Jarring Photos Of Kristi Noem's Thin Lips Before Fillers

Within the remarkable cult of personality that President Donald Trump has curated for his second administration, it seems some cabinet members may have benefited from fitting a certain homogenous aesthetic. For former Department of Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem, her complete style transformation could have contributed to her appointment, at least temporarily.

Part of the process of overhauling her overall look included several Mar-a-Lago face trend indicators, with Noem's cheekbones getting fuller, her forehead smoothed out, and her lips pumped full of possible filler. All of this makes looking at throwback photos of Noem before her probable plastic surgery feel all the more jarring, especially when you see her natural lips.

Older pictures of Noem show just how much smaller her lips used to be; in fact, her entire mouth seemed buttoned up compared to what it would become. This makes sense considering the drastic face and style transformation Noem has undergone, but that doesn't make the comparisons any less jarring. In fact, there have been several brutal reminders of what Noem's thin, pursed lips looked like before she morphed into a MAGA mouthpiece.