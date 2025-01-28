6 Rumors About Usha Vance We Can't Ignore
Usha Vance is the wife of Vice President JD Vance and the newest Second Lady of the United States. The mother of three who grew up middle-class outside San Diego, California has had quite a political viewpoint shift in recent years, allegedly being a liberal-leaning citizen before switching over to the conservative side when her husband joined forces with President Donald Trump.
One curse about being in the public eye is trying to keep up with all the rumors floating around about your life, something Usha, a voracious reader, will have to learn quickly if she wants to make it in this business. The internet spreads misinformation faster than Trump can press his Diet Coke button, and pretty much any topic is fair game. From rumors about her marriage failing to her unwillingness to be part of Team Trump, Usha has found herself at the forefront of plenty of gossip.
She and JD Vance were said to be getting a divorce
Like many famous couples, Usha Vance and JD Vance are subjected to breakup rumors that are spread online. Back in late September 2024, one person on TikTok claimed Usha filed for divorce from JD. Note the timing of this, which happened before the election and, subsequently, the inauguration. However, at the end of the video, the user said, "See how easy it is to make up stories 24 hours before the presidential debate?" They noted how many people don't watch whole videos, so they only retain the information presented in the first few seconds of a video, without ever fact-checking it, instead taking it as gospel.
The Vances may have strange things in their marriage, such as their relationship getting off to a bizarre start, but they are still going strong as of this report. Usha appeared like a supportive and proud wife when her husband was sworn in as the vice president of the United States.
It was rumored that Usha was actually JD Vance's third wife
Besides battling divorce rumors, Usha Vance also has to deal with gossip spread around her husband's past romantic life. In July 2024, a Threads post claimed JD Vance had already been married and divorced twice before wedding Usha, calling out the hypocrisy of JD's comments about other people getting divorced. Interestingly, JD's boss, Donald Trump, is currently on his third marriage to Melania Trump. Two peas in a pod? Not quite.
This rumor, like the divorce one that spread on TikTok, was debunked. Reuters learned from a spokesperson for JD that the assertion was a lie. There's also zero evidence to support the scandalous claim. But even when rumors are proven false, there are still people who choose to believe it with all their heart and soul. Regardless of how you feel about a person and their political views, purposely spreading lies about them is never cool.
She reportedly used to be liberal
Usha Vance's husband, JD Vance, is a staunch Republican — something Glenn Close, who played JD's grandmother in "Hillbilly Elegy," is surprised by. Couples don't need to have the same political views to be compatible and enjoy a happy life together, but it doesn't hurt. It seems unlikely someone who is a big supporter of the right wing would definitely swing left once their partner began running for office.
According to The Telegraph, Usha wasn't always on Team Red. Sources told the outlet that Usha leaned more liberal in college at Cambridge, where she briefly studied for a Master of Philosophy on a Gates scholarship. That financial award was provided by Bill and Melinda Gates. "She generally fitted in with the Gates Cambridge community-scholarly, Left-leaning, cosmopolitan, committed to improving the world," one peer told The Telegraph. "I certainly don't remember any indication whatsoever that she harbored any far-right political views or would tolerate somebody who did."
Furthermore, it was reported that Usha used to be a corporate lawyer at Munger, Tolles & Olson, a firm that certainly leans more liberal than conservative.
She was rumored to be an unwilling participant on Team Trump
While some of Usha Vance's former classmates were surprised by her newly aligned politics, others have gone so far as to claim she has been thrust into the GOP. In fact, the second lady used to be a registered Democrat, supported Donald Trump's rival, Hillary Clinton, and had issues with Trump's potential role in the infamous Capitol riots on January 6 (via The Washington Post).
Taking those three things into account, it's not an outrageous leap to wonder why someone like that would later join the Republican side of politics. The Daily Beast spoke to a friend of Usha and JD Vance, who said, "She is close with her family. If she didn't want to be doing this, her out is very easy. It's hard for me to imagine her being trapped."
Moreover, Usha used to do clerical work for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who is a major conservative.
She's been iced out of Trump's inner circle
As America's second lady, Usha Vance would presumably be part of the elite's group, which would consist of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, the immediate Trump family, and Vice President JD Vance. However, Usha stood out at the inauguration — but not necessarily in a good way.
While the rest of the top dogs wore dark, muted colors for the special event, it appears that Usha never received the fashion memo. Instead, she wore a pink coat that appeared so bright next to everyone else that it probably stood out from space. Was the outfit solely Usha's decision? Or did the cool kids decide to not tell her about the coordinated attire because they didn't consider her one of them?
Another take is that Usha used her coat's color to make a statement. Pink has been associated with feelings of hopefulness and the power of femininity, something many people were not feeling during the inauguration. Was this Usha's way of taking a silent stance against her husband and Trump's views?
Another rumor claimed she'd lose her citizenship after Trump's executive order
Donald Trump hit the ground running on day one of his second term as president, signing several executive orders after being inaugurated. One of these orders targeted anchor babies and would revoke birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to parents who are either non-citizens or in the country on a temporary basis, such as using a student or tourist visa.
News spread online that Usha, whose parents came to the U.S. from India in the 1970s, would lose her citizenship. Reuters, however, debunked this myth, explaining that Trump's executive order is not retroactive — meaning, the order would only affect children moving forward. It was supposed to take place 30 days after Trump was inaugurated, which means the order would've begun around mid-February 2025. However, a federal judge put a temporary restraining order on the legislature, calling it "blatantly unconstitutional," going against the Constitution's 14th Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the United States.