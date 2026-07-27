12 Nepo Babies Who Have Been Open About The Downside Of Having Famous Parents

At the end of 2022, New York Magazine set the celebrity gossip world alight with its article diving into the world of nepo babies. Short for nepotism, the term "nepo baby" had taken off online that year, used by fans on social media to criticize celebrities who got a leg up in the entertainment business. After all, if you have famous parents with legions of fans and industry connections, it seems like it'd be much easier to make a name for yourself by relying on your well-known name.

"Suddenly, it felt like everywhere you looked, there was another child of a famous person booking a role," NY Mag's culture editor Gazelle Emami explained. "Of course, this was nothing new, but the internet had made nepotism funny." To talk to the actual nepo babies in question, however, their charmed lives are anything but.

Suddenly, nepo babies had to answer for their industry connections, explain themselves in the press, and elaborate why they'd truly earned their place in culture. While some nepo babies were all too happy to admit that they'd had it easier than their peers from less-famous families, plenty protested the term, insisting that they'd actually had to work harder to set themselves apart from their parents. Read on to learn about the downsides of having famous parents, according to nepo babies.