking both oily and dry, Trump's combination complexion might not be meant to be photographed this close.
Donald Trump's greasy fail looks worse in close-up
Though it's not the first time Donald Trump's oily skin and fake tan have been put on blast, his appearance on December 11 looked a mess when up close. While hosting congressional members at the White House for a holiday celebration, the president looked partially melted. His eyes expose possibly just how tired he might be, with a weariness seeping out. This tight framing also draws the eye to his lower lip, which appears to be struggling to decide what color it wants to be.
Donald Trump might want to avoid close-up portraits
While attending the 2025 America's Game between the Army and Navy football teams in December, Donald Trump once again showed off his blotchy fake tan fail. Here, the photographer really highlighted all of what Trump seems to struggle with when it comes to presenting his best face. His bronzer is concentrated around his nose, fading away to reveal his natural skin tone by his ears and hairline. Trump's nose is greasy and his pores heavy, although it does help distract from the significant lines around his eyes. Overall, the president appears tired, especially the closer up he's photographed — it might serve him well to take a step back from the camera.