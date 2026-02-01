26 Awkward Pics That Prove Donald Trump Kissing Should Never Be Caught On Camera

It's hard to believe the president hasn't insisted that he deserves one of those best kiss trophies MTV hands out every year. That popcorn trophy is gold, after all, and Donald Trump's tacky Oval Office changes prove that he just can't get enough of the shiny stuff. The man also thinks he's entitled to a Nobel Prize for ending an ever-fluctuating number of non-existent wars, so how is it that he hasn't already proclaimed that he's a better kisser than four-time MTV Movie Award winner Robert Pattinson? Although Trump once gave Pattinson dating advice, there is a lot of photographic proof that Trump's puckering technique leaves a lot to be desired, so he'd have a tough time making his case.

One rare description of what it's like to lock lips with Trump comes courtesy of Stormy Daniels, who writes in her book "Full Disclosure" that he's a "terrible kisser" (via The Hollywood Reporter). In Trump's infamous leaked "Access Hollywood" tape, we also learned which flavored mint he pops in his mouth before puckering up. While bragging about kissing women whenever he wants to, Trump said of actor Arianne Zucker, "I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her" (via BBC News). And things only got worse from there.

In a less stomach-churning boast, Trump told The New York Times journalist Mark Leibovich that he once snagged a smooch from former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. "He hugs me, and he kisses me, and he said: 'I love you. You're the greatest,'" Trump claimed. You won't find evidence of that peck here, but get ready to see a lot of kisses that look just as awkward as they sound.