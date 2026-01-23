Melania Trump's Worst-Dressed Moments From Her First Year Back In The White House

There's no denying that Melania Trump has undergone a stunning style transformation over the two decades that they've been married. However, while Melania has no doubt been a style icon in many ways – for good and for bad – it seems that her first year back in the White House as first lady has seen her fumble her fashion game more than a few times. There's no denying that Melania knows how to turn heads, especially in some of her more leggy looks, but she also has a penchant for unflattering colors, awkwardly bulky coats, and tacky patterns.

January 20, 2025, marked the beginning of Donald Trump's second term in office, and Melania's chance to enjoy the style spotlight for yet another year. However, throughout the first full year back in Washington, D.C., she's seemed to struggle with her look. She's often suffered hair fails on par with her husband, dealt with some seriously bad make-up mishaps, and taken some truly questionable sartorial swings as she did her best to work on her own projects and largely avoid being in the White House whenever possible.

Whether she was donning wide-brimmed hats that seemed to entirely shroud her face in sinister shadows or rocking frumpy, bulky coats when the situation called for literally anything else, 2025 saw the first lady in some seriously bad outfits. From inappropriate animal prints to burlap snafus to garishly glittering gowns, we're taking a look back at Melania's worst-dressed moments from her first year back as first lady.