25 Footwear Fails MAGA Women Will Never Live Down
Throughout the years, the "Make America Great Again" movement has morphed into a full-blown aesthetic, characterized by what many consider to be garish makeup, tacky outfits, and awful taste in footwear. However, MAGA women don't seem particularly fazed by the criticism — if anything, they've only doubled down on their questionable fashion choices. According to fashion critic Vanessa Friedman, MAGA style and beauty trends are actually quite intentional. As Friedman explained in a New York Times interview, "What's so effective and powerful about these choices is that they serve as representations of many of Trump's positions, be it the two-gender executive order or his relentless claim that he loves the country so much and is the only one who can make America great again."
Friedman's observations are especially true when it comes to MAGA's footwear choices; namely, the fact that MAGA women are often seen wearing stiletto heels, which offer very little in the way of comfort and practicality. Some critics have speculated that in MAGA land, stiletto pumps serve to bolster gender stereotypes and endorse the objectification of women. Regardless, stilettos are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to impractical and downright out-of-style MAGA footwear. From tacky cowboy boots to homely sneakers, the following list proves that MAGA women are experts at choosing the absolute worst shoes.
Karoline Leavitt made a bizarre statement in these leather boots
Press secretary Karoline Leavitt is no stranger to tacky fashion choices, but she doesn't seem eager to learn from her past mistakes. In February 2025, Leavitt committed an egregious footwear flub when she wore knee-high boots with a leopard-print dress (a combo she clearly loves, since she posted photos of herself wearing it to the Conservative Political Action Conference on Instagram that same month). This pairing wasn't the serve she thought it was; not only did the boots completely overpower her outfit, but they made her legs look short and stubby.
Lara Trump tried to make the Tumblr girl era great again
Lara Trump has worn some incredibly expensive outfits throughout the years; however, despite her seemingly endless wardrobe budget, she managed to be utterly outdated during a family vacation in 2025. On this occasion, the MAGA sweetheart stepped into a pair of gold-studded ankle boots, a style that hasn't been fashionable since the Tumblr girl era of the mid-2010s. Trump dialed up the retro vibes by pairing the look with skinny jeans and a flat-brimmed hat. Ultimately, Trump was about a decade late to the Tumblr girl trend — and we're begging her not to reblog this outfit.
Susie Wiles awkwardly paired sandals with a suit
Susie Wiles became a household name in 2025 when she was selected as Donald Trump's Chief of Staff, but she has long been a celebrity within the MAGA sphere. Her political career has mostly been spent working behind the scenes, but in June 2025, she stepped out of obscurity at a political event. However, she should have left her footwear behind, as on this occasion, Wiles donned a black pantsuit and sandals — an odd pairing, to say the least. While her suit was crisp and professional, the shoes looked like something she'd wear on a beach vacation.
Usha Vance looked ready to wear these sneakers down to the retirement home
All eyes were on Vice President J.D. Vance and his family when the group visited Oceanside, CA in October 2025. Unfortunately, some of those eyes could not avert themselves from Vance's wife, Usha Vance, and the frumpy outfit she chose for the event. Poor Usha looked woefully outdated in her getup, which included a pair of white sneakers that looked like they'd been stolen from the local retirement home. This wasn't her first offense, either; Usha Vance has a lengthy history of wearing these clunky senior citizen sneakers.
Kayleigh McEnany looked a mess in these irridescent pumps
Kayleigh McEnany is a staple on the Fox News Network, but despite her experience in front of the camera, the former MAGA press secretary has committed her share of fashion flubs. Several of McEnany's outfits have missed the mark, including some utterly cringeworthy footwear. Case in point: In late 2025, the conservative pundit looked like an absolute mess in these iridescent Louboutin pumps. Not only did the footwear clash with her outfit, but it also revealed an awkward tan line on McEnany's foot where she had clearly forgotten to apply her fake bronzer.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders embraced the sad beige aesthetic in these suede boots
Long before Pantone declared Cloud Dancer the color of 2026, there was another, equally snooze-worthy hue that reigned supreme: beige. The sad beige aesthetic emerged in the early 2020s, and the color palette came to represent all things bland and boring. Sarah Huckabee Sanders embraced sad beige at the 2025 CPAC, choosing a shapeless leather shift dress paired with massive beige boots that were remarkably close to her own skin tone. If Huckabee Sanders' goal was to make no fashion statement whatsoever, then she definitely succeeded.
Lauren Boebert looked menacing in these gladiator heels
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert may consider herself a warrior for the conservative cause, but she took things a bit too far when she donned a pair of tacky gladiator sandals during a 2024 photo op with Donald Trump. The shoes came complete with awkward-looking high heels and pulse-constricting straps. As if this look couldn't get any weirder, Boebert inexplicably topped it off with a black cowboy hat. It's not clear what aesthetic she was going for, but she ended up looking like a cross between a rodeo clown and a villain from "The Odyssey."
