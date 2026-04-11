Red Flags That Have Surfaced In Usha & JD Vance's Marriage Since He Became VP
Before he became Donald Trump's vice president, JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, enjoyed a much quieter and more low-key life together, replete with young children and a mild level of political notoriety. Sure, there have always been signs that JD and Usha's marriage isn't likely to last, but the concerning foibles of their relationship seemed much less relevant before JD took the national stage and repeatedly revealed to the world just how weird he can be. With the media spotlight now shining down on their every move, JD and Usha have said and done a slew of things that have everyone questioning just how solid their relationship actually is.
JD and Usha first found their spark in 2013, when the pair were both law students at Yale University. Their romance blossomed, and the pair tied the knot in June of the following year. By the time JD became a U.S. senator for the state of Ohio in 2023, the couple shared three children – sons Ewan (born in 2017) and Vivek (born in 2020), as well as daughter Mirabel (born in 2021). The couple had their quirks, but it wasn't until JD was tapped by Trump to be his running mate that people began to really look at the Vances' marriage. Once he was sworn in as VP, more and more red flags began to pop up, and people have noticed.
JD Vance frequently embarrasses Usha with his demands and behavior
There are a myriad of strange things about JD Vance's marriage to Usha Vance, but one of the weirdest has emerged since he became Vice President — how often and how willing JD is to completely embarrass his wife publicly. To be fair, a lot of Usha's embarrassment simply comes from appearing with him while he gets showered with a bevy of boos at public events. For example, when JD and Usha attended the National Symphony Orchestra concert in March 2025 at the Kennedy Center, he was met with a tidal wave of boos that clearly made Usha uncomfortable.
The same inadvertent embarrassment befell Usha when she had the misfortune of standing next to her husband during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Usha maintained a positive attitude for the cameras as cheers for Team USA quickly turned to boos and hisses when JD and Usha's faces popped up on the screens in the arena. It was a remarkably uncomfortable moment for the pair, and one Usha wouldn't have had to go through if her husband weren't so disliked on an international level.
That being said, Vance's penchant for embarrassing his wife isn't limited to accidental moments. Vance has also openly voiced support for a DOGE employee who posted racist comments about Indian people on social media, expressed his desire to change her religion, and awkwardly crashed Usha's diplomatic solo visit to Greenland in 2025. Meanwhile, he's openly bragged about his wife's mandatory compliance, telling an audience at an event in March 2025 (via X), "Because the cameras are all on, anything that I say, no matter how crazy, Usha has to smile and laugh and celebrate it."
JD Vance had to persuade Usha Vance to have another kid after he became VP
One of the toughest challenges some marriages can face is how big a family you want to have. JD and Usha Vance already had three children before he became vice president, and that was apparently enough for Usha to be content. However, JD apparently disagreed and began trying to convince his wife that they should definitely have another one. If it seems like a stressful situation for Usha, which might be one reason no second family has welcomed a baby while in office in over 150 years.
JD must have been pretty persuasive, or perhaps relentless, when trying to coax his wife into it. He even controversially joked about just how good he is at negotiating with his wife. "I remember when we decided to run for vice president, I said, 'Honey, I really want to have a fourth kid,'" Vance told a crowd at a political event in March 2026 (via Fox News). "She said, 'Well, you can become vice president or you can have a fourth baby.' But, ladies and gentlemen, I am persuasive, because I got both."
Usha later told NBC News that she'd been content with three kids, but was still excited to expand their family. "We have our daughter, who's amazing, and it was great. And so I just wasn't sure [about having another]," Usha shared. "I knew that I'd be happy if we only had three kids, and I knew that I'd be happy if we had four. And so here we are." While she didn't seem to be vehemently opposed to the idea, announcing you're pregnant amid a flurry of divorce rumors still gives off major PR spin vibes.
Usha Vance repeatedly ditched her wedding ring at public events
In the months leading up to the news that Usha Vance was expecting her fourth child with JD Vance, back in January 2026, many rumors were swirling that the second couple were actually on their way to calling it quits. They were spotted looking very distant in a slew of awkward photos that had troubled marriage written all over them, and it didn't help when JD got a little too cozy with Erika Kirk, which really lit the fuse. The speculation reached a fever pitch in November 2025 when Usha joined Melania Trump for a trip to North Carolina to visit the military members and their families. Usha left her wedding ring at home for the high-profile outing, which people immediately noticed.
Despite the intense scrutiny that followed, Usha decided to ditch her ring once more in December 2025, when she and Melania once again teamed up, this time for a Red Cross holiday care package event in Maryland. Many saw this as a low-key confirmation that there was genuine trouble in paradise for the Vances.
However, Usha's rep told People at the time that she's "a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes." Some have also suggested that Usha's pregnancy may have been the reason for leaving her ring behind, as hands and fingers can sometimes get a bit swollen during pregnancy, making jewelry uncomfortable. While it was still fairly early in her pregnancy, leaving the ring may have been a proactive move on Usha's part.
JD Vance has publicly called out his wife over her religious beliefs
It appears that respecting his wife's religious beliefs isn't exactly one of JD Vance's strong suits, one of the most glaring red flags in their marriage yet. Usha Vance has long identified as being Hindu, and she and JD even had a surprisingly progressive interfaith marriage ceremony that incorporated elements of both JD's Christian faith and Usha's Hindu beliefs. Yet, ever since becoming vice president, it seems that JD isn't exactly thrilled that she's not the same religion as him, and he decided to share that deeply personal opinion with the entire world.
A an event for the right-wing political group Turning Point USA held at the University of Mississippi in October 2025, Vance told the crowd (via X), "As I've told her, and I've said publicly, and I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved [by in] church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way." This statement flies in the face of what Usha has said in the past about her own religious beliefs.
The second lady didn't mince words when she appeared on "Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain" and explained the challenges the couple faced raising their children in the Catholic faith, following JD's conversion to Catholicism in 2019. "We had to have a lot of real conversations about how you do that, when I'm not Catholic, and I'm not intending to convert or anything like that," Usha told McCain. It seems like they're probably still having those "real conversations" to this day.