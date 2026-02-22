25 Times Pam Bondi's Killer Legs Failed To Save Her Tacky Outfits
Some members of Donald Trump's cabinet really could stand to restock their closets. The fashion offenders include Attorney General Pam Bondi, who wears odd shirts that look like grandma's couch like it's going out of style — and it most definitely has. Even when she tries to look a little less frumpy by showing off her legs, she commits some pretty serious sartorial crimes.
"I love to shop. I love fashion. I love clothes," Bondi told Elysian in 2016. However, her apparel purchases don't always seem to love her back. She may have invoked the name of the late "Fashion Police" host Joan Rivers when trying to defend Donald Trump's treatment of women in a 2016 interview with Teen Vogue, but it's hard to imagine Rivers having anything respectful to say about Bondi's puffy pastel suit that looked like it was stitched from grandma's quilt or any of the AG's other favorite grandmacore attire.
Bondi can try to skirt around the issue at hand by talking about how great the Dow is doing until she's blue in the face, but if Trump's former defense lawyer were ever forced to make the case for these leggy looks, she really wouldn't have a leg to stand on.
Wednesday Addams would not approve of Pam Bondi butchering her look
As the Trump administration's attorney general, we've seen Pam Bondi go overboard with the striped Tim Burton cosplay. But in a 2014 interview, she didn't draw inspiration from Jack Skellington, and instead channeled another character who haunts Hot Topic's shelves: Wednesday Addams.
The dress went a long way in showing off Bondi's legs, but there's way too much going on from the collarbones up with the cutouts and kooky metal hardware on this spooky black collared minidress, and the manacle-like cuff on Bondi's wrist is straight out of Wednesday's torture chamber. At least she skipped the pigtails.
The bronze glare of Pam Bondi's legs couldn't save this Star-Spangled Banner-inspired rally outfit
At a 2016 campaign rally, a pencil skirt gave proof through the night that Pam Bondi's fake tan was still there. Her outfit's color palette appeared to be an homage to "The Star-Spangled Banner," but her stripes weren't all that broad, and she swapped Old Glory's bright stars for a scandalously high slit that showed off her legs.
The most perplexing part of the patriotic ensemble, however, was the red and white shirt she layered underneath her navy blue sweater. All it brought to the look was unnecessary bulk.
Pam Bondi's LBD looked ancient, but Donald Trump still wouldn't share his umbrella
We've seen Pam Bondi time-travel to the '70s with an outdated pantsuit and belt, but this 2016 look above took her forward a decade. It's '80s-coded in the worst way possible. Even Bondi's legs aren't enough to save the off-the-shoulder ruffles, patent leather heels with asymmetrical straps, and stacked pearls are all unfashionably retro.
Her faded little black shift dress looks like a fragile relic that just might dissolve in the rain, but clearly her umbrella hog boss, Donald Trump, is more concerned about keeping his own dusty old '80s throwback of a suit dry.
Pam Bondi's pink look felt stuck in the Stone Age
Ah, the zigzag hem. It's what Halloween costume companies use to give their pirate dresses and witchy robes that tattered, worn-in quality. You'll also find it on the prehistoric housewives of Bedrock and on Tampa native Pam Bondi, who attended a 2016 dinner at Mar-a-Lago wearing this page right out of history.
Her nude heels are giving Wilma Flintstone and Betty Rubble's bare feet, but they'd never wear something shaped like a Flintstones Push-Up that's the color of a cherry Flintstones vitamin. This one is a yabba-dabba-don't.
Pam Bondi kept one hand in the pocket of an unfortunate blush ensemble
During a 2016 campaign rally in Kissimmee, Florida, Pam Bondi told the crowd, "We know Donald Trump does not tolerate things that don't work" (via YouTube). Apparently, that sentiment didn't apply to this outfit.
Bondi strutted onto the stage with one hand thrust firmly inside the pocket of her flimsy skirt, as if assuring herself that its presence made up for the garment's fast-fashion quality. There was also a disconnect between it and her structured blazer, and the blush pink color washed her out.
Pam Bondi stole Princess Catherine's look and gave it a cartoonish makeover
If you're starting your new job in an '80s movie and your boss shows up looking like Pam Bondi does in this 2014 photo, you're in danger, girl. All those black lines and dots, combined with her suit dress's bright red hue, give it a cartoon villain quality.
The outfit also doesn't complement Bondi's skin tone, making her face look flushed pink. Interestingly, Princess Catherine wore what appears to be the same Luisa Spagnoli suit in 2011, but her styling made it look fresher and more sophisticated.
Pam Bondi should have said, 'See ya later, alligator,' to this outfit
When Pam Bondi shared a photo of this 'fit on X in 2014, she explained it was Gator Day at the Florida State Capitol, as in the University of Florida Gators. Her tied-up top was the same bright orange as one of the school's colors, and it wasn't far off from Donald Trump's orange Gatorade-tinged bronzer.
