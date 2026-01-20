Lara Trump's Eyebrow Blindness Is So Obvious In These Photos
One of the many wives of the MAGA elite determined to make a name for herself, Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, has jockeyed her way onto the national stage. Going from a tiny news show on Facebook in 2017 to Lara's controversial takeover of the Republican National Committee to launching her own show on Fox, she's certainly put her face out there. By doing so, Lara inadvertently became the poster girl for the Mar-a-Lago face trend sweeping conservative circles. Hallmarks of the aesthetic include plump cheekbones, whittled noses, smooth foreheads, and chunky, overpowering eyebrows.
When taken too far, this can result in the unfortunate transition into eyebrow blindness, with a perfect example of this coming from Lauren Boebert. However, it seems that Boebert isn't alone in the trend, as Lara has often appeared with overdone brows. From threading mistakes to simply using too much gel, Lara has shown that she might be in danger of forgetting where her natural eyebrows land on her own face. In fact, there are plenty of examples of wonky arches, uneven placement, and shifting caterpillar brows on President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law.
Lara Trump wears her eyebrows to the gym
In an October 11, 2025 Instagram post, Lara Trump shows off her fitness transformation — and a full face of glam at the gym. Referencing the need to support "the Pete & Bobby challenge," the cringey gym battle started by Pete Hegseth and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump appears pleased with her team. However, she shouldn't be so pleased with her eyebrow placement. One is more defined than the other, the arches feel misplaced, and the look doesn't complement her face shape.
Lara Trump's eyebrows overshadow Paula Deen
For a Fox News special dedicated to cooking for Thanksgiving, Lara Trump and casual bestie Paula Deen posed together for a promotional Instagram on November 17, 2025. While both faces are smiling and dolled up, Trump takes the cake when it comes to overdoing it, especially her brows. A solid shade darker than her natural hair tone, they appear to be crawling closer to her eyelids than sitting properly on her brow bone. Plus, their overly long length widens Trump's face. Whether or not this is flattering is debatable.
Lara Trump's distracting eyebrow moment
While Lara Trump might have been using this December 12, 2025, Instagram post to promote having Senator John Kennedy on her show, her mismatched eyebrows distracted from most anything else. Especially when compared to Kennedy's wispy, barely-there brows, Trump's are bold and draw the eye towards them. Once again, one of her eyebrows is a different shape from the other, with one clearly having more definition. Though this isn't the most expired makeup trend Trump has tried, it is concerning to see it so often repeated.
Lara Trump might need to tone it down on brow color
Though this Instagram snap from December 21, 2025 isn't the worst PDA moment from Lara Trump and Eric Trump, it still feels unsettling thanks to Lara's bold brows. In comparison, it's almost as if Eric doesn't have any eyebrows at all, what with Lara's beefed up brows taking center stage. It appears as if she got them touched up, as they do appear more uniform in this photo, but they are still a shade too dark, which is only adding to the overall raccoon vibe of her overdone makeup.
Lara Trump's eyebrows upstaged her dad's birthday
In a December 27, 2025 Instagram post dedicated to celebrating her father's birthday, Lara Trump's eyebrow blindness accidentally overshadowed the event. Here, her arches are much too high, but the beginning of each brow is too low. Not only that, but it appears as if her brows have begun to get closer together, threatening a unibrow if she were to continue on this precarious path. Should she start thinning her brows to better match her arch and face shape, this mishap could potentially be avoided.
Lara Trump's eyebrows distract from her makeup mistake
In a December 28, 2025 Instagram post alongside son Luke Trump, Lara Trump boasts some overly done eyebrows. The glaring heft and sharp angle of the arch once again makes things look a little lopsided, and the color of her brows is still much too dark for her hair and skin tone. However, her eyebrow blindness is helping hide one of Lara's more common makeup mistakes, which is picking a lip color that neglects to properly differentiate her mouth from the rest of her face.
Lara Trump might want a brow refresh for 2026
To celebrate New Year's Eve, Lara Trump posted a carousel of photos to Instagram, with the final photo a selfie of her and daughter Carolina Trump. Though Lara is proving why she's got the best makeup in MAGA land, with her well blended face and not too overdone eyeshadow, her brows could use a little help. Perhaps a resolution could be toning it down on the overuse of gel, or even finding a different person to thread her brows. All in all, Lara would do well to consider thinning them out just a bit and finding a shape that better fits the form of her face.