25 Footwear Fails MAGA Women Will Never Live Down

Throughout the years, the "Make America Great Again" movement has morphed into a full-blown aesthetic, characterized by what many consider to be garish makeup, tacky outfits, and awful taste in footwear. However, MAGA women don't seem particularly fazed by the criticism — if anything, they've only doubled down on their questionable fashion choices. According to fashion critic Vanessa Friedman, MAGA style and beauty trends are actually quite intentional. As Friedman explained in a New York Times interview, "What's so effective and powerful about these choices is that they serve as representations of many of Trump's positions, be it the two-gender executive order or his relentless claim that he loves the country so much and is the only one who can make America great again."

Friedman's observations are especially true when it comes to MAGA's footwear choices; namely, the fact that MAGA women are often seen wearing stiletto heels, which offer very little in the way of comfort and practicality. Some critics have speculated that in MAGA land, stiletto pumps serve to bolster gender stereotypes and endorse the objectification of women. Regardless, stilettos are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to impractical and downright out-of-style MAGA footwear. From tacky cowboy boots to homely sneakers, the following list proves that MAGA women are experts at choosing the absolute worst shoes.