Red Flags That Have Surfaced In Usha & JD Vance's Marriage Since He Became VP

One of the toughest challenges some marriages can face is how big a family you want to have. JD and Usha Vance already had three children before he became vice president, and that was apparently enough for Usha to be content. However, JD apparently disagreed and began trying to convince his wife that they should definitely have another one. If it seems like a stressful situation for Usha, which might be one reason no second family has welcomed a baby while in office in over 150 years.

JD must have been pretty persuasive, or perhaps relentless, when trying to coax his wife into it. He even controversially joked about just how good he is at negotiating with his wife. "I remember when we decided to run for vice president, I said, 'Honey, I really want to have a fourth kid,'" Vance told a crowd at a political event in March 2026 (via Fox News). "She said, 'Well, you can become vice president or you can have a fourth baby.' But, ladies and gentlemen, I am persuasive, because I got both."

Usha later told NBC News that she'd been content with three kids, but was still excited to expand their family. "We have our daughter, who's amazing, and it was great. And so I just wasn't sure [about having another]," Usha shared. "I knew that I'd be happy if we only had three kids, and I knew that I'd be happy if we had four. And so here we are." While she didn't seem to be vehemently opposed to the idea, announcing you're pregnant amid a flurry of divorce rumors still gives off major PR spin vibes.