Lara Trump's Eyebrow Blindness Is So Obvious In These Photos

One of the many wives of the MAGA elite determined to make a name for herself, Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, has jockeyed her way onto the national stage. Going from a tiny news show on Facebook in 2017 to Lara's controversial takeover of the Republican National Committee to launching her own show on Fox, she's certainly put her face out there. By doing so, Lara inadvertently became the poster girl for the Mar-a-Lago face trend sweeping conservative circles. Hallmarks of the aesthetic include plump cheekbones, whittled noses, smooth foreheads, and chunky, overpowering eyebrows.

When taken too far, this can result in the unfortunate transition into eyebrow blindness, with a perfect example of this coming from Lauren Boebert. However, it seems that Boebert isn't alone in the trend, as Lara has often appeared with overdone brows. From threading mistakes to simply using too much gel, Lara has shown that she might be in danger of forgetting where her natural eyebrows land on her own face. In fact, there are plenty of examples of wonky arches, uneven placement, and shifting caterpillar brows on President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law.