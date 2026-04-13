Unflattering Photos Of Kristi Noem She Definitely Doesn't Want You To See
Mired in personal and professional chaos, Kristi Noem has been doing her best to remain behind the scenes in the wake of being ousted from the Department of Homeland Security. Just like how Noem skipped the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll, so too would she most likely want to avoid the humiliation of several embarrassing instances that were documented during her time in the public eye. Of course, for a person who has thrust herself into the spotlight as Noem has, there's bound to be several unflattering photos of her floating around, so narrowing them down isn't easy.
Considering just how intense of a physical transformation Noem has gone through as she infiltrated her way into Donald Trump's inner circle, snaps from her past are jarring to see. Outside of those, there are plenty of times her hair has gotten in the way, or her face has betrayed itself. Just like all the times Noem's amazing legs couldn't save her makeup fails, so too has her MAGA-inspired look become a distraction that Noem might want to avoid. From looking dazed and delirious to playing dress up, there have been plenty of times Noem was caught in an unflattering moment.
Kristi Noem doesn't want you to see old photos of her
Considering just how unrecognizable Kristi Noem is in old photos, before her MAGA makeover, it makes sense that she might want to keep these unflattering photos from public view. As seen in the above image from January 2014, Noem used to have a chunky Super Cuts hairstyle, thin lips, and incredibly different eyebrows. While this styling feels a bit more like something a suburban mom would ask for, it's something Noem has rapidly abandoned, making it unlikely she'd want people to remember her this way. Although, the caked and matted makeup is still part of her repertoire.
Kristi Noem once looked like Nancy Mace
Before she was known as one of the many MAGA stars who need to cool it on the plastic surgery, Kristi Noem looked incredibly similar to another name within Donald Trump's cheerleading circle, South Carolina representative Nancy Mace. Both have similar hair and skin tone, but without Noem's filler-full lips and overly rounded cheekbones, it's even more striking. Plus, similar to Noem, Mace also used to rock short hair in throwback photos. Perhaps wanting to stand out from the crowd is what compelled Noem to alter her appearance so much, which makes photos like the above snap from December 2019 one she might want to bury.
Kristi Noem's messy hair moment
Seen in the above photo stumping on the campaign trail for Kelly Loeffler in Georgia in January 2021, Kristi Noem's hair and makeup styling have done their best to embarrass her. Though Noem has become known for some sloppy hair extension moments, this one feels relatively jarring, as it's rare to see Noem outside and not dressed up in some sort of costume. Here, Noem's intense makeup backfires on her as the sun washes her out and causes her to look flat. Considering how much longer and heavier Noem's hair extensions got after this, there's evidence to suggest that she was determined to never be tousled by the wind again.
Kristi Noem's MAGA makeover might not flatter her
As one of the many arbiters of the Mar-A-Lago face trend, Kristi Noem's MAGA makeover came with some unflattering staples. In the above photo from her speech at the Calvin Coolidge Foundation conference in February 2023, Noem boasts overly chunky hair extensions, lips on the brink of having too much filler, intense and slightly misplaced eyebrows, and chaotic eye shadow. Plus, with the angle of this photo, Noem's possible cheek filler feels disjointed from the rest of her face, especially with how overly matte and caked on her makeup is. Perhaps her new special envoy position might encourage her to tone down the possible plastic surgery and overdone makeup.
Kristi Noem might want to hide her ego-driven cosplay
In October 2025, Kristi Noem once again pulled an embarrassing cowgirl stunt that she may want everyone to hurry up and forget. Noem filmed an ad for the Department of Homeland Security at Mount Rushmore, and as cringe as her cowgirl cosplay is, it pales in comparison to the price tag for the whole ordeal. Though Noem should be running from her fringed chaps and oversized hat, instead she charged taxpayers $4,000 for her styling — proof that it just might have been Noem's oversized ego that got her let go from her DHS spot.
Krist Noem looked dazed and confused at F1
Though she may have been going for a hip look, what Kristi Noem wore to a November 2025 Las Vegas event for Formula 1 left her looking sloppy and behind the times. Considering how elite tickets can be, and that F1 is known for fashion as well, Noem's choice to wear a hoodie under the blazer feels a little too dressed down. Plus, her baggy pants and sneakers felt like she was trying to rip off Avril Lavigne circa 2002. All in all, from the over-filled face to the fashion flop, this was once again another moment of Noem trying to show off her wealth and having it backfire.
Kristi Noem made some faces during her judiciary hearing
When she sat before the House Judiciary Committee on March 4, 2026, Kristi Noem was rocking one of her worst fake eyelash fails, as well as some remarkable faces. Considering this event preceded Noem getting shuffled off from her position within the DHS, it seems that the grilling she underwent made her uncomfortable. In the above photo, Noem can be seen wearing her heart on her face, with her puckered pout nearly dissolving all the filler from her lips. Between her poor performance and cakey makeup, it's becoming clear that Noem's reputation has been shattered after her stint as DHS secretary.