Kristi Noem did not lasso any hearts in these awkward cowboy boots
Kristi Noem is a connoisseur of attention-seeking outfits, and one of her favorite ways to chase the spotlight is by dressing like the protagonist of an Old Western film. In November 2024, the so-called "ICE Barbie" attended a Lainey Wilson concert while sporting a ridiculous wannabe cowgirl outfit. Her ensemble included a jumbo cowboy hat and brown leather boots that looked entirely too big for her feet. Noem's boots were higher than her dress hem, which gave her the illusion of having short, stumpy gams.
Lara Trump went overboard with these embellished heels
As the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, Lara Trump is a fixture in the MAGA-verse. Not only is she committed to the MAGA cause, but she has also fallen victim to the gaudy, outdated aesthetic that often plagues women in the MAGA-sphere. Lara Trump has worn plenty of outfits that missed the mark, including this bizarre white frock with a gigantic rose on the bodice, which she donned on Easter 2024. She topped this look with equally awful footwear: a pair of white point-toe pumps with giant, rhinestone encrusted buckles.
Laura Loomer was horrendously outdated in these sequined sneakers
In November 2024, Laura Loomer took to X (formerly Twitter) to show off a pair of black sequined sneakers that she'd worn to Donald Trump's election night watch party. "I went to the mall in Palm Beach and found these super cute sparkle sneakers that were on sale," Loomer bragged, later adding, "Best election night shoes ever." Despite her enthusiasm, Loomer's gaudy black shoes appeared to have time-traveled from the previous decade. She looked like she was on her way to see her favorite Indie band at a house show in Brooklyn circa 2013.
Marjorie Taylor Greene was definitely not a ray of sunshine in these pseudo-rain boots
As a notorious agitator and peddler of conspiracy theories, Marjorie Taylor Greene has left many Americans feeling the ick. But why Greene's footwear is tacky and wildly outdated is one conspiracy she hasn't addressed. In October 2024, the former congresswoman stepped out in a particularly unfortunate pair of leather, knee-high boots. Dark, bulky, and glossier than an oil slick, Greene's shoes looked exactly like a pair of rain boots. Perhaps this moment was a foreshadowing of Greene's stormy relationship with Donald Trump.
We wish we could un-see Kristi Noem's tacky camo Crocs
Throughout her MAGA career, Kristi Noem has given us no shortage of worst-dressed moments, from the cringy to the downright inappropriate. In 2024, the politician ramped up her unfashionable reputation by purchasing the ultimate ugly shoe: A pair of camo print Crocs. Noem shared a photo of the shoes on her Instagram page, writing, "I now own my own pair of @crocs ... good or bad?" Followers were quick to chime in with their opinions, which were resoundingly negative. As one commenter wrote: "If you're comfortable, wear them in private. Not really sound public fashion."
Kimberly Guilfoyle looked blasé in these knee-high boots
Between her numerous fashion flubs and ample makeup mistakes, there's a case to be made for Kimberly Guilfoyle as the final boss of bad MAGA style — and in 2024, Guilfoyle's New Years outfit was no exception. For this affair, the right-wing media star chose a rhinestone sweater dress paired with white over-the-knee boots. Unfortunately, her suede boots were totally tasteless and made the rest of her outfit look uninteresting. Guilfoyle should have stayed on theme and paired this look with some sparkly heels.
2012 called and asked Chaya Raichik to return these studded pumps
Conservative social media star Chaya Raichik spent years worming her way into Donald Trump's inner circle, but perhaps she should have directed some of that energy to updating her wardrobe. In 2023, while attending a DailyWire event, the right-wing propagandist sported a pair of ancient-looking heels. Tan, point-toed, and covered in gold studs, these shoes looked like they were snatched from the clearance rack at Charming Charlie's in 2012. Raichik paired the shoes with a pink satin shift dress; a combination that hasn't been trendy since the Obama years.
Nikki Haley caught some flack for her towering heels
After serving as United Nations Ambassador during Donald Trump's first presidential term, Nikki Haley made her own bid for the White House in 2023. While participating in the Republican Presidential Debate, the political figure strutted her stuff in a pair of towering stilettos. Some critics noticed this rather impractical shoe choice, including Haley's opponent, Vivek Ramaswamy, who criticized her footwear. Haley fired back at Ramaswamy, stating (via X): "[I] wear heels and they're not for a fashion statement: They're for ammunition."
Tulsi Gabbard's 2020 campaign shoes were the epitome of frumpy
Tulsi Gabbard has had quite the political transformation, from running for president in the 2020 Democratic Primaries to endorsing MAGA and joining Donald Trump's cabinet as Director of Intelligence in 2025. As fluid as Gabbard's politics are, she seemed equally confused about what to wear during a stop on her 2019 presidential campaign. While visiting Iowa, the politician wore a pair of flimsy gray sneakers that looked frumpy and uncomfortable. To be clear, we love a low-key footwear option. However, Gabbard's shoes seemed way too informal for the event at hand.
