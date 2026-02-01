26 Awkward Pics That Prove Donald Trump Kissing Should Never Be Caught On Camera
It's hard to believe the president hasn't insisted that he deserves one of those best kiss trophies MTV hands out every year. That popcorn trophy is gold, after all, and Donald Trump's tacky Oval Office changes prove that he just can't get enough of the shiny stuff. The man also thinks he's entitled to a Nobel Prize for ending an ever-fluctuating number of non-existent wars, so how is it that he hasn't already proclaimed that he's a better kisser than four-time MTV Movie Award winner Robert Pattinson? Although Trump once gave Pattinson dating advice, there is a lot of photographic proof that Trump's puckering technique leaves a lot to be desired, so he'd have a tough time making his case.
One rare description of what it's like to lock lips with Trump comes courtesy of Stormy Daniels, who writes in her book "Full Disclosure" that he's a "terrible kisser" (via The Hollywood Reporter). In Trump's infamous leaked "Access Hollywood" tape, we also learned which flavored mint he pops in his mouth before puckering up. While bragging about kissing women whenever he wants to, Trump said of actor Arianne Zucker, "I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her" (via BBC News). And things only got worse from there.
In a less stomach-churning boast, Trump told The New York Times journalist Mark Leibovich that he once snagged a smooch from former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. "He hugs me, and he kisses me, and he said: 'I love you. You're the greatest,'" Trump claimed. You won't find evidence of that peck here, but get ready to see a lot of kisses that look just as awkward as they sound.
Alicia Machado likely won't let Donald Trump's mouth near her again
After winning the Miss Universe title in 1996, Alicia Machado posed for a photo with Donald Trump. With his lips being so close to her eye, it's a good thing they look so dry (unlike his slimy sideburns). Sadly, Machado had to endure further indignities courtesy of Trump's mouth; she told Inside Edition that he weight-shamed her, even calling her "Miss Piggy." But the confident Muppet would certainly consider this a compliment, and Trump only wishes he could be such an enduring icon.
Can you tell how badly Donald Trump wanted this shot with his ex-wife?
Ivana Trump's kiss was apparently on Donald Trump's list of must-nab items at the 2000 charity auction. His lips strained so hard to reach his ex-wife's face — and perhaps he would have had better luck getting there if his eyes weren't glued to the camera like he was making certain that the photographer captured the moment. Ivana's boyfriend at the time, Roffredo Gaetani, a man with great hair, was also in attendance, which might explain Trump's awkward wannabe alpha move.
Stefania Fernandez's conditioner must have smelled incredible
We've learned so many disturbing details about Donald Trump's time as the Miss Universe pageant owner, making a certain 2010 incident even more uncomfortable to look back at. He once buried his nose in the hair of Stefania Fernandez, who was named Miss Universe 2009 when she was only 18 years old. It wasn't just a proud moment for her but a historic one, as another woman from her home country of Venezuela had won the prior year. Nowadays, Trump is taking hand-me-down awards from her countrywomen instead of giving them crowns.
Donald Trump puckered up for no one during a watch party
Donald Trump's 2016 presidential bid was in full swing when he puckered up with no target nearby to plant a wet one on (notice how all of his family members are staying far out of range of his protruding lips). He appeared to be in a chipper mood despite just learning that he had lost the Iowa caucus to Ted Cruz, but his kissy face was later replaced with a pouty one when he threw a Twitter tantrum and accused Cruz of stealing the win.
Donald Trump clearly conceded defeat to Melania Trump's kisser
When it comes to kissing his wife on the lips, "The Art of the Deal" author just can't seem to seal the deal. Donald Trump's mouth was going through the motions at the 2016 Republican National Convention, but Melania Trump maneuvered away from his lips and really said, "Talk to the hand!" while making her husband settle for a kiss on the cheek. Now, that's a power move.
Was Melania Trump trying to pry her husband's paws off her here?
From another angle, the same RNC kiss looks even more awkward. Melania Trump turned her head away to dodge Donald Trump's lips, and it appeared as if she was trying to remove her husband's hands from her body. Meanwhile, Donald's duck face was doing its best impression of another big fan of an orange tan, dancing, and making a fist: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. And now that we think about it, her "Jersey Shore" aesthetic was totally the prototype for MAGA makeup.
Nobody involved looked happy in this campaign kissing cliché
At political events, there are always parents who get so caught up in the excitement that they happily hand off their poor, already overstimulated babies to someone who is a complete stranger to them for a photo op. At a 2016 rally, Donald Trump decided that one baby just wouldn't cut it, but he didn't manage to woo either future voter. Both babies looked like they were trying to squirm away, and that grimace on Trump's face suggests he isn't happy with the situation, either.
