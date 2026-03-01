6 Times Melania Trump Bizarrely Wore Sunglasses At Night
Ever the enigma, Melania Trump has often extolled a chic and chilly exterior. The stylings of the first lady have often had hidden meanings or have played into her need to distance herself from the spotlight created by her husband, President Donald Trump. One of the many tricks Melania has up her sleeve to protect herself from prying eyes while living on the national stage is to quite literally cover her own. Melania has her reasons for her fondness for wearing sunglasses, some of which include needing to retain part of her own inner landscape. But while this trait might come in handy during the day, the times she has worn her sunglasses at night have often confounded the masses.
It seems like most every time Melania steps off of Air Force One, late at night, wearing shades, she's dragged into the court of public opinion for the strange habit. Of course, this raking over the coals could explain why Melania once disappeared for over a month, but her insistence on repeating the look remains confounding. Whatever her reasons may be, Melania remains resolute in her ability to stir up conversation by simply wearing an accessory.
Melania Trump got people talking with her night shades
In October 2017, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump were spotted returning to the White House from a late-night flight. Dressed in all black, Melania added the extra touch of large sunglasses, which seemed to rankle some folks.
A post on X, formerly Twitter, wondered, "Why the sunglasses at night, Melania?" Another poked fun at the accessory by writing, "Love the sunglasses. It's so bright with the full moon and all." However, Melania's penchant for sunglasses at night has opened her up to conspiracy theories.
Melania Trump stirred up rumors with her sunglasses at night
One of the more pernicious rumors swirling around Melania Trump is that she employs a body double to tackle tasks that she'd rather avoid. Spotted here in December 2018, returning from a trip with husband Donald Trump, Melania once again sparked these allegations with her strange outfit and choice of sunglasses at night. Though the masses were wondering why Melania was wearing shades in the dark, it seems the first lady prefers to keep an air of mystery about her, even at the cost of starting rumors.
Melania Trump can't stop making waves with her nighttime sunglasses
Though Melania Trump has undergone quite the style transformation, it seems that her bulky sunglasses worn at night aren't going anywhere. Spotted with Donald Trump in August of 2019, she once again sported the look that gets people talking. While it could be speculated that she prefers to wear shades to hide a lack of makeup, her chic ensemble and rosy cheekbones suggest otherwise. Considering it appears Melania took the time to blow out her hair, hiding behind sunglasses feels incongruent to say the least.
Melania Trump tried to hide behind her sunglasses
In a possible attempt to shield herself from Donald Trump melting in one of his worst makeup fails, Melania Trump donned her large sunglasses during the evening hours. Marking their September 2025 return from the United Kingdom, the first couple did their best to present a united front, even with Melania hiding half her face.
However, the choice to wear her shades at night felt at odds with her attention-seeking behavior during their UK trip. Perhaps a potential desire to avoid the disheveled state of her husband and a want to hide from prying eyes possibly led to Melania's decision to don the glasses again.
Melania Trump channeled her inner spy
Returning from a 2025 Thanksgiving jaunt to Mar-A-Lago, Melania Trump and Donald Trump looked a bit worse for wear. A makeup-less Donald was showing signs of aging, and Melania was potentially doing her best to avoid having to hold his hand while wearing her giant sunglasses.
Though Melania has always been out of Donald's league, here her sunglasses accidentally highlight how strange her hair looks. The lighter shade matches her features, and the blowout is professional, but it ultimately looks like she's wearing a wig. Quite the cloak-and-dagger aesthetic when combined with her shades and intense jacket.
Melania Trump might have been avoiding Valentine's disappointment
Spotted returning to the White House after a Valentine's Day weekend spent at Mar-A-Lago, Melania Trump was once again in her nighttime sunglasses and notably walking a step ahead of Donald Trump. This could be due to the awkward response both Donald and Melania had around Valentine's 2026, which also happened to coincide with President's Day weekend.
Perhaps the trip had left both of them feeling a bit overlooked, giving Melania an excuse to not look at anything at all thanks to her evening sunglasses.