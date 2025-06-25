The Worst Trump Family Outfits Of 2025 (So Far)

When the Trump family joins together for an event, it's probably going to be a fashion nightmare, unfortunately. This has already been the case for both Inauguration Day and Tiffany Trump's baby shower, with even more cringey outfits sure to come. You'd think people with an ungodly amount of wealth would be able to hire decent tailors and stylists, but they haven't seem to find anyone yet.

Sometimes, the main outfit itself is fine, but then a Trump family member ruined it by adding a gaudy accessory, such as an over-the-top hat or some kind of leather action — probably borrowed from Sarah Huckabee Sanders' closet. Other times, a ridiculously shaped or placed cutout on a dress ended up earning the outfit two thumbs down. The year isn't over yet, so there are lots more fashion fails to be had, but here are some of the worst that have happened so far.