Donald Trump and Eric Trump brought Nosferatu energy to a rally
What in the unholy mash-up of "Dracula" and "Succession" with a dash of "Wall Street" went on in 2016? With his deathly pallor and rigid posture, Eric Trump gave off major vampire vibes during a rally at a Virginia high school. But in this horror film, the villains are driven by a craving for hostile takeovers, not hemoglobin. Considering how desperate Eric is for his dad's approval, it's odd that Eric looks so uncomfortable receiving affection from him.
Donald Trump's greeting for Ivanka Trump included an awkward arm grab
During his second presidential debate with Hillary Clinton in 2016, Donald Trump's nervousness was written on his face when he greeted his daughter, Ivanka Trump. He wasn't looking at her, as if his thoughts were elsewhere, and his pucker was lacking its usual perkiness. He was, however, gripping her arm like he was afraid she was going to leave him. Ivanka did stick around and play first daughter for a while after he won, but daddy's little life preserver abandoned ship ahead of his second term.
Ivanka Trump tried to dodge a direct hit
Despite being busy with campaigning in October 2016, it was business as usual for Donald Trump when he attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the now-defunct Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Ivanka Trump joined him, but it seems her lips didn't want to be up on that stage; they darted off to the side as if they were trying to avoid contact with her dad. She also had one hand pressed against her waist, which Donald was reaching for. It certainly wasn't the warmest or most natural of daddy-daughter embraces.
Melania Trump's nose moved into the line of fire at an aircraft hangar
The timing of this photo? Chef's kiss. During a February 2017 campaign rally inside a hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport, Donald Trump swooped in to kiss Melania Trump, and the camera shutter snapped just as he leaned forward. This made it look like he was either sniffing her nose or about to ever-so-gently kiss the tip of it with a puckered pout that was locked in and clenched extra tight. Meanwhile, Melania's lips didn't seem as eager to make any kind of contact.
Donald Trump shared a defiant kiss with a Cuban dissident
Image services describe what what happened in a certain June 2017 photo as a kiss, but it looked more like Donald Trump and Cary Roque, a Cuban dissident, shared a standoff on stage in Little Havana. Trump leaned forward in a menacing manner with a scowl on his face, while Roque's lifted chin, downturned lips, and steely stare had a defiant air. It had the same vibe as that famous image of Barack Obama staring down Vladimir Putin — except Putin was looking down and defeated.
Jennifer Scalise got a close-up look at Donald Trump's sweaty upper lip
In June 2017, Jennifer Scalise, the wife of Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, found herself in danger of leaving the White House with an unwanted souvenir: stains from Donald Trump's dripping bronzer. The president was sweating profusely as he leaned in to kiss her, and he made sure that there was no way to escape his incoming concealer lips and glistening nose by grabbing her shoulder (serious question for the body language experts out there: Why is this weird arm grip his go-to move with women?).
It looked like Donald Trump was trying to eat this officer's earring
Donald Trump rewarded the officers who put their lives on the line during the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 by pardoning the very people who put the officers' lives in danger. However, for saving Steve Scalise's life during the 2017 congressional baseball practice shooting, officer Crystal Griner received a medal and — whatever is going on here. Trump got all up on her ear for some reason, making it look like he was trying to steal her earring with his invasive lips.
Donald and Ivanka Trump appeared ready to feast on each other's face here
In January 2018, photographers captured Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump embracing at the H&K Equipment factory in Pennsylvania in what was probably the most unfortunate angle possible. Then there's the timing: They both had their mouths open, making it appear at first glance that Donald's bottom lip was going inside his daughter's mouth. However, Ivanka's face was really positioned to Donald's left, so they have more of a European-style cheek kiss going on.
That's one way to build a bridge with an American ally
Donald Trump managed to get some impressive reach when he jutted his lips out to welcome Angela Merkel to the White House in April 2018. It's possible that he put all that effort into reaching out to the former German chancellor with his Mister Fantastic mouth because he had snubbed her attempt at a handshake during a prior visit and was overcompensating. "Of course his refusal was calculation," she later revealed to Der Spiegel in 2024 (via AP). She added, "Every meeting is a competition: you or me."
