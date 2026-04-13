Unflattering Photos Of Kristi Noem She Definitely Doesn't Want You To See

Mired in personal and professional chaos, Kristi Noem has been doing her best to remain behind the scenes in the wake of being ousted from the Department of Homeland Security. Just like how Noem skipped the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll, so too would she most likely want to avoid the humiliation of several embarrassing instances that were documented during her time in the public eye. Of course, for a person who has thrust herself into the spotlight as Noem has, there's bound to be several unflattering photos of her floating around, so narrowing them down isn't easy.

Considering just how intense of a physical transformation Noem has gone through as she infiltrated her way into Donald Trump's inner circle, snaps from her past are jarring to see. Outside of those, there are plenty of times her hair has gotten in the way, or her face has betrayed itself. Just like all the times Noem's amazing legs couldn't save her makeup fails, so too has her MAGA-inspired look become a distraction that Noem might want to avoid. From looking dazed and delirious to playing dress up, there have been plenty of times Noem was caught in an unflattering moment.