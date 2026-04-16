9 Moments That Prove Karoline Leavitt's Claim About 'Well-Read' Trump Is Totally False

To prove that one of the president's favorite talking points about his mental superiority isn't the crowning intellectual achievement that he thinks it is, Jimmy Kimmel took the cognitive test Donald Trump is so obsessed with and passed with flying colors. Trump seemingly doesn't understand that the frequency of his cognitive testing is cause for concern, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insists that he's not just a stable genius; he's also the smartest stallion in any stable.

During an April 2026 Turning Point USA event, Leavitt recalled something that Fox News host Dana Perino, who served as White House press secretary during the George W. Bush administration, once said to her: "You always want to be the most well-read person in the room" (via X). But according to Leavitt, this simply isn't possible when her boss is in the vicinity. "Donald Trump always is. That man does not miss a story, let me tell you," she gushed. "He's always reading the papers and watching the TV. He doesn't miss anything anyone says in the whole world."

Leavitt's claim came after Trump confessed that he likes to surround himself with losers, which somewhat diminishes the potency of her sycophantic praise for the president. It was also bound to be met with skepticism, as Trump has become notorious for his aversion to the written word. In response to Leavitt, Trump's former DHS chief of staff, Miles Taylor, wrote on X, "I remember the first piece of advice I got on briefing President Trump in 2017: He doesn't read. Bring pictures. ... And if there has to be words, single page only." There's also so much evidence discrediting Leavitt's boast about Trump's encyclopedic knowledge that it might just fill the shelves of the Library of Congress.