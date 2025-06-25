The Worst Trump Family Outfits Of 2025 (So Far)
When the Trump family joins together for an event, it's probably going to be a fashion nightmare, unfortunately. This has already been the case for both Inauguration Day and Tiffany Trump's baby shower, with even more cringey outfits sure to come. You'd think people with an ungodly amount of wealth would be able to hire decent tailors and stylists, but they haven't seem to find anyone yet.
Sometimes, the main outfit itself is fine, but then a Trump family member ruined it by adding a gaudy accessory, such as an over-the-top hat or some kind of leather action — probably borrowed from Sarah Huckabee Sanders' closet. Other times, a ridiculously shaped or placed cutout on a dress ended up earning the outfit two thumbs down. The year isn't over yet, so there are lots more fashion fails to be had, but here are some of the worst that have happened so far.
When Melania resembled a cartoon villain
When asked about the worst Trump family outfits, it's hard not to think of Melania Trump's bizarre Inauguration Day getup. While the first lady has had many fashion fails so far during her second White House era, this 'fit takes the cake. She looked like Judge Doom from "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" crossed with The Hamburglar. Her downfall was that bizarre hat that instantly turned her into a cartoon villain. Maybe not the best idea to resemble one of the bad guys when your husband is stepping back into office.
When Ivanka Trump channeled The Handmaid's Tale
It wasn't just Melania Trump whose outfit stole the spotlight on Inauguration Day — Ivanka Trump's ensemble made a splash online, too. The first daughter and mother of three wore a dark green dress that looked like it came straight from the set of "The Handmaid's Tale." In fact, a fashion account on Instagram did a side-by-side comparison of Ivanka to TV show character Serena Joy, and it's like seeing identical twins. Dressing exactly like a character who is considered property because she's a woman is not the look to go for on Inauguration Day.
When Lara Trump rocked an animal print dress that was missing fabric
Eric Trump's wife wore a strange blue snakeskin-patterned dress to a charity event that was raising funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. But the 'fit didn't come off as flawless as Lara Trump probably thought it did. She took her cues from Melania Trump's animal print outfits and added a tacky twist. The single cutout on the side of her dress looked so gaudy, like it was from the scrap heap at the warehouse and the tailor just said, "Good enough."
When Donald Trump wore the wrong-sized suit
This one is actually a twofer, because President Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had her own sizing issue going on at the White House simultaneously. On Instagram, Leavitt shared a photo of her and Trump speaking to each other and both of them are wearing ill-fitted suits. Trump's outfit was super boxy, and his pants looked extremely baggy. Not the kind of suit you'd expect POTUS to wear. Meanwhile, Leavitt's bubblegum Barbie-looking suit's sleeves were way too long.
When Melania combined her suit dress with a scarf
During President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress in March, Melania Trump was seen standing next to deepfake victim Elliston Berry and Alexis Nungaray, whose 12-year-old daughter was murdered. This was an important event, so the first lady put on her finest dreary gray outfit that couldn't decide if it was a suit dress or a scarf. The excess fringe in the middle of the outfit just looked tacky, and the choice of color added an extra layer of blah.
When Ivanka was an inkblot test personified
In May, Ivanka Trump showed off her killer figure with a risqué skin-bearing dress. The little black number definitely flaunted Trump's toned physique that she partially credits to Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but the cutouts were obnoxious. The weird shapes and positions of them were reminiscent of a Rorschach test, aka an inkblot test, that psychologists use. It was a choice — and not a very good one. But, at least her ab game was on point.
When Tiffany trump incorporated leather gloves into her outfit
Tiffany Trump clearly takes her style cues from Sarah Huckabee Sanders, because she wore long leather gloves in a photo posted to Instagram shortly after her dad returned to the White House. The accessory looked so tacky, making it look like the youngest Trump daughter was on her way to the opera. Plus, she also resembled a character from "The Handmaid's Tale," and that will never be a good look for the first family.