The skirt she paired it with had a busy, carnival-coded pattern, making her demonstration of school spirit further evidence that the former Florida attorney general needs to focus on draining the sartorial swamp.
The fluorescent trio on Pam Bondi's top was a bit too flashy for tailgating
The bright blouse Pam Bondi wore to tailgate with the University of Florida College Republicans in 2017 likely reminded them of something their grandmother might wear on vacation.
Three fluorescent colors and a pattern are a lot for one top, and the psychedelic supernova on Bondi's torso was in stark contrast to the empty black void below her Chanel belt. White shorts would have been a better choice; they would have complemented the brightness of the top and highlighted Bondi's tanned legs while toning down the loud look by a few decibels.
Pam Bondi shouldn't have neglected her buttons in this black and white look
Pam Bondi's strappy black and white stilettos don't look appropriate for touring a medical facility, which is what she was doing when this 2014 photo was taken. That small, widely spaced black print on her top also has the feel of something you might find on a juniors' department clearance rack, and the Peter Pan collar isn't helping matters.
Unfortunately, she didn't use her black blazer to cover up the eyesore of a top. Instead, she left it unbuttoned, making her torso look wider than it is.
Pam Bondi's rally dress was comparable to a chocolate parfait
Well, one way to give voters an appetite for the political ideas you're trying to get them to swallow hook, line, and sinker is by dressing like something yummy. She probably didn't intend to, but Pam Bondi channeled a delectable dessert at a 2015 rally. The white and black fabric panels on her dress looked like the whipped cream and chocolate layers in a parfait.
While the heels showed off Bondi's legs, the neutral-blocking with such bulky swaths of black made the already shapeless shift dress even boxier, and the black cutting across her arms made her appear wider.
Pam Bondi needed two minutes in the penalty box for her hockey game outfit
Remember when hockey moms had their moment during the Sarah Palin era? Well, Pam Bondi doesn't have any kids, so she clearly had to devise a different way to appeal to the hockey-obsessed demographic in 2015. Unfortunately, "Heated Rivalry" wasn't yet a thing, so she couldn't join that fandom, and wearing referee stripes to a Tampa Bay Lightning game was a tacky choice.
She also paired her striped top with that fashion affront to Zoomer sartorial sensibilities: the skinny jean. No legs deserve such a fate.
Pam Bondi mixed clubwear with sleepwear for a restaurant outing
In 2015, Pam Bondi rocked another tasteless ensemble to taste some of the offerings at the Tampa eatery Ulele, where diners can nosh on gator tail. She was dressed like she was ready to hit the club from the waist up, and while her star-print shorts highlighted her legs, they also looked more like sleepwear than clothes.
The bracelets she loaded her wrist with didn't do much to elevate her look. While her outfit was on the trashy side, dancing to the DJ in your PJs would make hitting the hay much easier when you get home.
Pam Bondi busted out her finest grannycore garb for the RNC
Was Pam Bondi trying to start a new kind of Tea Party movement with this 2016 look? You can smell the mothball musk and lavender soap just by looking at this floral frock she wore to an RNC event that year.
If she were to stay at an old bed and breakfast owned by a wealthy Southern grandmother, this outfit might just match some of the bedroom decor. Chances are, tea would be served on an antique tablecloth that resembles one of Bondi's frumpy jumpsuits.
This pup didn't look impressed with Pam Bondi's patterned sweater dress
Here, the random white floral pattern on Pam Bondi's faded sweater dress brings to mind a design you'd find on a women's tee from Affliction, a brand popular with the MMA set (including Joe Rogan), minus the crosses and skulls. Blast it with gold paint, and it would also resemble Donald Trump's Oval Office wall decor.
Bondi completed her outfit with some strings of pearls, which are getting the side-eye from the pup she's holding, and dusty rose pumps that are too large, based on that visible gap.
Pam Bondi coordinating her outfit with a canine was a bit cringe
It was fun when the "101 Dalmatians" animators imagined dog owners and their pets looking alike, but Pam Bondi's attempt to twin with her canine companion Brody in 2020 was a doggone fashion disaster. Okay, maybe that's a tiny bit harsh, but the geometric pattern on her skirt was way too busy for the casual vibe of her sweatshirt emblazoned with a drawing of Brody's face.
Unfortunately for Bondi, her pooch also wore it better. Brody effortlessly rocked that black and white color palette.
Pam Bondi should have ironed out the issues with her dress
Pam Bondi had to be steamed when she showed up to meet with a group of 4-H members and was outdressed by them all, even though they wore the same look with slight variations. Her long-sleeved dress desperately needed to be steamed, but smoothing away the wrinkles wouldn't have made it look less like a pillowcase in the drabbest color ever: the blue version of greige.
It didn't help matters that she was surrounded by crisp blazers in a gorgeous emerald green, or that everyone else's fit had structure. Bondi's shapeless dress does nothing to complement her legs, and neither do the drab, school teacher-esque shoes.
