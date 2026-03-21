All The Members Of Trump's Second Term Who Have Been Plagued By Cheating Rumors

We know Trump loves to gossip — remember when he weighed in on Robert Pattinson's love life on Twitter? But what he cannot abide is gossip about his family. In 2019, Politico reported that Madeleine Westerhout, a 20-something assistant, had told reporters off the record that Trump disliked being photographed with his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump. Westerhout also reportedly claimed she was closer to the president than his apparent favorite child, Ivanka Trump, which revived favoritism rumors about Trump and his kids.

Despite Trump insisting that Westerhout was great, he fired the aide, and she faded into obscurity until the 2025 release of the Epstein files. One document dump included a 2019 email from author Michael Wolff, who wanted Jeffrey Epstein to read some draft material for a book about the Trump administration. Wolff claimed that Westerhout remained at the White House with a Melania-less Trump during the 2018 Christmas holiday, and he once greeted her in his tighty-whities. "Now the president was telling friends that he wasn't staying at the White House because of the shutdown – he was staying because he was 'banging' Madeleine," Wolff wrote (via the Mirror). Westerhout and the White House insisted that no such thing ever happened.

The rumor resurfaced in early 2026 when another file release revealed a text exchange between Epstein and Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon. At one point, Bannon joked about what Trump supposedly used to say about Westerhout: "She has a way about her" (via Newsweek). Despite being fired by Trump, Westerhout remained a fan. "Donald Trump does not always say the right things, but his heart is good," she told The Conservateur in 2020.