Priscilla Presley's Drastic Beauty Transformation Through The Years Is Wild To See

Priscilla Presley's (nee Beaulieu) life changed forever when she met and fell in love with the one and only Elvis Presley. Though her marriage and relationship to the King of Rock 'n' Roll only lasted for a short time, it quickly made her a star. It also resulted in her becoming a mother to her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who died in 2023. While she was introduced as Elvis's girlfriend and later wife, Presley stood out for her looks early into her career, and many are still fascinated by how much she's contributed to beauty and fashion over the years.

Her younger years put her on the map as one of the most beautiful celebrity wives during her era. Presley's hair and makeup looks made her a beauty icon, with several of her memorable looks being recreated nearly every Halloween. But her beauty transformation hasn't always been linear, as she has publicly struggled with her appearance in the past and has been open about how her appearance has changed through plastic surgery. However, her journey is stunning and is worth a trip down memory lane and a look at her beauty now.