6 Rumors About Usha Vance We Can't Ignore

Usha Vance is the wife of Vice President JD Vance and the newest Second Lady of the United States. The mother of three who grew up middle-class outside San Diego, California has had quite a political viewpoint shift in recent years, allegedly being a liberal-leaning citizen before switching over to the conservative side when her husband joined forces with President Donald Trump.

One curse about being in the public eye is trying to keep up with all the rumors floating around about your life, something Usha, a voracious reader, will have to learn quickly if she wants to make it in this business. The internet spreads misinformation faster than Trump can press his Diet Coke button, and pretty much any topic is fair game. From rumors about her marriage failing to her unwillingness to be part of Team Trump, Usha has found herself at the forefront of plenty of gossip.