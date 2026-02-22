25 Times Pam Bondi's Killer Legs Failed To Save Her Tacky Outfits

Some members of Donald Trump's cabinet really could stand to restock their closets. The fashion offenders include Attorney General Pam Bondi, who wears odd shirts that look like grandma's couch like it's going out of style — and it most definitely has. Even when she tries to look a little less frumpy by showing off her legs, she commits some pretty serious sartorial crimes.

"I love to shop. I love fashion. I love clothes," Bondi told Elysian in 2016. However, her apparel purchases don't always seem to love her back. She may have invoked the name of the late "Fashion Police" host Joan Rivers when trying to defend Donald Trump's treatment of women in a 2016 interview with Teen Vogue, but it's hard to imagine Rivers having anything respectful to say about Bondi's puffy pastel suit that looked like it was stitched from grandma's quilt or any of the AG's other favorite grandmacore attire.

Bondi can try to skirt around the issue at hand by talking about how great the Dow is doing until she's blue in the face, but if Trump's former defense lawyer were ever forced to make the case for these leggy looks, she really wouldn't have a leg to stand on.