Trump Family Exes Who Have Had A Major Transformation

Ivana and Donald Trump had an infamously unamicable (and costly) split in the early 1990s after tying the knot in 1977. So, how much money was Ivana given after her divorce from Donald? Well, a cool $14 million, a 45-room Connecticut mansion, and an apartment in the Trump Plaza, as per the New York Times. That begs the question: What did she do with her settlement?

Ivana, perhaps taking lessons from her chameleonic ex-husband, became a Jack (or is it Jill?) of all trades. Like a proto-Kylie Jenner, she founded an eponymous fashion line and cosmetics brand called Ivana Haute Couture. "Ladies, you have to be strong and independent," she advised during her "The First Wives Club" cameo in 1996 (via the New York Post). "And remember, don't get mad – get everything!" Ivana practiced what she preached, that's for sure...

She even took her influence across the Atlantic, with the British sitcom "Absolutely Fabulous" using Ivana as an inspiration for one of their iconic characters. Ivana had transformed into a star of the silver screen, an influence on the small screen, and a disruptor in the fashion world. But she wasn't done there; she also became an author. Notably, her book, "Best is Yet to Come: Coping with Divorce and Enjoying Life Again," does exactly what it says on the tin in terms of showing how much she'd transformed. Despite publishing four books, perhaps the quote that best reflected her post-divorce metamorphosis came in a 1995 interview with the New York Times: "You don't have to put down the second name, Ivana is what the people call me."