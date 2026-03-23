12 Major Things That Have Changed With The Royals Since Queen Elizabeth's Death

Queen Elizabeth II is one of the most recognizable figures in modern history. She ascended the British throne in 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI, beginning what would become a remarkable 70-year reign. Over the decades, the royal family experienced moments of celebration as well as periods of intense public scrutiny, while Elizabeth herself maintained a steady presence through enormous political, cultural, and technological change. By the time she marked her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, she had officially become the longest-serving monarch in British history.

That same year, however, an era came to an end. On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96, surrounded by members of the royal family. Buckingham Palace confirmed her death to the public, and the royals entered into a period of mourning. Simultaneously, the late queen's eldest son, King Charles III, ascended the throne, becoming Britain's new monarch. In the years since, the royal family has undergone a series of notable shifts as the new generation stepped into different roles and responsibilities. From leadership changes to evolving public scandals and everything in between, here are 12 major things that have changed with the royals since the queen's death.