Laura Loomer's ballet flats stole all the attention from her
Like many right-wing media stars, Laura Loomer started her career online posting baseless conspiracy theories and racially-charged content. As someone who built her entire platform around attention-seeking behavior, we imagine Loomer would be fuming to know that her frumpy ballet flats stole the show during a 2018 visit to Politicon. For this occasion, Loomer was front-and-center in a bright red dress; however, she was completely upstaged by her ballet flats, which were woefully outdated. To make matters worse, they featured a gaudy point toe and cheap-looking synthetic suede.
Melania Trump was ridiculed for wearing Timberland boots in Iraq
It's no secret that Melania Trump owns a lavishly expensive wardrobe, but given her penchant for inappropriate outfits and harsh makeup, she's living proof that money doesn't buy class (or in this case, class consciousness). The FLOTUS illustrated that point in 2018 she wore Timberland work boots during a visit to Iraq. Critics immediately picked up on the irony in Trump's footwear choice — after all, Timberlands are emblematic of the working class, and Trump is married to an extremely powerful billionaire.
Kimberly Guilfoyle failed miserably at pattern mixing in these heels
Kimberly Guilfoyle is not only the White House Ambassador to Greece, but she's also a bona fide fashion victim. From Guilfoyle's taste in inappropriate outfits to her jarring facial transformation, the MAGA disciple seemingly can't help herself when it comes to bad aesthetic choices. In May 2018, Guilfoyle tried to redeem herself with some edgy pattern mixing. While attending a social event, she wore a polka-dotted top, red jeans, and striped grayscale pumps. Despite going for a chic vibe, Guilfoyle's shoes ended up clashing with her outfit, making her look like a chaotic mess.
Pam Bondi channeled a picnic blanket in these lace-up heels
If there's one thing to know about Attorney General Pam Bondi, it's that she loves a good shift dress/ high-heeled shoe combination. However, despite having a signature style, Bondi has not been immune to the curse of bad wardrobe choices that tends to follow the women of MAGA. In fact, there've been numerous times when Bondi's killer legs failed to save her tacky outfits — including the time when she tried to pull off a pair of white heels with red gingham ties in 2018. Bondi looked like she was smuggling a picnic blanket when she wore these monstrosities on Fox News.
Melania Trump wore snakeskin stilettos on her way to visit hurricane survivors
In August 2017, Donald and Melania Trump visited Texas shortly after parts of the state were devastated by Hurricane Harvey. As the pair boarded Airforce One, Melania's footwear quickly became the center of attention. Curiously, the FLOTUS had chosen to wear snakeskin stilettos on her journey to the flood-ravaged South. Critics slammed the ex-model on social media, stating that she was tactless for wearing luxury shoes on her way to visit a disaster zone. Notably, Melania changed into sneakers before stepping off the plane; however, that fact did little to curb the controversy.
Ivanka Trump's footwear blunder spurred a full-blown investigation
In the late 2010s, Ivanka Trump tried her hand at fashion design. The result was her eponymous clothing brand, which sold business casual shoes and apparel. However, Trump's company quickly garnered scrutiny when it was tied to an overseas garment factory with a disturbing history of labor exploitation. According to watchdog groups, workers endured violence, wage theft, and long hours while manufacturing shoes for Trump's brand. These shady practices led to several investigations by journalists and human rights groups. Ultimately, Trump shut down her controversial fashion company in 2018.
Kellyanne Conway got busted for wearing her shoes on the Oval Office couch
Kellyanne Conway has seen her share of fashion fails, including a few moments that she'll never live down. In 2017, the former White House adviser set the internet ablaze when she made her worst footwear folly to date. During a White House event, Conway decided to make herself at home by plopping her high heels right on the Oval Office couch. Critics were stunned by Conway's lack of manners, with one writing on X (via NBC News): "I have so many questions about this photo, but chief among them is why nobody is telling Kellyanne Conway to get her damn feet off the couch."
Karoline Leavitt was an eyesore in these gaudy gladiator sandals
There are a lot of fashion mistakes that Karoline Leavitt needs to ditch immediately, from her grandma-core clothing to her poorly-tailored dresses. However, if we look back in time, it becomes clear that Leavitt is as devoted to bad fashion as she is to MAGA itself. In fact, back in 2017, Leavitt proved that point when she donned a pair of woefully outdated gladiator sandals, complete with cheap-looking silver pleather and gigantic dial embellishments. This shoe style hasn't been popular since the mid-2000s; another example of Leavitt being at least a decade behind on trends.
Ivanka Trump wore heels on the golf course
Of all the MAGA women, Ivanka Trump is perhaps the most fashion-forward. Compared to some of her cohorts, Ivanka Trump's most inappropriate fashion moments are relatively minimal, and she generally looks well put together. However, in 2016, the MAGA nepo baby proved that she might not be too well-versed at dressing outside of her comfort zone. While visiting her father's golf course in New Jersey, Trump confusingly wore sky-high pumps on the putting green. She even took the time to whack a golf ball while donning the impractical footwear.