One of Pam Bondi's dresses begged the question, 'Do blondes have more Dijon?'
When it comes to dressing, Dijon mustard adds just the right amount of tang to a bowlful of greens. But Pam Bondi should probably avoid dressing in the condiment's dark yellow color.
The shade of her top and skirt in this photo is reminiscent of Donald Trump's hair at its brassy zenith, and it brings out the brassiness in Bondi's own bright, buttery blond locks. Enthusiasm for peplum was also starting to wane when she wore the trend with an equally outdated long necklace and gaudy gold cuff bracelet in 2015.
Nothing says elegance like Pam Bondi's electrical tape dress
This shade of teal also isn't working with Pam Bondi's radioactive wheat hair color in this 2015 snapshot. However, her sheath dress would look twice as expensive (so like it came from JCPenney rather than a yard sale) without those three black stripes.
If the intent of making them shiny was to elevate the garment, the designer failed. The same effect could be achieved with strips of electrical tape. The ruffles and cropped cut of Bondi's jacket also make things worse by adding too much bulk up top rather than highlighting her legs.
The closets of a mob boss and his wife had a turf war to create Pam Bondi's outfit
Among Pam Bondi's infamous Epstein hearing outbursts was this gem: "Don't you ever accuse me of a crime!" (via YouTube). Okay, but just look at this crime against fashion, which she committed right in front of two sheriffs.
Bondi has a history of pinstripe fashion fails, and this is definitely one of her worst offenses. The pinstripes read mob boss, while the layered pearls and black turtleneck give off major mob wife vibes. She also deserves a hefty fine for that jacket's terrible fit and cladding those legs in black pantyhose.
Pam Bondi proved that layering laws don't apply when you're attorney general
We get wanting to cover your arms up if it's cold or you're feeling somewhat insecure. What we don't understand is why Pam Bondi didn't just put on a jacket here instead of wearing a black long-sleeved shirt beneath a dress that was clearly not designed for layering?
Throw in the black pantyhose covering Bondi's killer legs, chunky earrings, scarf detail, and updo with side-swept bangs, and Bondi looks like a cocktail waitress in a campy sci-fi movie in this 2015 photo with Rick Scott and other Florida politicians. Not a good look.
Pam Bondi's Christmas tree dedication duds weren't very festive
No MAGA acolyte will probably ever look as gloomy as Donald Trump and Melania Trump on Christmas, but Pam Bondi certainly tried in 2013. The almost-all-black look she wore to a Christmas tree dedication ceremony was an odd choice for a holiday event, as the only thing remotely festive about it was the tiny hints of silver in her long, chunky necklace.
The accessory would have worked better as a tree garland. Without it, and her favorite pair of asymmetric black pumps, her outfit actually would have been kind of cute.
The front of Pam Bondi's dress was giving gynecological exam
When designers add large ruffles to dresses, maybe what they're going for is a floral vibe. But if those frills are pink and arranged in a certain way, the effect isn't so much botanical as it is anatomical.
It helped somewhat that the ruffle extended down the full length of Pam Bondi's dress in this 2013 photo, but it also gives her frock a frosted pastry vibe. Then there are the matching bow details on heels, which are overkill on the frills. However, we will admit that the knee bandage is a little hardcore.
We'd tell Pam Bondi that this look wasn't very cute, but the point is probably moot
Pam Bondi couldn't contain her glee when she met "Jessie's Girl" singer Rick Springfield, one of the few singers brave enough to include the word "moot" in a love song. He also less famously sings, "I've been cool with the lines," but Bondi's black shorts weren't being very cool with their lines.
The bottoms featured a white grid pattern that felt aggressively severe for such a casual piece of clothing, leaving us to wonder if she looked in the mirror at all before leaving the house. Again, Bondi's necklace draws most of the attention, instead of her toned legs.
Pam Bondi really wanted Tom Brady to see her shirtdress nightie
This look is for the woman who can't decide whether she's going for a cowgirl, boho, or boudoir vibe. There's little cohesion between the crisp collar, gossamer peasant sleeves, and babydoll-like skirt, aside from the lace details and color. Months after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2021 Super Bowl win,
Pam Bondi shared the photo above on X and tagged Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Forcing them to look at her dress with an identity crisis was a bold attention-seeking move that likely resulted in a lot of secondhand embarrassment.
Pam Bondi tried to give Cher's yellow Clueless look a post-millennium makeover
Pam Bondi's yellow bouclé jacket in this 2012 photo feels like it had to be inspired by the movie "Clueless," but Cher wearing skinny jeans? As if!
There's also nothing phat about that pendant necklace, her shirt and jacket's boxy silhouette, or the yellow wedges that probably weren't the best choice for a rainy day. At least Bondi didn't look like she was totally buggin' over the possibility of biting it on the pavement, and the shoes did make her stems look really long.