Donald Trump's kissy face clearly runs in the family
By 2018, Ivanka Trump had made herself right at home in the White House, and she and her dad had finally mastered that cheek kiss. But when they were photographed executing the move in the State Dining Room, we learned that Donald Trump's offspring are genetically predisposed to that unfortunate over-exaggerated pucker. We wouldn't be surprised if Ivanka came away from the kiss with a little extra bronzer on one cheek.
Was Marsha Blackburn trying to hold Donald Trump back during their rally greeting?
When Taylor Swift spoke about politics in her documentary "Miss Americana," she described Marsha Blackburn as "Trump in a wig" (via CNN). There was even chatter about the Donald Trump stan potentially being his running mate in 2024. But in a 2018 photo, the Tennessee senator had an arm extended and locked with her hand planted firmly on Trump's arm, as if she doesn't want him coming any closer when he leaned in for a kiss. Maybe it's a good thing she didn't get that gig.
A photo of Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump has enemies to lovers vibes
Introducing a poster for the epic new romance starring Donald Trump and former Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi that no one asked for: "Heated Rivalry: Across Party Lines." In a photo snapped after a 2019 St. Patrick's Day event, Trump's political rival smartly made certain that he wouldn't have an excuse to pinch her. Pelosi kept a massive green earring right in front of his face for protection while he whispered sweet nothings in her ear (at least that's what it looked like he was doing).
Donald Trump got all puffed up when he puckered up for Angela Merkel
When Donald Trump greeted Angela Merkel with a kiss at the 2019 G7 summit, the gesture appeared more aggressive than welcoming. Merkel had already endured his tariff and trade tantrums, and it really looked like he was trying to blow her away with his cheeks all puffed out. Ian Bremmer told CBS Mornings that Trump's sulking continued during the summit: "He took two Starbursts candies out, threw them on the table and said to Merkel, 'Here, Angela. Don't say I never give you anything.'" How sweet!
Kim Reynolds didn't look thrilled about almost having her nose nibbled on
Kim Reynolds had to hold her nose and support Donald Trump in 2024 after her preferred candidate, Ron DeSantis, failed to beat him in the GOP primary. In January 2020, the Iowa governor similarly had no choice but to campaign with the then-sitting president if she didn't want to risk alienating too many members of her party. She also should have held her nose at this rally, as the angle made it look like a close-eyed Trump was about to chomp it.
Donald Trump got uncomfortably grabby with Old Glory
At CPAC 2020, Donald Trump showed the American flag far more affection than we've seen between him and Melania Trump by wrapping his arms around it, holding it close, and smooching one of its stars. In video footage of the moment, he even mouthed, "I love you, baby," while the song "You Can't Always Get What You Want" set the mood. But how did Old Glory feel when she learned that those stars weren't enough and that Trump thought she needed one more? Speaking of Greenland, that song choice is apt.
His lips were misaligned with Melania's in the Rose Garden
You'd think a kiss in the Rose Garden would be romantic — at least before Donald Trump gave it the landscaping equivalent of Mar-a-Lago face and paved it over. But during his virtual RNC speech in August 2020, this is what it looked like when Donald made another fruitless attempt at planting a kiss on Melania Trump's lips, which were as glossy as his nose and ears. She appeared ready to take it on the chin to avoid getting his melting makeup smudged all over her mouth.
Donald Trump's lip lock with his daughter-in-law looked a little too passionate
There wasn't actually anything steamy going on between Donald Trump and his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on stage at the 2021 North Carolina GOP Convention, but it's the impression someone might get from the photos if they knew nothing about the people in it. The moment looked like something you might see going on in a closet while watching a political thriller like "Scandal," but nope, that's not whoever is the MAGA equivalent of Fitz Grant and Olivia Pope.
His pucker execution was awful at a 2022 rally
You might not know as much about Illinois Rep. Mary Miller as you do about MAGA's more notorious movers and shakers, so here's a quick history lesson: She once had to apologize for uttering the words, "Hitler was right on one thing" (via CNN). And on June 25, 2022, she had a bad hair day to rival Trump's worst hair fails across his 70s. Luckily for her, Trump still thrusted his lips out to make them front and center for their obligatory rally kiss. But it looked a tad standoffish from the outside.
Donald Trump valiantly fought to wedge his face under his wife's hat
For her husband's 2025 inauguration, Melania Trump channeled the natural enemy of a McDonald's lover like Donald Trump: the Hamburglar. The internet consensus was that her hat's wide brim served as a kiss deterrent, but a determined Donald invaded her face space, anyway. He even risked messing up his hair; that brim looked like it was about to scrape his crusty combover right off his head like a barnacle on a boat bottom. And he still had to settle for a kiss on the cheek (sad!).