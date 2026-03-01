6 Times Melania Trump Bizarrely Wore Sunglasses At Night

Ever the enigma, Melania Trump has often extolled a chic and chilly exterior. The stylings of the first lady have often had hidden meanings or have played into her need to distance herself from the spotlight created by her husband, President Donald Trump. One of the many tricks Melania has up her sleeve to protect herself from prying eyes while living on the national stage is to quite literally cover her own. Melania has her reasons for her fondness for wearing sunglasses, some of which include needing to retain part of her own inner landscape. But while this trait might come in handy during the day, the times she has worn her sunglasses at night have often confounded the masses.

It seems like most every time Melania steps off of Air Force One, late at night, wearing shades, she's dragged into the court of public opinion for the strange habit. Of course, this raking over the coals could explain why Melania once disappeared for over a month, but her insistence on repeating the look remains confounding. Whatever her reasons may be, Melania remains resolute in her ability to stir up conversation by simply wearing an accessory.