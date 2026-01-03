Unflattering Close-Ups Of Donald Trump Look Like They Could Be Part Of Bombshell Vanity Fair Story

In the wake of the monumental December 16 Vanity Fair exposé on the inner circle of President Donald Trump, there were some clear winners and losers. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was done dirty with her intense close-up and Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, has done her best to shrug off her comments. Since the article was about his team, one person was left out of the carousel of images — the president himself. Considering his fragile ego, it could be posited that he might be feeling just a bit miffed that his mug wasn't included in the brutal display. Luckily, there are plenty of close-up photos from his current and previous presidential stint that could have easily made the spread.

Though the president does have a fondness for his own photo, with Trump catering to his ego with his many presidential portraits, not all of them are flattering. Should a photographer be able to come in close, it often exposes Trump's poor decisions with bronzer or heightens his struggle with aging. From bad skin to un-buffed tan lines, there have been several examples of zoomed-in photos of Trump that could have easily joined the ranks of the iconic photos taken by Christopher Anderson.