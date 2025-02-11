5 Signs Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Winning Streak Is Over
In 2023, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce didn't just win the Super Bowl, he won Taylor Swift's heart. Ever since they became exclusive, Kelce's relationship with the pop star has been straight out of a fairytale and, in many ways, different from all of Swift's past relationships. The following year, the Chiefs not only returned to the Super Bowl but were victorious once again, making it a remarkable year for Kelce.
Swift also experienced some of her own career wins. Beginning in 2023 and running through 2024, she embarked on her Eras Tour, which became the highest-grossing tour ever. Seriously, Swift was making a staggering amount per show. In 2024, she also won two Grammys and released her double album, "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology," which was rumored to reference former lovers like Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, as well as longtime rivals Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
The time of the release must have felt especially gratifying for Swift because not only was she in a happy and healthy relationship, but she was experiencing a newfound level of success that seemed out of reach for her nemeses. Essentially, she and Kelce were experiencing touchdowns in every way possible — and we mean every way as Kelce's hint about their bedroom habits actually left us blushing. But it seems that all good things must come to an end at some point. Not to be the bearer of bad news, but there are some looming signs that Swift and Kelce's winning streak is over.
Taylor Swift suffered a devastating loss at the 2025 Grammys
As aforementioned, 2024 was a monumental year for Taylor Swift given the release of her 31-track double album, "The Tortured Poet's Department." The album not only spent an impressive 17 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart that year, but also shattered the record for most single-day streams on Spotify after its release. That said, it was no surprise when "TTPD" garnered six nominations at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, which was held in February 2025.
Given the album's massive impact, her multiple nominations, and that the Recording Academy had 13,000 members who voted (13 being Swift's famously lucky number), it seemed likely that Swift would take home at least one golden gramophone. However, she ultimately lost in every category she was nominated for. On the contrary, Swift showed off her killer legs at the show, which featured a spicy shoutout to Travis Kelce, suggesting that their relationship was still going very strong.
Taylor Swift was booed at the Super Bowl
One week after walking out of the Grammy Awards accolade-less, Taylor Swift attended the Super Bowl LIX to support Travis Kelce, as any supportive girlfriend would. Unfortunately, when the Jumbotron broadcast her, she seemingly received more boos than President Donald Trump, who was also in attendance. Sitting next to her pal Ice Spice, Swift seemingly asked "What's going on?" as she was greeted by a chorus of disapproval, per a video shared to X, formerly Twitter. After all, she was just there to watch the game and cheer on her man.
Taylor Swift got showed on the big screen and got booed aggressively.
She asks: "What's going on?"pic.twitter.com/1CSLjNanmK
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 9, 2025
The Commander-in-Chief, of course, was elated when he heard the public reject Swift. Trump further poured salt on Swift's wound by taking to Truth Social with the following message: "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"
Trump has seemingly had a personal vendetta against Swift ever since she endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. Days after she vetted the former VP in September 2024, he wrote: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" on Truth Social (per Variety). Over the years, Swift has been vocal about her disdain for Trump, which may suggest why he was so inclined to take a swipe at her during the game. While Trump has no shortage of critics, he appears fixated on her, as if Swift's lack of support in the election has severely bruised his ego.
The Chiefs Super Bowl loss was utterly embarrassing
Third time's a charm? Not for the Kansas City Chiefs. After back-to-back wins in 2023 and 2024, the Chiefs brutally lost to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2025 Super Bowl . A record-breaking over 127 million viewers watched the Eagles beat them 40 to 22.
Even more embarrassing was the Chiefs' complete lack of points in the first half. By the time Kendrick Lamar took the stage for the halftime show, the score was a staggering 24 to 0. Although the Chiefs managed to rally in the second half and maneuver double digits, the gap remained overwhelming. For context, the largest halftime lead in Super Bowl history was in 1988 when the Washington Redskins (now called the Washington Commanders) were beating the Denver Broncos by 25 points.
Although the Chiefs didn't tie or break that record, their performance was still a painful loss. After the game, a somber Travis Kelce told KSHB 41, "You don't lose like that without everything going bad." To further add insult to injury, Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, was at the game and celebrated the Eagles' win on her Instagram Story, despite previously supporting the Chiefs during their on-and-off relationship.
Travis Kelce's new hair was ridiculed by fans
During the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce wasn't just bashed for his team's performance, but the "Catching Kelce" star was also brutally roasted for his new hair. The tight end arrived to the stadium with a luscious head of hair, which took fans aback as he's been entertaining a short buzz cut for the past few years. Quickly, rumors and jokes emerged online that Kelce had gone to Turkey for a hair transplant as the country is notorious for offering the procedure at a cost-effective rate.
There was no evidence that Kelce traveled to Turkey or that his hair was fake, but the rumor spread like wildfire on X. Users even claimed that Kelce's new look was the reason the Chiefs lost the game. "Travis Kelce a** was in Turkey getting his new wig when he shoulda been in rehearsal! That's why yall getting y'all a** whooped!" wrote one user. Ultimately, the negative reaction to Kelce's hair made it clear that his image was taking a hit in the court of public opinion.
Fans are speculating that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going to break up
Perhaps the biggest sign that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's winning streak is over is that some members of their fanbase, the fanbase who has feverishly supported them since the beginning of their relationship, are now joking about them breaking up. In early February 2025, the rumor mill was buzzing with talk that Kelce was going to propose to Swift at the Super Bowl, but that theory quickly went down the drain when the Chiefs were annihilated by the Eagles. Because let's be real: Popping out an engagement ring after not getting your Super Bowl ring sounds like the saddest proposal story ever.
That said, new hearsay claiming that Swift is going to dump Kelce has emerged in light of the Chief's loss. "JUST IN: Taylor Swift breaks up with Travis Kelce after his abysmal Super Bowl performance stating that 'she got the ick,'" teased one user on X. "You know Taylor Swift is writing her breakup song for Kelce right now," opined another with a crying-laughing emoji. Of course, there is no actual evidence supporting this, but it goes to show how quickly fans can lose faith in a relationship.