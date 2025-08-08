Celebs Who Got Caught Wearing The Most Outdated Shoe Trends

If there's one item of clothing that fashionistas are fickle and unpredictable over, it's shoes. Heck, who would have thought '80s F1 driver shoes like the Puma Speedcat would be trendy in 2025? Or there'd be a major loafer renaissance in 2024? It's like trying to predict the stock market or a Donald Trump-era election. Just don't bother. In the 2020s, trends are changing quicker than ever. Whether it's the micro-trends of TikTok or acceleration in fast fashion, it's easy to go from trendy to tired in the space of a month.

"The irony is that the more people partake in a trend, the more people want to move on to the next one, creating a vicious cycle of newness and content about said newness," writes José Criales-Unzueta in i-D regarding our ever-changing trends. "It's easy to fall prey to it all, especially when FOMO comes into the equation." With all that in mind, let's take a look at celebs who got their footwear trend cycles a little off.