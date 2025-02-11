5 Signs Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Winning Streak Is Over

In 2023, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce didn't just win the Super Bowl, he won Taylor Swift's heart. Ever since they became exclusive, Kelce's relationship with the pop star has been straight out of a fairytale and, in many ways, different from all of Swift's past relationships. The following year, the Chiefs not only returned to the Super Bowl but were victorious once again, making it a remarkable year for Kelce.

Swift also experienced some of her own career wins. Beginning in 2023 and running through 2024, she embarked on her Eras Tour, which became the highest-grossing tour ever. Seriously, Swift was making a staggering amount per show. In 2024, she also won two Grammys and released her double album, "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology," which was rumored to reference former lovers like Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, as well as longtime rivals Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The time of the release must have felt especially gratifying for Swift because not only was she in a happy and healthy relationship, but she was experiencing a newfound level of success that seemed out of reach for her nemeses. Essentially, she and Kelce were experiencing touchdowns in every way possible — and we mean every way as Kelce's hint about their bedroom habits actually left us blushing. But it seems that all good things must come to an end at some point. Not to be the bearer of bad news, but there are some looming signs that Swift and Kelce's winning streak is over.

